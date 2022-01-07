Looking for investments which leverage rising rates? Take a look at the BDC industry, where certain companies' investments are mostly floating rate, while their liabilities are fixed rate.
Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) is a good example of this beneficial situation - 98% of its investments have floating rates. Management estimates that the company will gain $.25/share in NII for a 100 basis point rise in rates.
89% of CSWC's investments in companies are co-sponsored by hedge funds and venture funds, which also give support to these companies during tough times, such as during the pandemic lockdowns.
CSWC is an internally managed BDC, specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in lower and middle market companies with EBITDA between $3M and ~$20M; and leverage of 2X to 4X Debt/EBITDA through CSWC's debt position.
Management added 3 companies to the portfolio in Fiscal Q1 (Quarter ending 6/30/22), which raised the total fair value by 8.6%, to $954M. 1st Lien fair value increased from 84.2% to 85.4%, with 2nd Lien decreasing to 5.1%. The companies' average yield was steady, at 9.3%, as was their leverage, at 4X.
In addition to its controlled investments, CSWC also manages a JV - its I-45 Senior Loan Fund ("I-45 SLF"), in partnership with Main Street Capital. As of 6/30/22, that portfolio held ~$173.5M in debt investments in 39 companies, with an average issuer EBITDA of ~$78M, and a 6.1% LIBOR spread:
Management increased CSWC's exposure to Media & Entertainment from 5% to 11% in Fiscal Q1 (Quarter ending 6/30/22). Business Services dropped 200 basis points, from 13% in the previous quarter, to 11% during Fiscal Q1 (Quarter ending 6/30/22). Healthcare also dropped 100 basis points to 9%, while Consumer Products & Retail fell 1%, to 9%. Overall, CSWC's industry exposure looks diverse.
CSWC's management reviews and rates its holdings quarterly, using a 4-tier system, with 1 being the highest rating, and 4 being the lowest. As of 6/30/22, ~95% of CSWC's holdings were in the top 2 tiers, stable vs. the quarter ending 3/31/22.
There was 1 loan downgraded in the quarter, worth $2.2M, just 0.3% of the portfolio. There are 4 debt investments currently on non-accrual with a fair value of $16.6M, representing ~1.6% of the total investment portfolio, with 1 additional debt investment placed on non-accrual during the quarter.
On 7/1/22, one of the non-accruing loans with a fair market value of ~$13M was restructured- CSWC took an equity position as a portion of its debt, giving it more participation in a company turnaround.
Fiscal Q1 (Quarter ending 6/30/22) earnings were strong, with total Investment Income up 21%, NII up over 37%, and NII/share up ~14%. That follows on CSWC's strong fiscal year ending 3/31/22 growth, which had similar double-digit gains in total Investment Income, NII, and NII/share.
The share count jumped 20% in Fiscal Q1 (Quarter ending 6/30/22) vs. a year ago. CSWC sold 2,262,852 shares of its common stock during the quarter, under its Equity ATM Program at a weighted-average price of $20.66/share, raising $46.8 million of gross proceeds.
CSWC originated $148.3M in new commitments in Fiscal Q1 (Quarter ending 6/30/22), consisting of investments in six new portfolio companies totaling $139M, and add-on commitments in eight portfolio companies totaling $9.3M.
It also received full prepayments on 3 debt investments totaling $47.9M, with a weighted average IRR on the exits of 19.6%; and proceeds from the sale of 1 equity investment totaling $1.7M.
At its 8/17/22 closing price of $20.38, CSWC yields 9.42%.
Although there was no $.15 supplemental dividend declared, management did raise the regular dividend by 4%, from $.48 to $.50. It goes ex-dividend on 9/14/22, with a 9/30/22 pay date. CSWC has one of the best dividend growth rates in the BDC industry, growing from $1.16 in 2016 to $2.56 in 2021.
In addition to growing its regular quarterly dividends, CSWC has also paid many smaller supplemental dividends and some occasional large special dividends.
CSWC's trailing pre-tax NII/regular dividend coverage factor is 1.05X, as of 6/30/22. It had $.15 in Undistributed Taxable Income/Share, as of 6/30/22.
CSWC's ROA, ROE, and EBIT Margin all improved a bit during the past year and remained above BDC industry averages. Its Debt/NAV rose, as management increased the investment portfolio, and is in line with industry averages.
The Asset/Debt ratio was slightly lower this quarter, as was the EBIT/Interest coverage ratio.
As of 6/30/22, CSWC had $18.8M in unrestricted cash and money market balances, $161.3M in available borrowings under the Credit Facility.
It has no debt maturities until January 2026, when $140M in Notes come due. Its two credit facilities also come due in 2026:
CSWC has trailed the BDC industry, the broad Financial sector, and the S&P 500 over the past quarter, year, and so far in 2022. It has outperformed the BDC industry over the past month.
Its 8/17/22 closing price of $20.38, CSWC was selling at a 23.22% premium to its 6/30/22 NAV/Share of $16.54, much higher than the current BDC industry average premium of 5%. However, on a Price/NII basis of 10.56X, CSWC looks much cheaper than its industry's 14.05X average valuation.
At $20.38, CSWC is 7.36% below analysts' $22.00 lowest price target, and 13.28% below the $23.50 average price target.
We rate CSWC a BUY, based upon its very attractive yield, its continued strong earnings, its lower than industry P/NII valuation, and its expected tailwinds from rising interest rates.
All tables furnished by Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, unless otherwise noted.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CSWC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.
