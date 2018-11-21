Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

More on the California cannabis market with Lauren Fontein, one of the founders of The Artist Tree, a beautiful new consumption lounge in West Hollywood and Courtney Caron, an instrumental part of the developing retail picture in California.

This week we sat on the lounge's balcony and discussed the baby steps happening in the cannabis industry, what retail consumption looks like, and what's holding the state - and country - back from real growth.

Courtesy of Artist Tree