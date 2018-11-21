Cannabis Consumption

Summary

  • How do you consume cannabis? The retail landscape, consumption lounges and normalizing cannabis.
  • A fascinating conversation with Lauren Fontein, founder of The Artist Tree, a beautiful new consumption lounge and Courtney Caron, an instrumental part of the developing retail picture in California.
  • Micro dosing moms; establishing real social equity.
  • What's preventing the growth of the industry.

More on the California cannabis market with Lauren Fontein, one of the founders of The Artist Tree, a beautiful new consumption lounge in West Hollywood and Courtney Caron, an instrumental part of the developing retail picture in California.

This week we sat on the lounge's balcony and discussed the baby steps happening in the cannabis industry, what retail consumption looks like, and what's holding the state - and country - back from real growth.

An indoor and outdoor seating area with a balcony.

Courtesy of Artist Tree

On The Cannabis Investing Podcast, host Rena Sherbill provides actionable investment insight and the context with which to understand the burgeoning cannabis industry. Interviews with C-level executives, analysts and sector experts give you investment ideas to consider, help you think through your investing approach and give you a new lens with which to understand this ever-growing sector.
