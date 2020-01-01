Gambling.com Pursues North American Growth Prospects

Summary

  • Gambling.com went public in July 2021, raising approximately $42 million in gross proceeds in a U.S. IPO.
  • The firm provides referrals to online gambling and sports betting site operators.
  • GAMB appears well positioned for further growth in North America and produces free cash flow to fund its growth plans.
  • My outlook on GAMB is a Buy at around $8.40 per share.
A Quick Take On Gambling.com

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) went public in July 2021, raising approximately $42 million in gross proceeds from an IPO that priced at $8.00 per share.

The firm provides performance marketing services to the online gambling and sport betting industries worldwide.

GAMB appears to be positioned for further growth in North America and has a clean balance sheet while generating free cash flow.

My outlook on GAMB is a Buy at around $8.40 per share.

Gambling.com Overview

St. Helier, Channel Island of Jersey-based Gambling.com was founded to develop a platform to refer gamblers to online gambling websites.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Charles Gillespie, who has experience in the sports betting industry.

The company’s primary offerings include:

  • Referrals

  • Online comparison websites

The firm seeks affiliate referral relationships with online iGaming and sports betting sites and apps.

GAMB operates the sites Gambling.com and Bookies.com (among others) and its revenue model is based on a revenue share model or a cost per acquisition model or a combination of the two.

Gambling.com’s Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for online gambling was an estimated $53.7 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach $128 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 11.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the continued penetration of internet usage and mobile phone usage by individuals at home or in public places.

Also, increased legalization of online gambling and a more culturally permissive approach is contributing to demand.

Below is a chart showing the historical and projected future growth trajectory of the U.S. online gambling market size by type:

U.S. Online Gambling Market

U.S. Online Gambling Market (Grand View Research)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

  • Better Collective

  • Catena Media

  • GAN Limited

  • Genius Sports

Gambling.com’s Recent Financial Performance

  • Total revenue by quarter has followed the trajectory shown below:

5 Quarter Total Revenue

5 Quarter Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

  • Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have fluctuated materially in the past 5 quarters:

5 Quarter SG&A % Of Revenue

5 Quarter SG&A % Of Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

  • Operating income by quarter has remained positive in recent quarters:

5 Quarter Operating Income

5 Quarter Operating Income (Seeking Alpha)

  • Earnings per share (Diluted) have performed as the chart shows below:

5 Quarter Earnings Per Share

5 Quarter Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha)

(All data in above charts is GAAP)

In the past 12 months, GAMB’s stock price has risen 15.7% vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index’ drop of around 3.9%, as the chart below indicates:

52 Week Stock Price

52 Week Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation And Other Metrics For Gambling.com

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM]

Amount

Enterprise Value

$291,820,000

Market Capitalization

$316,710,000

Enterprise Value / Sales

5.79

Revenue Growth Rate

42.4%

Operating Cash Flow

$10,840,000

Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)

$0.36

Net Income Margin

24.8%

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

GAMB DCF

GAMB DCF (GuruFocus)

Assuming conservative DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $9.35 versus the current price of $8.56, indicating they are potentially currently undervalued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary On Gambling.com

In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q1 2022’s results, management highlighted record revenue growth, both organic and through recent acquisitions.

The firm delivered 67,000 new depositing customers to its clients, due to growth in its portfolio of domain names, partner sites and websites.

Revenue from N. America accounted for a majority of its revenue for the first time, as online sports betting launched in New York in January. The company also entered the Louisiana and Ontario Canada markets as it continues to add market coverage, especially in Ohio and Maryland.

As to its financial results, topline revenue grew by 70% year-over-year, or 84% on a constant currency basis and was ‘primarily organic complemented by growth’ from a recent acquisition.

Revenue grew from ‘new depositing customers primarily with North American Sports.’

While the company is seeing inflationary pressures, it is focused on expanding its market coverage to spread additional costs over a larger footprint.

For the balance sheet, the firm finished the quarter with $33 million, down due to recent acquisitions. However, the company produced $1.4 million free cash flow and expects to fund its organic growth plans while remaining free cash flow positive.

Looking ahead, the firm’s operations will be affected by ‘deeper natural seasonality patterns’ than the company has historically experienced, but management reiterated full year 2022 guidance for revenue growth of 74% at the midpoint and adjusted EBITDA growth of between 20% and 47%.

Regarding valuation, from a conservative DCF, the shares may be undervalued at their present level.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the uncertain launch dates of major markets such as Ohio and Maryland, which may be pushed back by one quarter into 2023.

A potential upside catalyst to the stock could include additional U.S. states legalizing online gambling or creating regulatory regimes for doing so.

GAMB appears to be positioned for further growth in N. America and has a clean balance sheet while generating free cash flow.

My outlook is a Buy for GAMB at around $8.40 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research for your particular financial situation before making any decisions.

Comments

