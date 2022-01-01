Aramark - Feeding The World

Summary

  • 19 new highs and up 23.61% in the last month.
  • Revenue expected to be up 493.30% this year.
  • Price targets as highs as 53.00.

Fort Wayne - Circa April 2017: Aramark Uniforms Services. Aramark is a foodservice, facilities, and uniform services provider III

jetcityimage

The Chart of the Day belongs to the food services company Aramark (ARMK). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 7/27, the stock gained 15.13%.

ARMK Aramark

ARMK vs. Daily Moving Averages (Barchart)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services. It also provides on-site restaurants, catering, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising landscaping, transportation, payment, and other facility consulting services relating to building operations. In addition, the company offers concessions, banquet, and catering services; retail services and merchandise sale, recreational, and lodging services; and facility management services at sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Further, the company offers correctional food; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. Additionally, it provides design, sourcing and manufacturing, delivery, cleaning, maintenance, and marketing services for uniforms and accessories; provides managed restroom services; and rents uniforms, work clothing, outerwear, particulate-free garments, and non-garment items and related services that include mats, shop towels, and first aid supplies. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Aramark in May 2014. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 40% technical buy signals but increasing
  • 16.20+ Weighted Alpha
  • 13.99% gain in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 19 new highs and up 23.61% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 84.07%
  • Technical support level at 37.70
  • Recently traded at 37.86 with 50 day moving average of 32.59

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $9.72 billion
  • P/E 41.94
  • Dividend yield 1.17%
  • Revenue expected to grow 32.40% this year and another 11.40% next year
  • Earnings estimated to increase 493.30% this year and an additional 73.70% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 32.70% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts have 5 strong buy, 2 buy, 8 hold and 1 sell opinions on the stock
  • Analysts gives average price targets at 41.63 with 1 analysts predicting a high of 53.00
  • The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 14 to 0 that the stock will beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 1 to 0 for the same result
  • 4,670 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Not Covered -
Wall Street Buy 3.68
Quant Hold 3.03

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation D- D- D-
Growth B+ B B+
Profitability C- C- D+
Momentum A- A- B+
Revisions B C- D-

Quant Ranking

Sector

Consumer Discretionary

Industry

Restaurants

Ranked Overall

2181 out of 4664

Ranked in Sector

217 out of 537

Ranked in Industry

14 out of 39

Quant ratings beat the market »

Dividend Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Safety D- - D-
Growth F - F
Yield D- D- D-
Consistency F - F

Jim Van Meerten writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ARMK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

