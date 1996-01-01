Conventional Funds Hand Back $34.2 Billion In July, While ETFs Attract $38.7 Billion

Summary

  • For the seventh straight month, mutual fund investors were net redeemers of fund assets, withdrawing $34.2 billion from conventional funds for July.
  • Fixed income funds (-$37.6 billion for July) witnessed net outflows for the eighth month in a row, while money market funds (+$23.5 billion) attract net new money.
  • For the sixteenth straight month, investors were net sellers of stock & mixed-assets funds (-$20.1 billion).
  • APs were net purchasers of ETFs, injecting $38.7billion for July.
  • And, for the sixth straight month, fixed income ETFs (+$28.2 billion for July) witnessed net inflows while investors were net purchasers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs (+$10.5 billion).

Fed Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell Speaks At The "Conference On The International Roles Of The U.S. Dollar"

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images News

Investors were net redeemers of mutual fund assets for the seventh month in a row, redeeming $34.2 billion from the conventional funds business (excluding ETFs, which are reviewed in the section below) for July. For the sixteenth month running, stock & mixed-assets funds experienced net outflows (-$20.1 billion). After the Federal Reserve Board hiked its key lending rate on July 27 by an expected 75 basis points (bps), the fixed income funds macro-group—for the eighth consecutive month—witnessed net outflows, handing back $37.6 billion. Money market funds (+$23.5 billion) witnessed net inflows for the second month in a row.

For the third consecutive month, ETFs witnessed net inflows, taking in $38.7 billion for July. Authorized participants (APs—those investors who create and redeem ETF shares) were net purchasers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs—also for the third month in a row—injecting $10.5 billion into equity ETF coffers. For the sixth month in a row, they were net purchasers of bond ETFs—injecting $28.2 billion for the month. APs were net purchasers of three of the five equity-based ETF macro-classifications, padding the coffers of U.S. Diversified Equity ETFs (+$15.3 billion), World Equity ETFs (+$4.9 billion), and Alternatives ETFs (+$3.6 billion), while being net sellers of Sector Equity ETFs (-$13.1 billion) and Mixed-Assets ETFs (-$208 million).

In this report, I highlight the July 2022 fund-flows results and trends for both ETFs and conventional mutual funds (including variable annuity underlying funds).

Tom Roseen is the Head of Research Services, joining from Janus in 1996. He is the editor and an author of Lipper's U.S. Research Studies, FundFlows Insight Reports and FundIndustry Insight Reports. He is involved in fund analysis and research, and contributes to the monthly and quarterly equity and fixed income FundMarket Insight reports, webcasts and podcasts, where he focuses on domestic and world fund performance and attribution. His areas of expertise include closed-end fund analysis, portfolio evaluation, equity and fixed income fund research, fund flows analysis, after-tax performance and Lipper Leaders. Tom has a BS in finance from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a Master's in International Management from the University of Denver.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

