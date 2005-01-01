Shares of Ireland-based Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) have risen by 237% since my 2016 recommendation identified the company as an attractive Core Biotech-type selection. However, so far in 2022 shares have lost 40% of their value.
I've had this rare disease player on my radar for quite a while as a possible addition to our current Core Biotech portfolio. One would think fair value is considerably higher than the current $14 billion market capitalization, considering growing Tepezza sales in the lucrative TED market ($3B+ peak potential), Krystexxa sales hitting an inflection point to help patients suffering from gout and pipeline contains drug candidates with $10B+ in peak sales potential across a range of diseases and settings.
As share price and valuation have hit relative lows, I think it's time I revisit this one to see if it's ready for us to add to the Core Biotech portfolio.
Chart
Figure 1: HZNP weekly chart (Source: Finviz)
When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels and get a feel for what's going on. In the weekly chart above, we can see share price top out at the $120 level twice in late 2021 and again in 2022. From there, they've steadily drifted south after multiple disappointing quarters as pessimism takes over. Current range in the low $60s appears to be establishing a near-term low, but I would not overestimate the ability of short sellers to take this one lower still. My initial opinion is that long term investors would do well to accumulate a pilot position in the near term, adding further exposure spread out across Q3 and Q4 reports in order to encourage patience and possibly attain a better average cost.
Management presentation at Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conference is a worthwhile listen to gain better understanding of the present picture:
Figure 3: Key growth drivers for Tepezza and projected peak sales ramp (Source: corporate presentation)
Figure 4: Impressive improvement in CR rate leads to increased use of immunomodulation (Source: corporate presentation)
For the second quarter of 2022, the company reported cash and equivalents of $1.89 billion as compared to $2.6 billion in debt outstanding and positive operating cash flow of $249 million.
Shares took a hit when Q2 earnings were released considering that full year guidance was below estimates, with company expecting full year net sales of $3.53B - $3.60B versus prior guidance of $3.9B -$4B. Also, they now expect Tepezza full year net sales percentage growth in the high teens versus prior guidance of mid-30s percentage growth.
Key development programs moving forward included:
Moving on to the conference call, management highlights 13% growth in orphan disease segment of the business and 30% growth for Krystexxa. For TEPEZZA in TED, market research confirmed estimates of over 100,000 patients in the US appropriate for treatment in the US (segmented based on disease severity and clinical activity score or CAS). They estimate more than 20,000 patients with high CAS and key severity symptoms such as high proptosis and diplopia. This is the market where they have highest penetration rate at 20%. They also estimate more than 80,000 patients in the next segment of TED with low clinical activity score with high proptosis or diplopia (seen low single digit penetration of this segment today). The challenge here will be to address low awareness of the disease with ophthalmologists and endocrinologists. The company expects more meaningful uptake based on data sets generated beginning in 2024.
Moving onto Krystexxa, again they saw 30% year-over-year growth driven by growing adoption in both rheumatology and nephrology market segments as well as uptake with immunomodulation (running at 50% of new patients). Expanded label is allowing them to promote the benefits of methotrexate for the first time and management remains confident in attaining peak annual sales of more than $1 billion.
Uplizna delivered another strong quarter as well with net sales of $39M, with commercial launch underway in Germany. Management remains confident in global peak annual net sales expectation of over $1 billion across all indications.
As for prior financings, March 2019 secondary offering took place at $24.50 (less than half the current share price and a reminder that management has successfully created shareholder value over the past few years).
Accumulated deficit (retained earnings) now stands at positive $318 million, which I think is quite impressive considering the company was founded way back in 2005.
As for insider holdings, President and CEO Timothy Walbert owns ~435,000 shares or over $26 million worth.
Management appears highly experienced, with the CEO serving as Division VP and General Manager of Immunology at Abbott during HUMIRA launch and Director of CELEBREX launch (and arthritis team leader) in other regions. Chief Medical Officer Jeffrey Sherman served prior as Senior Vice President of Research & Development and Chief Medical Offier at IDM Pharma (acquired by Takeda).
As for executive compensation, I'm pleasantly surprised to see stock award packages in the range I would expect ($2M to $15M) as these larger life sciences companies can often be known for their corporate largesse. On the con side, I think the cash portion of salary of CEO at over $1.1M is excessive.
Figure 5: Executive Compensation Table (Source:Proxy filing)
The important thing is to avoid companies where the management team is clearly in it for self-enrichment instead of creating value for shareholders, and looking at compensation is one of several indicators in that regard.
As for useful nuggets from the ROTY community, DSJ.2018 states the following:
A little math for Horizon Therapeutics: If the enterprise value is around $14 billion today, sales around $4 billion (I believe) with a huge profit margin, the stock is selling for less than 10x earnings. That makes zero sense, especially with the market for thyroid eye growth. Now, there's a competitor, Viridian, and I am not sure what kind of threat they really pose but their drug appears to be far behind.
As for IP portection, Tepezza patents are set to expire between February 2023 and April 2039 (also has biologic exclusivity covering the drug in the US until 2032). Krystexxa patents are set to expire by 2030 (excluding any additional coverage obtained). Upliza patents are set to expire between 2026 and 2032. So, I will concede here that I wish intellectual property portfolio had longer duration (ie. to the late 2030s).
To conclude, I think Horizon Therapeutics is an attractive cornerstone position for investors looking for attractive commercial-stage ideas in the biotech space. The company has multiple long term growth drivers and management has a track record of executing savvy business acquisitions at reasonable prices. Acquiring River Vision in 2017 for $145M upfront was a stroke of genius considering the drug could generate $3 billion+ in peak sales and did initial full year sales of over $800 million. Conversely, near term pain could continue if anticipated challenges with reinvigorating Tepezza sales further stall in the back half of 2022.
For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, HZNP is a Buy and I suggest accumulating a pilot position in the near term. A logical plan could be to await quarterly reports in Q3 and Q4 to incrementally add further exposure as rebound in sales is confirmed and to potentially get a lower cost average.
Risks include financings at disadvantageous terms and competition in certain diseases such as TED (think Viridian Therapeutics with recent data for VRDN-001 which showed better than expected efficacy and safety profile, but remains several years behind in development. There's also the potential that management overpays in future acquisitions or amasses assets that fail to pay off with sufficiently positive clinical data or failed launch. As noted prior, IP portfolio has some key expirations later this decade and early 2030s (earlier than I would like). Also, from data sets generated so far I am unable to gauge probability of success for earlier stage assets in the pipeline.
While as an investor I leave price targets to the analysts, I do look at a blend of technicals, enterprise value, upcoming catalysts and future prospects to provide a realistic guess of potential upside in the medium term. If Tepezza sales are reinvigorated, I could see share price returning to the midpoint between here and previous highs at the $90 level. That would put them around the $20 billion market capitalization range, which seems reasonable for a deep pipeline and portfolio of 3 lead drugs set to do up to $5 billion in peak sales.
For our purposes in the Core Biotech portfolio, I will keep tabs on this one in my watch list for possible entry in the back half of the year (should valuation get even cheaper OR we see sufficient strengthening of the story). Due to IP situation and possibility of management failing to meet sales guidance for Tepezza in the near term, I am still not fully convinced on establishing a position here in the Core Biotech portfolio. Again, I will keep an open mind with an eye on management execution in both the clinic and commercially in the Q3 report.
