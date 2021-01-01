allanswart

Bullish sentiment continued its recent run of increases according to the weekly AAII individual investor sentiment survey. Hitting 33.3% this week, bulls are at the highest level since the last week of 2021. That 2022 is nearly 2/3 complete and we still haven’t seen a bullish reading over 33.3% tells you how negative investors have been this year.

AAII Bullish Sentiment: 2009-2022 (Author)

Bears also ticked up this week reaching 37.2% versus 36.7% last week. While bearish sentiment has only been below 40% for three weeks in a row, that is the longest stretch of sub-40% readings since the start of the year.

AAII Bearish Sentiment: 2009-2022 (Author)

With more bears than bulls once again this week, the bull-bear spread has now been negative for 20 straight weeks.

Consecutive Weeks With A Negative Bull-Bear Spread (Author)

With both bulls and bears higher, neutral sentiment was the only reading to fall this week. Neutral sentiment dropped 1.7 percentage points from 31.2% down to 29.5%. That was only the lowest reading in four weeks as neutral sentiment sits the closest to its historical average of 31.4%.

AAII Neutral Sentiment: 2009-2022 (Author)

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.