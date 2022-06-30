|
P/V Ratio
|
Low-50s%
|
Cash
|
3.4%
|
# of Holdings
|
20
|
Annualized Total Return
|
2Q
(%)
|
YTD
(%)
|
1 Year (%)
|
3 Year (%)
|
5 Year (%)
|
10 Year (%)
|
Since Inception * (%)
|
Partners Fund
|
-15.56
|
-16.00
|
-15.90
|
6.63
|
2.94
|
6.33
|
9.41
|
S&P 500
|
-16.10
|
-19.96
|
-10.62
|
10.60
|
11.31
|
12.96
|
9.92
|
Russell 1000 Value
|
-12.21
|
-12.86
|
-6.82
|
6.87
|
7.17
|
10.50
|
9.52
|
*Inception date 4/8/1987
Returns reflect reinvested capital gains and dividends but not the deduction of taxes an investor would pay on distributions or share redemptions. Performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost.
Current performance of the fund may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Performance data current to the most recent month end may be obtained by visiting southeasternasset.com. The prospectus expense ratio before waivers is 1.00%. Southeastern has contractually committed to limit operating expenses (excluding interest, taxes, brokerage commissions and extraordinary expenses) to 0.79% of average net assets per year. This agreement is in effect through at least April 30, 2023 and may not be terminated before that date without Board approval.
Longleaf Partners Fund declined 15.56% in the second quarter, just ahead of the S&P 500, which fell 16.10%. In another volatile quarter, we saw value continue its relative outperformance of growth. Although the Partners Fund held up better than the S&P 500, the Fund lagged the Russell 1000 Value. We have seen a bifurcation of value investing approaches – with investors “paying up for quality” on one side of the spectrum and on the other extreme, what we would call a “Value ETF” that pays low multiples without regard to quality.
The former worked very well over the last decade, and we missed out on opportunities by not lowering our discount rates or “paying up” in the past, but this has been a painful place to be year to date in 2022. The Fund’s relative performance benefitted by having limited exposure to growthier Information Technology – though we are finding some interesting new opportunities in fallen growth darlings this year.
The latter approach has driven value’s relative outperformance this year, led by energy, big pharma and consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies – great places to be in the near term, as commodity prices rallied, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates and anything that had perceived stability hung in well. We view this as the first wave of a value rebound with the simplest, statistically cheapest and least volatile outperforming first.
However, we question whether big pharma and integrated oil companies can sustain relative outperformance over the longer term. We believe the second, longer-term wave of value outperformance will come from our style of value investing, which falls somewhere in between these two extremes.
We remain focused on business and people quality but also recognize that price matters, especially in an environment like today. We are finding opportunity (though we have so far proven to be early) in high quality businesses with favorable industry dynamics that have innate complexity and/or are misunderstood in the near term.
|
2Q Top Five
|
2Q Bottom Five
|
Holdings are subject to change. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
We have taken advantage of the market volatility this year to purchase three new businesses that have been left behind by the market for very different reasons. As mentioned above, we are seeing opportunities in fallen growth favorites (although there are plenty of 300 cent dollars that are now closer to 100 cent dollars!), including one “recycle” company that we successfully owned in the last decade and, with hindsight, sold too early.
We now have the opportunity to invest in this great company that has fallen back within our price discount range. We are also seeing opportunities in the building products world that have been hit as mortgage rates are increasing. We purchased a great business in this category that we have long admired. Finally, we initiated a new position that has been described internally as “the most value of value businesses” within the consumer discretionary space that has fallen out of favor but has a proven management team with whom we have partnered before.
We funded these opportunities by exiting three holdings, including Williams which reached our appraisal value after appreciating 97%. We also exited our smaller positions in CNH’s spinout of Iveco and Biogen, as we were able to upgrade into better opportunities with a higher margin of safety.
The Partners Fund is fully invested with 3% cash, and our on-deck list is growing longer amid market volatility. New investments have a high hurdle to qualify given our conviction in our current holdings and the steep discount of the portfolio, which trades at a rare and attractively discounted price-to-value (P/V) in the low-50s%.
We expect to see continued progress in our individual holdings, as our management partners pursue catalysts that could drive significant near-term payoffs. We own companies that have pricing power, strong balance sheets and clear paths to organic growth, and we are partnered with aligned management teams that are proactively taking steps to add value in ways they can control and close the (near historically wide) value gap. We believe that our largest macro headwinds over the last decade could soon become tailwinds.
