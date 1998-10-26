|
P/V Ratio
|
Low-50s%
|
Cash
|
4.20%
|
# of Holdings
|
24
|
Annualized Total Return
|
2Q (%)
|
YTD (%)
|
1 Year (%)
|
3 Year (%)
|
5 Year (%)
|
10 Year (%)
|
Since Inception* (%)
|
International Fund
|
-11.03
|
-21.74
|
-28.18
|
-6.74
|
-2.09
|
3.69
|
5.64
|
MSCI EAFE
|
-14.51
|
-19.57
|
-17.77
|
1.07
|
2.20
|
5.40
|
4.07
|
MSCI EAFE Value
|
-12.41
|
-12.12
|
-11.95
|
0.18
|
0.52
|
4.25
|
4.65
|
*Inception date 10/26/1998
Returns reflect reinvested capital gains and dividends but not the deduction of taxes an investor would pay on distributions or share redemptions. Performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance of the fund may be lower or higher than the performance quoted.
Performance data current to the most recent month end may be obtained by visiting southeasternasset.com. The prospectus expense ratio before waivers is 1.17%. The International Fund’s expense ratio is subject to a contractual fee waiver to the extent the Fund’s normal operating expenses (excluding interest, taxes, brokerage commissions and extraordinary expenses) exceed 1.15% of average net assets per year.
Longleaf Partners International Fund declined 11.03% in the second quarter, outperforming the MSCI EAFE Index, which declined 14.51% and the MSCI EAFE Value, which fell 12.41% in the period. The Fund's position in Hong Kong/China, which drove relative and absolute underperformance in the last year, was the largest driver of outperformance in the second quarter. Sentiment around Chinese equities started recovering from the extreme pessimism we witnessed in the first quarter as COVID lockdowns eased, regulatory pressure abated, and government crackdowns were replaced with stimulus.
Top-down China fears around government regulation and ongoing COVID lockdowns reached a peak in March, but as geopolitical and macro pressures began to ease in the second quarter, sentiment improved, and stock prices began to re-rate in the period. Weakness in international currencies − particularly the euro and the Japanese yen – was the largest single performance detractor in the quarter, accounting for nearly one-third of the quarter's negative returns, as interest rate and inflation differentials between the US, European and Asian countries increased.
The euro is now almost at parity with the US dollar for the first time since 2002, driven by fear of a deep recession in the eurozone caused by higher inflation and declining export demand. These factors are weighing heavily on the share prices of many of our European businesses, which comprised our top detractors in the period.
The Japanese yen hit a 24-year low against the US dollar as the Bank of Japan continued to suppress the Japanese yield curve, while the US yield curve climbed in response to rising inflation and quantitative tightening, making it compelling for investors to take advantage of the yen carry trade and creating some potentially interesting investment opportunities in Japan. Today the US dollar is nearly three standard deviations more than yen and more than two time versus the euro – an overstretched level that we believe is unsustainable and will likely become a performance tailwind in the near-to-medium term.
Contribution To Return
|
2Q Top Five
|
2Q Bottom Five
|Holdings are subject to change. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
We have taken advantage of the market volatility this year to initiate three new positions in top quality businesses that have become attractively priced due to short term issues. We have followed Indian markets for more than a decade, and recent volatility, compounded by the rupee sell off, has given us the opportunity to buy what we think is the best consumer franchise in India.
We are also seeing opportunities in the European luxury and lifestyle sectors with extraordinarily high-quality brands and great management teams. We purchased a “recycled” company that we successfully owned in the past, along with another business in this area that we have long admired. We also exited our smaller positions in Seria (OTC:SAOGF) and Holcim (OTCPK:HCMLF), as we were able to upgrade into better opportunities with a higher margin of safety.
The International Fund is fully invested with 4% cash, and our on-deck list is growing longer amid market volatility. New investments have a high hurdle to qualify given our conviction in our current holdings and the steep discount of the portfolio, which trades at a rare and attractively discounted price-to-value (P/V) in the low-50s%.
We expect to see continued progress in our individual holdings, as our management partners pursue catalysts that could drive significant near-term payoffs. We own companies that have pricing power, strong balance sheets and clear paths to organic growth, and we are partnered with aligned management teams that are proactively taking steps to add value in ways they can control and close the (near historically wide) value gap. We believe that our largest macro headwinds over the last decade could soon become tailwinds.
Additional disclosure: Data and discussion is as of June 30, 2022
Before investing in any Longleaf Partners Fund, you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. For a current Prospectus and Summary Prospectus, which contain this and other important information, visit https://southeasternasset.com/account-resources. Please read the Prospectus and Summary Prospectus carefully before investing.
RISKS
The Longleaf Partners International Fund is subject to stock market risk, meaning stocks in the Fund may fluctuate in response to developments at individual companies or due to general market and economic conditions. Also, because the Fund generally invests in 15 to 25 companies, share value could fluctuate more than if a greater number of securities were held. Investing in non-U.S. securities may entail risk due to non-US economic and political developments, exposure to non-US currencies, and different accounting and financial standards. These risks may be higher when investing in emerging markets.
MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australia, Far East) is a broad based, unmanaged equity market index designed to measure the equity market performance of 22 developed markets, excluding the US & Canada.
P/V (“price to value”) is a calculation that compares the prices of the stocks in a portfolio to Southeastern’s appraisal of their intrinsic values. The ratio represents a single data point about a Fund and should not be construed as something more. P/V does not guarantee future results, and we caution investors not to give this calculation undue weight.
“Margin of Safety” is a reference to the difference between a stock’s market price and Southeastern’s calculated appraisal value. It is not a guarantee of investment performance or returns.
EBITDA is a company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
Free Cash Flow (FCF) is a measure of a company’s ability to generate the cash flow necessary to maintain operations. Generally, it is calculated as operating cash flow minus capital expenditures.
Net Asset Value (NAV) is a statement of the value of a company's assets minus the value of its liabilities.
As of June 30, 2022, the top ten holdings for the Longleaf Partners International Fund: EXOR, 6.7%; Glanbia,
5.4%; WH Group, 5%; Applus Services, 4.9%; CK Hutchison, 4.9%; Prosus, 4.8%; GRUMA, 4.8%; Lazard, 4.7%; Accor, 4.6% and Premier Foods, 4.3%. Fund holdings are subject to change and holdings discussions are not recommendations to buy or sell any security. Current and future holdings are subject to risk.
