The Chart of the Day belongs to the houseware and defense manufacturer National Presto (NPK). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 7/20 the stock gained 11.21%.

NPK vs Daily Moving Averages

National Presto Industries, Inc. provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand. This segment sells its products directly to retailers, as well as through independent distributors. The Defense segment manufactures and sells 40mm ammunition, precision mechanical and electro-mechanical products, and medium caliber cartridge cases; and detonators, booster pellets, release cartridges, lead azide, and other military energetic devices and materials. This segment primarily serves the United States Department of Defense (DOD) and DOD prime contractors. The Safety segment patents machine learning, digital sensors, and cloud-based technology to continuously monitor freezers and refrigerators detecting and alerting users to potential safety issues around pharmaceuticals and food. National Presto Industries Inc. was incorporated in 1905 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

24% technical buy signals but increasing

7.10 - Weighted Alpha

13.24% loss in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100-day moving averages

19 new highs and up 215.32% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 73.30%

Technical support level at 76.89

Recently traded at 77.16 with 50-day moving average of 68.47

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $551 million

P/E 32.40

Dividend yield 1.30%

Revenue expected to grow 259.90% this year and another 50.60% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 957.10% this year and an additional 17.60% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying, but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock, it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 2 buy opinions on the stock

Analysts give average price targets at 18.93

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 433 to 15 that the stock will beat the market, with the more experienced investors voting 71 to 45 for the same result

2,430 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

