Fannie Mae junior preferred (OTCQB:FNMAS) are worth multiples of the current market price in my opinion, building momentum toward an IPO and an exit from the conservatorship.
Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) have been in Government conservatorship for the past 14 years. The companies are building capital by retaining earnings that were previously swept into Treasury under the infamous Net Worth Sweep. When the White House learned in 2012 that the valuation allowance contra asset account was going to be reversed and the Deferred Tax Assets would be written back up, the housing adviser's team initiated the sweep in late 2012, bringing in $191 Billion in the next 6 quarters, $112B from Fannie, $79B from Freddie ((Quarterly draws table)). Overall, the Government reaped over $300 Billion in profits after injecting $191 Billion into the companies. This is by far the most profitable conservatorship in history and the Gov’t isn’t done yet. It can monetize its warrants representing 79.9% of the company's equity to generate another $100 Billion in the next 12-24 month period.
To write down the Deferred Tax Assets, the Gov’t had to assume the 2008 crisis level home prices were not going to recover for the foreseeable future. That assumption was wrong, and by 2012, the reversal of the write-down was inevitable. However, the same asset write-downs that forced the companies into conservatorship were not credited back to the GSEs’ balance sheets when home prices started to recover. Those assets went to the Treasury instead, and the companies ended up being severely undercapitalized under the perpetual net worth sweep. Every quarter, the companies were making billions and were promptly sending the check to the Government. They were in winddown mode, to be replaced with some kind of system deemed favorable by the Administration and special interest groups.
Junior Preferred Shareholders, with contractual rights to dividends and par value liquidation preference per share, were kicked to the side. Shareholders sued the Government after its implementation of the Net Worth Sweep and the lawsuits are still winding through the legal path, with a potential trial on contractual fair dealings set for October in Judge Lamberth’s court.
The Trump Administration’s plan for the GSEs was vastly different from the previous Administration. The companies were going to be recapitalized and released to the private shareholders. Director Mark Calabria was confirmed in the Spring of 2019 and the White House urged the Treasury to come up with a recapitalization plan to return the companies to the public markets. Bloomberg Intelligence’s Ben Elliot produced outstanding updates along the way. It's a nice memento to read through and see where the recapitalization process was moving.
Maria Bartiromo interviewed Steve Mnuchin ((Treasury Secretary)) early on in the Trump Administration and he articulated his intent to move the entities out of conservatorship.
RECAPITALIZATION begins
The companies started to retain earnings in September 2019 after the 5th Circuit En Banc ruled the Net Worth Sweep was illegal, violating the Administrative Procedures Act (APA). The court also ruled FHFA to be unconstitutionally structured with an independent director at the helm, whom the President could not fire without cause.
While the companies were about to retain earnings and Mark Calabria was going on television talking about an IPO in 2020 or early 2021, the Gov’t appealed the 5th Circuit decision to the Supreme Court. The Administrative solution timeline is outlined below…
TURMOIL
And then something happened that threw the whole process in turmoil. (1) Mark Calabria approved a capital rule that was far too stringent and unnecessary for insurance companies like Fannie/Freddie - 4% minimum capital, (2) After President Trump lost his 2020 election, the Treasury Secretary amended the Preferred Stock Purchase Agreement without writing off Senior Preferred Shares, and (3) SCOTUS ruled the Net Worth Sweep to be legal within the context of the Administrative Procedures Act. Here’s more color on these topics.
In September 2021, FHFA’s acting director Sandra Thompson released a tweaked Enterprise Regulatory Capital Framework (ERCF), dropping the needed capital at the GSEs to 3%. While the new capital framework is based on Calabria’s framework in principle, the final number resembles the 2018 ~3% rule proposed by director Watt. When Fannie Mae hits $114b, give or take a quarter of earnings, recapitalization will be effectively complete.
Prior to September 2021, Fannie Mae had a binding tier 1 2.5% leverage capital + 1.5% PLBA buffer. 4.0% common equity tier 1 (CET1) requirement.
In September 2021, FHFA amended the Enterprise Regulatory Capital Framework Rule (ERCF) by reducing the fixed 1.5% PLBA with a dynamic leverage buffer determined annually and tied to the stability capital buffer.
Sandra Thompson’s adjustment lowered the capital requirements at Fannie and Freddie by favoring the Risk-Based Capital framework as the dominant capital requirement. The GSEs must use the higher of the two frameworks, leverage ratio or risk-based capital ratio, to exit the conservatorship. Buffers are then added to the leverage and risk-based capital ratios to arrive at the targeted earnings payouts to shareholders.
The big banks' dividend payout ratios are 20-40%. Wells Fargo (WFC) pays 22%, (JPM) – 32%, (C) – 26%, (BAC) – 26%. Normalized, Fannie Mae’s dividend payout ratio should be similar.
Technically, Fannie Mae can leave the conservatorship with the 2.5% leverage ratio because it is the larger of the two frameworks, RBC Adj total, and Leverage Tier 1.
But Fannie Mae will not be able to reach a 20% dividend payout ratio until 25% of the 1.7% PCCBA buffer is added to the capital requirement, and a 40% payout is limited until 50% of the buffer is reached.
In total, here are the binding capital requirements for Fannie Mae alone to (1) exit from the conservatorship, (2) 20% dividend payout ratio, and (3) 40% dividend payout ratio using FNMA's Q2, 2022 asset base.
When Fannie Mae exits the conservatorship with ~$114b in capital, it can use a few quarters to build up to a 20% dividend distribution and then take a few years to hit a 40% dividend payout. Valuation multiples will expand with the dividend payout.
The Government can generate $100b+ from warrant conversion and sale of the corresponding stock on the open markets. The junior preferred shareholders should convert their shares into commons alongside Government’s warrants, clearing the deck for a commons IPO and a new junior preferred issue. Out of conservatorship, the GSEs will function similar to public utilities, with limited rates of return - 10-12% ROE.
In 2018, Moelis Investment Bank put together a “Blueprint for Restoring Safety and Soundness to the GSEs” and highlighted Fannie's and Freddie's profitability. It suggested steps the Treasury could take to monetize its share in the companies. I reframed it with the new tax rate. In 2021, the companies outearned the projected $22.8b by about $10b and the GSEs are likely to beat the $23.7b projection in 2022, a housing recession year.
GSE earning power was projected by Moelis Investment Bank in 2018 as part of the blueprint to get the companies out of conservatorship.
The GSEs' business evolved since entering conservatorship in 2008. The companies wound down their loan portfolio business. Fannie and Freddie are generating profits on guarantee fees assessed on mortgages prior to packaging them into securities and selling them to investors. The increase in g-fees is notable, going up from 20bps to over 50bps now. The asset base generating g-fees also grew from under $4T in '08 to over $8T now.
There are no direct comps for Fannie and Freddie’s business, but we can apply TBTF financial institution 10x-12x earnings multiples.
Banks trade at 1-2x book value. If Fannie Mae’s ~$120b in equity is scaled to a $144b market cap, the 1.2x book multiple is comparable to BAC 1.2x, JPM 1.36x, and WFC 1.1x.
The companies have $90b in capital. In 2020, the CBO projected $185 Billion of capital needed for both enterprises. Today, this number is closer to $205b with 2.5% capital for the combined $8.2T in mortgage assets. The gap is $115b and will be ~$100b by the end of the year after two-quarters of earnings.
The mechanics of the CBO model are to be determined but their version expects the Gov’t to reap $190b in Senior Preferred shares and $55bin warrants value for a total of $245b. The junior preferred shareholders of FNMAS and FMCKJ would be redeemed at $25 par ((likely converted into commons and reissued to raise funds for the exit)). Today, FNMAS and FMCKJ are $3.20 and $3.05 respectively. Commons are worthless in this recap template.
I am not certain how realistic the CBO recapitalization projection is because wiping out legacy commons while attempting to raise $100 Billion in new common and jr. preferred shares could present an insurmountable roadblock to the Government. A roadshow presentation would provide clarity on this question and investor feedback could be: “How can we be sure that the new commons are money good when the legacy commons are wiped out after the GSEs sent $300B in profits to the Treasury, well in excess of $191B injected by the Gov’t?” The Government would need to show good faith for the new commons investors to step in.
2. Warrant conversion model is the most straightforward approach for the Government to monetize its stake in the companies. Fannie Mae alone can yield $72 Billion with the conversion of the warrants, then legacy junior preferred conversion into common equity followed by a $15b commons IPO and a $19b new Junior Preferred issue to get to $113 Billion equity capital in 2023. When a similar process is followed with Freddie Mac, the Government could monetize $100b+ on its warrants, diluting the legacy commons to 12% of the stake in the companies. The commons are down dramatically over the past year and the potential return on a 10x p/e with a 9.68 billion share base is over 20x the investment.
3. The earnings retention model is another approach to reaching the required capital. Fannie Mae earns $15b+ a year. Assuming 3% asset growth, Fannie Mae would retain $139b on $5,463b adjusted total assets by year-end 2027. Coincidentally, the Gov’t warrants expire in 2028 and the Gov’t could monetize $120b in Fannie and $80b in Freddie for $200b total. The Gov’t could convert the warrants to sell their shares on the market after settling all lawsuits, taking the GSEs out of conservatorship, and running them like public utilities. Time value of money would favor the commons in this scenario, generating 40x+ return from the perpetual option by 2028. The jr. preferred could be turned back on to pay the dividend and would trade at par with an 11% IRR based on the 2008 $3.25 cost basis.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are increasing their net worth with every quarter of retained earnings. Currently, at $90b, the companies are building capital at a combined $23b+ annual rate. The undercapitalization gap stands at $110b, and the plans to IPO and convert the warrants need to be set in motion in the next 6 months. By the end of the process in 12-18 months, the GSEs will retain $30b+ and the IPO bridge of ~$80b is within reach. Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and FHFA hired financial advisors to assist with the recapitalization.
Investors can choose where on the risk scale they want to invest, with the commons being the riskiest, perpetual options potentially worth 20-40x if the Gov’t writes off the Senior Preferred and converts the Junior Preferred. The Junior Preferred shares are tied to contract rights and may be suitable for long-term portfolio positions. The jr. pfds are selling at a deep discount to intrinsic value, 13% of face value (OTCQB:FNMAS) at $3.25 of $25 par, with over 7x return potential.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FNMAS, FMCKJ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (2)