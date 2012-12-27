|
P/V Ratio
|
High-40s%
|
Cash
|
1.70%
|
# of Holdings
|
22
|
Annualized Total Return
|
2Q (%)
|
YTD (%)
|
Year (%)
|
3 Year (%)
|
5 Year (%)
|
Since Inception* (%)
|
Global Fund
|
-14.64
|
-19.63
|
-24.14
|
-1.31
|
-0.79
|
3.91
|
MSCI World
|
-16.19
|
-20.51
|
-14.34
|
7.00
|
7.67
|
9.02
|
MSCI World Value
|
-11.59
|
-12.16
|
-6.63
|
4.52
|
4.67
|
6.93
|
*Inception date 12/27/2012
Returns reflect reinvested capital gains and dividends but not the deduction of taxes an investor would pay on distributions or share redemptions. Performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance of the fund may be lower or higher than the performance quoted.
Performance data current to the most recent month end may be obtained by visiting southeasternasset.com. The prospectus expense ratio before waivers is 1.31%. The Global Fund's expense ratio is subject to a contractual fee waiver to the extent the Fund's normal operating expenses (excluding interest, taxes, brokerage commissions and extraordinary expenses) exceed 1.15% of average net assets per year.
Longleaf Partners Global Fund declined 14.64% in the second quarter, roughly in line with the MSCI World's 16.19% decline. Although the Global Fund held up better than the MSCI World, the Fund lagged the MSCI World Value. We have seen a bifurcation of value investing approaches - with investors "paying up for quality" on one side of the spectrum and on the other extreme, what we would call a "Value ETF" that pays low multiples without regard to quality.
The former worked very well over the last decade, and we missed out on opportunities by not lowering our discount rates or "paying up" in the past, but this has been a painful place to be year to date in 2022. The Fund's relative performance benefitted by having limited exposure to growthier Information Technology - though we are finding some interesting new opportunities in fallen growth darlings this year.
The latter approach has driven value's relative outperformance this year, led by energy, big pharma and consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies - great places to be in the near term, as commodity prices rallied, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates and anything that had perceived stability hung in well. We view this as the first wave of a value rebound with the simplest, statistically cheapest and least volatile outperforming first.
However, we question whether big pharma and integrated oil companies can sustain relative outperformance over the longer term. We believe the second, longer-term wave of value outperformance will come from our style of value investing, which falls somewhere in between these two extremes. We remain focused on business and people quality but also recognize that price matters, especially in an environment like today. We are finding opportunity (though we have so far proven to be early) in high quality businesses with favorable industry dynamics that have innate complexity and/or are misunderstood in the near term.
|
2Q Top Five
|
2Q Bottom Five
|Holdings are subject to change. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
We have taken advantage of the market volatility this year to purchase multiple new businesses that have been left behind by the market for very different reasons. As mentioned above, we are seeing opportunities in fallen growth favorites (although there are plenty of 300 cent dollars that are now closer to 100 cent dollars!), including one "recycle" company that we successfully owned in the last decade and, with hindsight, sold too early. We now have the opportunity to invest in this great company that has fallen back within our price discount range.
We are also seeing opportunities in the European luxury and lifestyle sectors. We purchased another recycled company that we successfully owned in the past, along with another business in this area that we have long admired. Finally, we initiated a new position that has been described internally as "the most value of value businesses" within the consumer discretionary space that has fallen out of favor but has a proven management team with whom we have partnered before. We also exited our smaller position in Biogen, as we were able to upgrade into better opportunities with a higher margin of safety.
The Global Fund is fully invested with less than 2% cash, and our on-deck list is growing longer amid market volatility. New investments have a high hurdle to qualify given our conviction in our current holdings and the steep discount of the portfolio, which trades at a rare and attractively discounted price-to-value (P/V) in the high-40s%. We expect to see continued progress in our individual holdings, as our management partners pursue catalysts that could drive significant near-term payoffs.
We own companies that have pricing power, strong balance sheets and clear paths to organic growth, and we are partnered with aligned management teams that are proactively taking steps to add value in ways they can control and close the (near historically wide) value gap. We believe that our largest macro headwinds over the last decade could soon become tailwinds.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by
Additional disclosure: Data and discussion as of June 30, 2022
Before investing in any Longleaf Partners Fund, you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. For a current Prospectus and Summary Prospectus, which contain this and other important information, visit https://southeasternasset.com/account-resources. Please read the Prospectus and Summary Prospectus carefully before investing.
RISKS
The Longleaf Partners Global Fund is subject to stock market risk, meaning stocks in the Fund may fluctuate in response to developments at individual companies or due to general market and economic conditions. Also, because the Fund generally invests in 15 to 25 companies, share value could fluctuate more than if a greater number of securities were held. Investing in non-U.S. securities may entail risk due to non-US economic and political developments, exposure to non-US currencies, and different accounting and financial standards. These risks may be higher when investing in emerging markets.
MSCI World Index is a broad-based, unmanaged equity market index designed to measure the equity market performance of 24 developed markets, including the United States. An index cannot be invested in directly.
The MSCI World Value Index captures large and mid-cap securities exhibiting overall value style characteristics across 23 Developed Markets countries. An index cannot be invested in directly.
P/V (“price to value”) is a calculation that compares the prices of the stocks in a portfolio to Southeastern’s appraisal of their intrinsic values. The ratio represents a single data point about a holding and should not be construed as something more. P/V does not guarantee future results, and we caution investors not to give this calculation undue weight.
“Margin of Safety” is a reference to the difference between a stock’s market price and Southeastern’s calculated appraisal value. It is not a guarantee of investment performance or returns.
Free Cash Flow (FCF) is a measure of a company’s ability to generate the cash flow necessary to maintain operations. Generally, it is calculated as operating cash flow minus capital expenditures.
EBITDA is a company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
As of June 30, 2022, the top ten holdings for the Longleaf Partners Global Fund: Lumen, 12.8%; EXOR, 8.2%;
FedEx, 7%; Prosus, 5.2%; IAC, 5.1%; Millicom, 4.9%; Mattel, 4.5%; Warner Bros Discovery, 4.5%; CNX Resources, 4.5% and Affiliated Managers Group, 4.4%. Fund holdings are subject to change and holdings discussions are not recommendations to buy or sell any security. Current and future holdings are subject to risk.
Funds distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc.
LLP001326
Expires 10/31/2022
Copyright © 2022 Southeastern Asset Management, Inc. All rights reserved.
Comments (1)