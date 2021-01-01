The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) went public in June 2021, raising approximately $12.3 million in gross proceeds from an IPO that priced at $7.00 per share.
The firm provides enterprise software and services for virtual reality and augmented reality applications.
Given VRAR’s worsening operating losses, poor Rule of 40 result and continued investment in growing the company’s expense structure despite a looming economic slowdown, I’m on Hold for VRAR over the near term.
New York, NY-based Glimpse was founded to create a VR and AR platform to deliver software and services to the enterprise market.
Management is headed by co-founder, president and CEO Lyron Bentovim, who was previously COO and CFO of Top Image Systems and of NIT Health and Cabrillo Advisors.
The company’s offering categories include:
Training & Education
Healthcare
Branding & Marketing
Retail
Financial Services
Food & Hospitality
Media & Entertainment
Social VR meetings
The company uses a "hybrid approach" to its sales and distribution efforts, with each subsidiary having its own business development and sales team while the holding company management remains actively involved in business processes and fostering collaboration between subsidiaries.
Glimpse does not develop hardware and management says that most of its software and services are compatible with all major hardware platforms.
According to a 2021 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for virtual reality was valued at an estimated $15.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to $59 billion by 2028.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 18.0% from 2021 to 2028.
The main drivers for this expected growth are improved hardware devices and related software and services offerings by industry participants as well as a growing usage of VR technologies in training across various industry verticals.
Also, other industries are beginning to adopt these technologies, including CAD or computer aided design, healthcare services and tourism applications.
Management says major competitive or other industry participants include:
Spatial
Striver
EonReality
IrisVR
Mursion
OssoVR
Total revenue by quarter has grown in recent quarters, but remains tiny for a public company:
Gross profit by quarter has also risen significantly on a percentage basis:
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have varied materially in recent quarters:
Operating losses by quarter have increased substantially, as the chart shows below:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have remained negative over the past 5 quarters:
(All data in above charts is GAAP)
In the past 12 months, VRAR’s stock price has fallen 20% vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index’ drop of around 2.8%, as the chart below indicates:
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value
|
$61,380,000
|
Market Capitalization
|
$79,660,000
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
10.67
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
93.3%
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
-$3,850,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
-$0.83
|
Net Income Margin
|
-136.1%
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.
VRAR’s most recent GAAP Rule of 40 calculation was only 2% as of FQ3 2022, so the firm needs significant improvement in this regard, per the table below:
|
Rule of 40 - GAAP
|
Calculation
|
Recent Rev. Growth %
|
93%
|
GAAP EBITDA %
|
-91%
|
Total
|
2%
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering FQ3 2022’s results, management highlighted the ‘highly variable’ nature of its expense structure, where 85% of its expenses are labor-related.
The firm inked some initial contracts with several unnamed Fortune 500 companies during the quarter.
CEO Lyron Bentovim also indicated the company will continue to invest in blockchain and NFT capabilities as it believes these will be important building blocks within the metaverse.
Also, during the quarter, the company closed its Sector 5 Digital acquisition, which is forecast to double the firm’s revenue base.
The deal includes primarily equity-based earnouts payable upon a floor issuance price of $7.00 per share, so the share price may have a difficult time getting much above that price for the near term.
As to its financial results, topline revenue rose 123% year-over-year, helped by the partial inorganic revenue from the S5D acquisition.
Gross profit rose sharply due mostly to "non project" revenue growth.
Operating expenses rose sharply due to headcount growth and the "addition of three new subsidiary companies."
As a result, operating losses worsened significantly, exceeding total revenue.
For the balance sheet, the firm finished the quarter with cash, equivalents, short term investments and escrowed cash of $20 million and no long-term debt. VRAR used $1.4 million in free cash flow during the quarter.
Looking ahead, management estimates that it will conclude fiscal 2022 with a "net cash burn rate" of $3.5 million at the midpoint of the estimate.
Regarding valuation, the market is valuing VRAR at an EV/Sales multiple of around 10.7x, well above a current benchmark for subscription-based companies which have more predictable revenue than VRAR's software and services mix.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is a potential macroeconomic slowdown or recession, which may slow sales cycles and reduce its revenue growth trajectory.
A potential upside catalyst to the stock could include a general market "melt-up" which reduces downward pressure on valuation multiples, especially for technology oriented stocks which have been beaten down in recent quarters.
However, given the firm’s worsening operating losses, poor Rule of 40 result and continued investment in growing the company’s expense structure despite a looming economic slowdown, I’m on Hold for VRAR over the near term.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research for your particular financial situation before making any decisions.
Comments