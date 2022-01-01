jetcityimage

The Chart of the Day belongs to the food services company Aramark (ARMK). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 7/27, the stock gained 15.13%.

ARMK vs. Daily Moving Averages (Barchart)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services. It also provides on-site restaurants, catering, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising landscaping, transportation, payment, and other facility consulting services relating to building operations. In addition, the company offers concessions, banquet, and catering services; retail services and merchandise sale, recreational, and lodging services; and facility management services at sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Further, the company offers correctional food; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. Additionally, it provides design, sourcing and manufacturing, delivery, cleaning, maintenance, and marketing services for uniforms and accessories; provides managed restroom services; and rents uniforms, work clothing, outerwear, particulate-free garments, and non-garment items and related services that include mats, shop towels, and first aid supplies. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Aramark in May 2014. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart Technical Indicators:

40% technical buy signals but increasing

16.20+ Weighted Alpha

13.99% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

19 new highs and up 23.61% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 84.07%

Technical support level at 37.70

Recently traded at 37.86 with 50 day moving average of 32.59

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $9.72 billion

P/E 41.94

Dividend yield 1.17%

Revenue expected to grow 32.40% this year and another 11.40% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 493.30% this year and an additional 73.70% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 32.70% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 5 strong buy, 2 buy, 8 hold and 1 sell opinions on the stock

Analysts gives average price targets at 41.63 with 1 analysts predicting a high of 53.00

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 14 to 0 that the stock will beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 1 to 0 for the same result

4,670 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

