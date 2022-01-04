Additional disclosure: This Commentary is for informational and discussion purposes only and does not constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale with respect to any securities, products or services discussed, and neither does it provide investment advice. This Commentary does not constitute an investment management agreement or offering circular.



On December 1, 2015, a new portfolio management team assumed management of the Fund and the Fund transitioned to a balanced strategy. Performance prior to December 1, 2015 reflects the performance of the prior portfolio manager and investment strategy and is not indicative of performance for any subsequent periods.

On December 1, 2015, a new portfolio management team assumed management of the Fund and the Fund transitioned to a balanced strategy. Performance prior to December 1, 2015 reflects the performance of the prior portfolio manager and investment strategy and is not indicative of performance for any subsequent periods.

Performance data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Since Source Capital is a closed-end investment company and its shares are bought and sold on the New York Stock Exchange, your performance may also vary based upon the market price of the common stock.



The Fund is managed according to its investment strategy which may differ significantly in terms of security holdings, industry weightings, and asset allocation from those of the comparative indices. Overall Fund performance, characteristics and volatility may differ from the comparative indices shown.



There is no guarantee the Fund's investment objectives will be achieved.



The views expressed herein and any forward-looking statements are as of the date of this publication and are those of the portfolio management team. Future events or results may vary significantly from those expressed and are subject to change at any time in response to changing circumstances and industry developments. This information and data has been prepared from sources believed reliable, but the accuracy and completeness of the information cannot be guaranteed and is not a complete summary or statement of all available data.



Portfolio composition will change due to ongoing management of the Fund. References to individual financial instruments or sectors are for informational purposes only and should not be construed as recommendations by the Fund or the portfolio managers.



Investing in closed‐end funds involves risk, including loss of principal. Closed‐end fund shares may frequently trade at a discount (less than) or premium (more than) to their net asset value. If the Fund’s shares trade at a premium to net asset value, there is no assurance that any such premium will be sustained for any period of time and will not decrease, or that the shares will not trade at a discount to net asset value thereafter.



Capital markets are volatile and can decline significantly in response to adverse issuer, political, regulatory, market, or economic developments. It is important to remember that there are risks inherent in any investment and there is no assurance that any investment or asset class will provide positive performance over time.



The Fund may purchase foreign securities, including American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and other depository receipts, which are subject to interest rate, currency exchange rate, economic and political risks; these risks may be heightened when investing in emerging markets. Non‐U.S. investing presents additional risks, such as the potential for adverse political, currency, economic, social or regulatory developments in a country, including lack of liquidity, excessive taxation, and differing legal and accounting standards. Non‐U.S. securities, including American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and other depository receipts, are also subject to interest rate and currency exchange rate risks.



The return of principal in a fund that invests in fixed income securities is not guaranteed. The Fund’s investments in fixed income securities have the same issuer, interest rate, inflation and credit risks that are associated with underlying bonds owned by the Fund. Such investments may be secured, partially secured or unsecured and may be unrated, and whether or not rated, may have speculative characteristics. The market price of the Fund’s fixed income investments will change in response to changes in interest rates and other factors.



Generally, when interest rates go up, the value of fixed income securities, such as bonds, typically go down (and vice versa) and investors may lose principal value. Credit risk is the risk of loss of principle due to the issuer's failure to repay a loan. Generally, the lower the quality rating of a security, the greater the risk that the issuer will fail to pay interest fully and return principal in a timely manner. If an issuer defaults, the security may lose some or all its value. Lower rated bonds, convertible securities and other types of debt obligations involve greater risks than higher rated bonds.



Mortgage securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) are subject to prepayment risk and the risk of default on the underlying mortgages or other assets; such derivatives may increase volatility. Convertible securities are generally not investment grade and are subject to greater credit risk than higher‐rated investments. High yield securities can be volatile and subject to much higher instances of default. The Fund may experience increased costs, losses and delays in liquidating underlying securities should the seller of a repurchase agreement declare bankruptcy or default.



The ratings agencies that provide ratings are Standard and Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch. Credit ratings range from AAA (highest) to D (lowest). Bonds rated BBB or above are considered investment grade. Credit ratings of BB and below are lower-rated securities (junk bonds). High-yielding, non-investment grade bonds (junk bonds) involve higher risks than investment grade bonds. Bonds with credit ratings of CCC or below have high default risk.

Private placement securities are securities that are not registered under the federal securities laws, and are generally eligible for sale only to certain eligible investors. Private placements may be illiquid, and thus more difficult to sell, because there may be relatively few potential purchasers for such investments, and the sale of such investments may also be restricted under securities laws.



The Fund may use leverage. While the use of leverage may help increase the distribution and return potential of the Fund, it also increases the volatility of the Fund’s net asset value (NAV), and potentially increases volatility of its distributions and market price. There are costs associated with the use of leverage, including ongoing dividend and/or interest expenses. There also may be expenses for issuing or administering leverage. Leverage changes the Fund’s capital structure through the issuance of preferred shares and/or debt, both of which are senior to the common shares in priority of claims. If short-term interest rates rise, the cost of leverage will increase and likely will reduce returns earned by the Fund’s common stockholders.



Value style investing presents the risk that the holdings or securities may never reach their full market value because the market fails to recognize what the portfolio management team considers the true business value or because the portfolio management team has misjudged those values. In addition, value style investing may fall out of favor and underperform growth or other styles of investing during given periods.



Investing in Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (“SPACS”) involves risks. Because SPACs and similar entities have no operating history or ongoing business other than seeking acquisitions, the value of their securities is particularly dependent on the ability of the entity’s management to identify and complete a profitable acquisition. SPACs are not required to provide the depth of disclosures or undergo the rigorous due diligence of a traditional initial public offering (IPO). Investors in SPACs may become exposed to speculative investments, foreign or domestic, in higher risk sectors/industries. SPAC investors generally pay certain fees and give the sponsor certain incentives (e.g., discounted ownership stakes) not found in traditional IPOs. Due to this, an investment in a SPAC may include potential conflicts and the potential for misalignment of incentives in the structure of the SPAC. For more information relating to the risks of investing in SPACs please refer to the Fund’s offering documents or FPA’s Form ADV Part 2A.



Distribution Rate



Distributions may include ordinary income, net capital gains and/or returns of capital. Generally, a return of capital would occur when the amount distributed by the Fund includes a portion of (or is comprised entirely of) your investment in the Fund in addition to (or rather than) your pro-rata portion of the Fund’s net income or capital gains. The Fund’s distributions in any period may be more or less than the net return earned by the Fund on its investments, and therefore should not be used as a measure of performance or confused with “yield” or “income.” A return of capital is not taxable; rather it reduces a shareholder’s tax basis in his or her shares of the Fund. If the Fund estimates that a portion of its distribution may be comprised of amounts from sources other than net investment income, the Fund will notify shareholders of the estimated composition of such distribution through a separate written Section 19 notice. Such notices are provided for informational purposes only, and should not be used for tax reporting purposes. Final tax characteristics of all Fund distributions will be provided on Form 1099-DIV, which is mailed after the close of the calendar year.



The Fund’s distribution rate may be affected by numerous factors, including changes in realized and projected market returns, Fund performance, and other factors. There can be no assurance that a change in market conditions or other factors will not result in a change in the Fund’s distribution rate at a future time.



Index Definitions



Comparison to any index is for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as a fully accurate measure of comparison. The Fund may be less diversified than the indices noted herein, and may hold non-index securities or securities that are not comparable to those contained in an index. Indices will hold positions that are not within the Fund’s investment strategy. Indices are unmanaged and do not reflect any commissions, transaction costs, or fees and expenses which would be incurred by an investor purchasing the underlying securities and which would reduce the performance in an actual account. You cannot invest directly in an index. The Fund does not include outperformance of any index in its investment objectives.



S&P 500 Index includes a representative sample of 500 hundred companies in leading industries of the U.S. economy. The Index focuses on the large-cap segment of the market, with over 80% coverage of U.S. equities, but is also considered a proxy for the total market.



MSCI ACWI Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is designed to represent performance of the full opportunity set of large- and mid-cap stocks across 23 developed and 26 emerging markets.



Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index provides a measure of the performance of the US investment grade bonds market, which includes investment grade US Government bonds, investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage pass-through securities and asset-backed securities that are publicly offered for sale in the United States. The securities in the Index must have at least 1-year remaining in maturity. In addition, the securities must be denominated in US dollars and must be fixed rate, nonconvertible, and taxable.



Bloomberg US High Yield Index measures the market of USD-denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds.



Bloomberg US High Yield Index ex. Energy measures the market of USD-denominated, non-investment grade, fixed- rate, taxable corporate bonds excluding Energy sector.



60% S&P 500/ 40% Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index is a hypothetical combination of unmanaged indices and comprises 60% S&P 500 Index and 40% Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index.

60% MSCI ACWI/ 40% Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index is a hypothetical combination of unmanaged indices and comprises 60% MSCI ACWI Index and 40% Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index.



Other Definitions



Credit Spread is the difference in yield between a U.S. Treasury bond and another debt security of the same maturity but different credit quality



Discount to Net Asset Value (NAV) is a pricing situation when an exchange-trade fund (ETF) or mutual fund’s market trading price is lower than its daily net asset value (NAV).



Effective Duration (years) is the duration calculation for bonds with embedded options. Effective duration takes into account that expected cash flows will fluctuate as interest rates change.



Market Capitalization refers to the total dollar market value of a company's outstanding shares of stock. Commonly referred to as "market cap," it is calculated by multiplying the total number of a company's outstanding shares by the current market price of one share.



Market Cycles, also known as stock market cycles, is a wide term referring to trends or patterns that emerge during different markets or business environments.



Net Asset Value (NAV) represents the net value of a mutual fund and is calculated as the total value of the fund’s assets minus the total value of its liabilities, and is shown as a per share price.

Net Equity Exposure includes long equity securities minus short-sales and preferred securities.



Net Risk Exposure is a measure of the extent to which a fund’s trading book is exposed to market fluctuations. In regard to the Fund, it is the percent of the portfolio exposed to Risk Assets.



Nominal yield is s the coupon rate on a bond.



Risk Assets is any asset that carries a degree of risk. Risk asset generally refers to assets that have a significant degree of price volatility, such as equities, commodities, high-yield bonds, real estate and currencies, but does not include cash and cash equivalents.



Real yield is the nominal yield of a bond minus the rate of inflation



Standard Deviation is a measure of the dispersion of a set of data from its mean.



Yield to Maturity is the rate of return anticipated on a bond if held until the end of its lifetime. YTM is considered a long-term bond yield expressed as an annual rate. The YTM calculation takes into account the bond’s current market price, par value, coupon interest rate and time to maturity. It is also assumed that all coupon payments are reinvested at the same rate as the bond’s current yield.



Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security or market index. In most cases, the higher the volatility, the riskier the security. Volatility is often measured as either the standard deviation or variance between returns from that same security or market index.



You can obtain additional information by visiting the website at www.fpa.com, by email at crm@fpa.com, toll free by calling 1‐800‐279‐1241 (option 1), or by contacting the Fund in writing.



