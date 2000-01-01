Costco: Bubble Warning Reiterated

Summary

  • Earlier this year, we warned of low long-term returns for Costco.
  • Since then, COST shares have shot up 20%, giving investors a second chance to sell peak optimism.
  • The fundamentals point to a lost decade. We'll dig into the rate at which Costco can grow, the valuation, and Charlie Munger’s take.
  • In the decade ahead, we project returns of 1% per annum.

Costco Wholesale at night

slobo/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

What's Trending Today

What's popular now is often a terrible long-term investment. The reason? Everyone's already long and the price is already stretched. Sir John Templeton, who outperformed the market for decades, had some advice on this:

"The best investment is the one that has been thoroughly sold out by other people and is extremely unpopular. You're gambling more if you buy something that's popular and high priced."

Enter Costco (NASDAQ:COST) which is extraordinarily popular and expensive, no matter how you look at it.

Price to Sales:

Chart
COST PS Ratio data by YCharts

Price to Book:

Chart
COST Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Price to Earnings:

Chart
COST PE Ratio data by YCharts

On some metrics, Costco is even more expensive now than it was in the bubble of 2000, which was followed by a lost decade for the S&P 500. In the decade ahead, we project returns of 1% per annum for COST.

Costco Vs. Bonds

There is only one rationale to holding Costco at a forward PE of 42x, and it's the 10-year treasury yield, which has been quite low for quite some time. But, the treasury has jumped up of late, to 2.9%, vs. Costco's earnings yield of 2.3%. Remember, the treasury is considered one of the surest and safest investments in the world. We can't say for sure what Costco's stream of earnings will be. In fact, Costco may be at peak profit margins:

Chart
COST Profit Margin data by YCharts

Take note here that Costco's profit margins dropped off from 2000 to 2009, indicating the company is economically sensitive after all.

Now the worst part, bonds are likely in a bubble as well. Interest rates are the lowest they've been in 5000 years. The long-term mean is around 5%. If interest rates return to 5%, that alone could cut Costco's valuation in half.

The Growth Opportunity

Of course, Costco is a strong business, and over time, we expected it to gain market share against the likes of Walmart (WMT) and to grow EPS.

Costco's store count is growing at 3.2% per annum:

Number Of Costco Stores Worldwide

Number Of Costco Stores Worldwide (Statista)

Costco's membership fees, which make up a large portion of the companies' profits, are growing at 7.5% per annum:

Costco's Membership Fees

Costco's Membership Fees (Annual Report)

Not A Bet Against The Business

This is by no means the hyper growth that you'd hope to see from such an expensive company. So what are investors seeing? Well, they're looking at a great business. Costco offers enormous discounts on gasoline, pharmacy drugs, and concession stand meals. This draws customers in to purchase a membership and join the club, which encourages them to do all of their shopping at Costco. Because, hey, you've already paid the membership fee. It also helps to have an outstanding in-house brand in Kirkland, which offers unique and tasty products.

Kirkland Brand

Kirkland Brand (Costco Australia)

As you can see, this is not a bet against the business. It's a bet against the stock.

A Lost Decade?

Costco could be facing a lost decade. Looking at the fundamentals, our 2032 price target is $567 per share, implying returns of 1% per annum with dividends reinvested.

  • In the decade ahead, we think Costco can grow its net income at 7.5% per annum. Costco still has a relatively small number of stores, especially when compared to Walmart. This growth should occur on the back of increases in inflation, store count, and membership fees. Meanwhile, the economy is still hot and Costco's margins are still high. Customers are loading up their carts with each visit to Costco's warehouses. Any reversion to the mean here could weigh on growth. We think Costco will increase its buyback yield to 0.75% per annum. Altogether, this results in 2032 EPS of $28.33.
  • The S&P 500's median PE is 15x earnings, but Costco's historically traded at a premium due to its certainty of cash flows. We've applied a terminal multiple of 20.

Risks To The Thesis

The risks to the thesis here are that our assumptions are wrong. If global interest rates remain at depressed levels, you could justify a higher terminal multiple for Costco a decade out. There's also a chance that Costco grows its EPS faster than the 8.4% we projected above. Costco's grown its EPS at 11.2% per annum since 1990:

Chart
COST EPS Diluted (TTM) data by YCharts

Then you have risks to the downside. Walmart came along and made Kmart obsolete in the 1990's. Competition is always a risk. Costco faces global competition from Amazon (AMZN), Target (TGT), Alibaba (BABA), Loblaw Co. (OTCPK:LBLCF), and Schwarz Group. Retail is a constantly changing industry, and adaptation is survival.

Charlie Munger's Take

Charlie Munger was asked if Costco's a bubble at the 2022 Daily Journal annual meeting, and he had this to say:

"I've always believed that nothing was worth an infinite price. So at some point, even an admirable place like Costco could get to a price where you would say that's too high. But, I would argue that if I was investing money for some sovereign wealth fund or some pension fund with a 30, 40, 50-year time horizon, I would buy Costco at the current price. I think it's that strong an enterprise and that admirable a place."

Charlie went on to say that he doesn't plan on selling his Costco shares, and we can see what he means based on his time horizon. Costco has a tiny fraction of the store count that Walmart has. If Costco wanted to, it could grow its store count at a rapid pace and wipe Walmart out. But, Costco wants to grow at a sustainable pace, for many decades to come. If Costco compounds between 7% and 9% for the next four decades, you're clearly going to make a lot of money with a 40-year time horizon.

Conclusion

Costco is now the most expensive its ever been by many metrics. The business is phenomenal, but the growth just doesn't justify the valuation. Costco has all-time high margins in a hot economy. The 10-year treasury is now offering higher returns than Costco's earnings yield. If you have a time horizon shorter than 30 years, the time to sell is now. In the decade ahead, we project returns of just 1% per annum.

A natural contrarian, business student, and a value investor. I seek opportunities in the market that present outsized returns. I am constantly analyzing financial statements, reading books, stress-testing my opinions, and studying the principles of great investors.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article includes base-case scenario estimates, using known facts and economic projections. The future is uncertain, and investors must draw their own conclusions.

