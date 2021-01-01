Bullish sentiment continued its recent run of increases according to the weekly AAII individual investor sentiment survey. Hitting 33.3% this week, bulls are at the highest level since the last week of 2021. That 2022 is nearly 2/3 complete and we still haven’t seen a bullish reading over 33.3% tells you how negative investors have been this year.
Bears also ticked up this week reaching 37.2% versus 36.7% last week. While bearish sentiment has only been below 40% for three weeks in a row, that is the longest stretch of sub-40% readings since the start of the year.
With more bears than bulls once again this week, the bull-bear spread has now been negative for 20 straight weeks.
With both bulls and bears higher, neutral sentiment was the only reading to fall this week. Neutral sentiment dropped 1.7 percentage points from 31.2% down to 29.5%. That was only the lowest reading in four weeks as neutral sentiment sits the closest to its historical average of 31.4%.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by
Comments