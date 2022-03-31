kanawatvector

In September of 2017, I received slightly over $100K from my former employer, representing the commuted value of my pension plan. I decided to invest 100% of this money in dividend growth stocks.

Each month, I publish my results on those investments. I don’t do this to brag. I do this to show my readers that it is possible to build a lasting portfolio during all market conditions. Some months we might appear to underperform, but you must trust the process over the long term to evaluate our performance more accurately.

Performance in Review

Let’s start with the numbers as of August 4th, 2022 (before the bell):

Original amount invested in September 2017 (no additional capital added): $108,760.02.

Portfolio value: $210,118.63

Dividends paid: $4,284.85 (TTM)

Average yield: 2.04%

2021 performance: +16.78%

SPY= 28.75%, XIU.TO = 28.05%

Dividend growth: +3.14%

Total return since inception (Sep 2017-July 2022): 93.20%

Annualized return (since September 2017 – 59 months): 14.33%

SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) annualized return (since Sept 2017): 113.01% (total return 82.48%)

iShares S&P/TSX 60 ETF (XIU.TO) annualized return (since Sept 2017): 9.13% (total return 53.64%)

Smith Manoeuvre Update

I mentioned that I bought Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC) (BIPC.TO) during my last update. The transaction happened in late June when I bought 9 shares at $54.57. Upon my return, I had another $500 to invest. This time, I selected Great-West Lifeco (OTCPK:GWLIF) (GWO.TO).

I’m not the biggest fan of life insurance companies but adding 17 shares of GWO at $30.74 (offering a yield above 6%) sounds like an amazing deal. The stock is currently trading at pre-pandemic levels, while higher interest rates will help GWO with its life insurance premium portfolio.

Since the company generates a lot of money from wealth management, I expect a few rough years depending on how long this semi-recession-not-yet-a-bear-market-in-Canada will last. In the meantime, it fits a perfect profile for the Smith Manoeuvre where the yield is more than the interest I pay, and the capital gain potential is real.

I must initiate a pause in my SM contributions. I will maintain my investment update in the coming months, but I will not add another $500 monthly for a while. My trip to Africa got out of control and I must take a few months to recover financially.

When you do a leveraged strategy, you should never invest the money you don’t have. I’m following my own advice. I’ll resume my monthly investments shortly, but I would rather play it safe in the meantime.

Here’s my portfolio as of August 4th, 2022 (before the bell):

Company Name Ticker Sector Market Value Canadian Net REIT NET.UN. V Real Estate $437.10 National Bank (OTCPK:NTIOF) NA.TO Financials $545.88 Exchange Income (OTCPK:EIFZF) EIF.TO Industrials $521.84 Brookfield Infrastructure BIPC.TO Utilities $540.00 Great-West Lifeco GWO.TO Financials $530.06 Cash (Margin) -$27.86 Total $2,547.02 Amount borrowed -$2,500.00 Click to enlarge

Let’s look at my CDN portfolio. Numbers are as of August 4th, 2022 (before the bell):

Canadian Portfolio (CAD)

Company Name Ticker Sector Market Value Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) AQN.TO Utilities $7,497.66 Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF) ATD.B.TO Cons. Staples $20,660.45 National Bank (OTCPK:NTIOF) NA.TO Financials $11,008.58 Royal Bank (RY) RY.TO Financial $7,576.20 Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) BEPC.TO Utilities $7,134.60 CAE (CAE) CAE.TO Industrials $6,832.00 Enbridge (ENB) ENB.TO Energy $9,130.31 Fortis (FTS) FTS.TO Utilities $5,911.29 Magna International (MGA) MG.TO Cons. Discre. $5,823.30 Sylogist (OTCPK:SYZLF) SYZ.TO Inf. Technology $2,944.02 Granite REIT (GRP.U) GRT.UN.TO Real Estate $10,211.84 Cash 434.13 Total $95,164.38 Click to enlarge

My account shows a variation of +$4,255.77 (+4.68%) since the last income report on June 24th. It seems it was a good thing I went away for vacation in July as the market decided to bounce back! Who said to sell in May and go away? Let’s hope August gets lifted by good earnings results! I’ll spend most of this update on my U.S. stocks and revisit my Canadian stock earnings in September.

Here’s my US portfolio now. Numbers are as of August 4th, 2022 (before the bell):

U.S. Portfolio (USD)

Company Name Ticker Sector Market Value Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Communications $9,348.44 Apple (AAPL) Inf. Technology $12,459.75 BlackRock (BLK) Financials $9,667.56 Disney (DIS) Communications $4,905.90 Gentex (GNTX) Cons. Discret. $6,638.75 Microsoft (MSFT) Inf. Technology $15,535.85 Starbucks (SBUX) Cons. Discret. $7,417.95 Texas Instruments (TXN) Inf. Technology $9,173.50 V.F. Corporation (VFC) Cons. Discret. $3,627.18 Visa (V) Inf. Technology $10,424.00 Cash $141.49 Total $89.340.37 Click to enlarge

The US total value account shows a variation of +$6,060.96 (+7.28%) since the last income report on June 24th. There were a lot of earnings during this month. Let’s look at how my companies did!

Activision Blizzard is still waiting to get acquired by Microsoft

It’s a long and painful process and investors must sit on their hands in the meantime. ATVI did a little better than expected, but it doesn’t really matter if the work on getting acquired by Microsoft is on the way. A generous premium is still paid to wait (the stock trades around $80 while the agreed purchase price is at $95). Stay tuned!

Apple has a “bad” quarter, the market is happy.

Apple reported record revenues for Q3 and impressed analysts with its ability to navigate a challenging environment. Numbers weren’t impressive per se with EPS down 8% and revenue up 2%. Considering supply chain issues, lockdowns in China and the fact that Q3 is the weakest quarter for Apple, those are pretty good numbers!

Revenue per segment: iPhone revenue of $40.67B (+2.8%), Mac revenue of $7.38B (-10.4%), iPad revenue of $7.22B (-2%), Wearables, home, and accessories of $8.08B (-8%), and Service revenue of $19.6B (+12%). If this is a “bad” quarter, imagine what it will look like when AAPL gets back to full speed!

BlackRock is a market victim, but that’s okay.

BlackRock reported declining revenue (-6%) and EPS (-27%) amid volatile markets for both stocks and bonds. As the markets declined, BLK reported weaker assets under management ($8.49T vs. $9.57T on March 31, 2022). Lower AUM leads to lower revenue.

Investors seem to not be in a hurry to invest more money either as BLK reported $69B of quarterly long-term net inflow vs. $114B net inflows in Q1. Technology services, including Aladdin, produced $332M in revenue in Q2 vs. $341M in Q1. Such a steep stock price decline offers a great opportunity for long-term investors.

Gentex disappoints; I’ll wait until the end of the year…

Gentex disappointed the market on July 22nd with its latest earnings. The company missed EPS (-14%) and revenue (+8%) growth expectations. Global light vehicle production in North America, Europe, Japan/Korea, and China decreased approximately 3% compared to last year.

Gentex reported weaker earnings as margins shrunk from 35.4% to 32%. Gross margin was impacted by raw material cost increases, labor cost increases, lower than expected sales levels, product mix shifts and ongoing customer order volatility.

Microsoft goes full speed ahead!

Microsoft reported good numbers but fell short of analysts’ expectations with EPS up 3% and revenue up 12%. Results were impacted by $595M worth of foreign exchange headwinds and Windows-related revenue was impacted by $300M due to China’s COVID-related shutdown earlier this year.

The company continues to grow through its various segments (Productivity and Business Processes +13%, Intelligent Cloud +20%, Personal Computing +2%), led by Azure and other cloud services’ revenue growth of 40% (up 46% in constant currency). MSFT has no intention of slowing down as it invests in multiple businesses to ensure long-term growth.

Starbucks’ coffee is strong

Starbucks pleased investors with record revenue for the quarter. A strong performance from the U.S. stores offset the China segment’s poor results. Comparable sales in North America increased 9%, driven by an 8% increase in average ticket value.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t the same story in China as COVID restrictions pushed comparable sales down by 44%. Fortunately, this is just a temporary situation! Active membership in Starbucks Rewards in the U.S. rose 13% to 27.4M during the quarter.

Texas Instruments – it pays to be conservative!

Texas Instruments killed it this quarter, beating analysts’ expectations. EPS surged by 20% and revenue increased by 14%. Strong results were supported by robust demand across all segments. Management improved their guidance for the third quarter with revenue in the range of $4.9B to $5.30B and earnings per share between $2.23 and $2.51.

Numbers are better after management overestimated the impact of lockdowns in China. It pays to be conservative sometimes! Demand for analog chips has not seemed to slow down and TXN should end the year on a strong note!

V.F. Corporation fails to impress, I remain optimistic

VFC shows growing revenue and income after it recovered from the pandemic crash and yet, the stock trades lower than during the March 2020 market meltdown! On July 28th, VFC reported its latest earnings. It was more bad news for investors as the company failed to impress analysts.

The company faces strong currency headwinds as revenue was up 3%, but only 7% in constant currency and Vans sales lagged (down 7%) this quarter. On the bright side, The North Face sales were up 31%. For the fiscal year of 2023, VFC now expects adjusted EPS of $3.05 to $3.15, which implies 4% to 7% growth versus the prior year on a constant dollar basis.

Visa rhymes with double-digit growth

Visa did it again! The company beat both EPS (+33%) and revenue (+19%) growth expectations. Payment’s volume rose 12% Y/Y in constant dollars with cross-border volume up 40% and processed transactions up 16%.

Total processed transactions, which represent transactions processed by Visa, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, were 49.3 billion, a 16% increase over the prior year. This is a good indicator that the economy isn’t doing that bad. The company used its extra cash flow to buy back $2.5B of shares (roughly 0.55% of its market cap).

My Entire Portfolio Updated for Q3 2022

Each quarter, we run an exclusive report for Dividend Stocks Rock (DSR) members who subscribe to our very special additional service called DSR PRO. The PRO report includes a summary of each company’s earnings report.

We have been doing this for an entire year now and I wanted to share my own DSR PRO report for this portfolio. You can download the full PDF showing all the information about all my holdings. Results have been updated as of July 7th, 2022.