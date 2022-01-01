National Presto: Pots, Ammo And Safety

Summary

  • 19 new highs and up 15.32% in the last month.
  • Wall Street analysts have 2 buy recommendations.
  • Price target around 18.53.

The Chart of the Day belongs to the houseware and defense manufacturer National Presto (NPK). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 7/20 the stock gained 11.21%.

NPK National Presto

NPK vs Daily Moving Averages

National Presto Industries, Inc. provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand. This segment sells its products directly to retailers, as well as through independent distributors. The Defense segment manufactures and sells 40mm ammunition, precision mechanical and electro-mechanical products, and medium caliber cartridge cases; and detonators, booster pellets, release cartridges, lead azide, and other military energetic devices and materials. This segment primarily serves the United States Department of Defense (DOD) and DOD prime contractors. The Safety segment patents machine learning, digital sensors, and cloud-based technology to continuously monitor freezers and refrigerators detecting and alerting users to potential safety issues around pharmaceuticals and food. National Presto Industries Inc. was incorporated in 1905 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 24% technical buy signals but increasing
  • 7.10 - Weighted Alpha
  • 13.24% loss in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100-day moving averages
  • 19 new highs and up 215.32% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 73.30%
  • Technical support level at 76.89
  • Recently traded at 77.16 with 50-day moving average of 68.47

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $551 million
  • P/E 32.40
  • Dividend yield 1.30%
  • Revenue expected to grow 259.90% this year and another 50.60% next year
  • Earnings estimated to increase 957.10% this year and an additional 17.60% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying, but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock, it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts have 2 buy opinions on the stock
  • Analysts give average price targets at 18.93
  • The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 433 to 15 that the stock will beat the market, with the more experienced investors voting 71 to 45 for the same result
  • 2,430 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Buy 4.00
Wall Street Not Covered -
Quant Not Covered -

Jim Van Meerten writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in NPK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

Comments

