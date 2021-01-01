Bulls Set A New High

Aug. 19, 2022 3:15 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, AMER, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FTDS, FYC, FYT, FYX, GBGR, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, MIDF, NAPR, NIFE, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PQLC, PQSG, PQSV, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS, RWJ
Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
44.89K Followers

Summary

  • Bullish sentiment continued its recent run of increases according to the weekly AAII individual investor sentiment survey.
  • Hitting 33.3% this week, bulls are at the highest level since the last week of 2021.
  • That 2022 is nearly 2/3 complete and we still haven’t seen a bullish reading over 33.3% tells you how negative investors have been this year.

Bull Casting

allanswart

Bullish sentiment continued its recent run of increases according to the weekly AAII individual investor sentiment survey. Hitting 33.3% this week, bulls are at the highest level since the last week of 2021. That 2022 is nearly 2/3 complete and we still haven’t seen a bullish reading over 33.3% tells you how negative investors have been this year.

AAII Bullish Sentiment: 2009-2022

AAII Bullish Sentiment: 2009-2022 (Author)

Bears also ticked up this week reaching 37.2% versus 36.7% last week. While bearish sentiment has only been below 40% for three weeks in a row, that is the longest stretch of sub-40% readings since the start of the year.

AAII Bearish Sentiment: 2009-2022

AAII Bearish Sentiment: 2009-2022 (Author)

With more bears than bulls once again this week, the bull-bear spread has now been negative for 20 straight weeks.

Consecutive Weeks With A Negative Bull-Bear Spread

Consecutive Weeks With A Negative Bull-Bear Spread (Author)

With both bulls and bears higher, neutral sentiment was the only reading to fall this week. Neutral sentiment dropped 1.7 percentage points from 31.2% down to 29.5%. That was only the lowest reading in four weeks as neutral sentiment sits the closest to its historical average of 31.4%.

AAII Neutral Sentiment: 2009-2022

AAII Neutral Sentiment: 2009-2022 (Author)

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
44.89K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)
Follow

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.