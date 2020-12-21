SDI Productions

This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in consumer staples. It may also serve as a top-down analysis of sector ETFs like the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) and the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC), whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics.

Shortcut

The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each industry: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for food in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in food companies.

The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance.

Current data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY Staple/Food Retail -34.54 12.71 0.0332 1.7268 0.0098 22.13 20.53 0.0434 1.9302 0.0322 16.53 22.43 5.95% 15.31% Food -6.74 10.72 0.0541 0.5601 0.0197 20.95 28.34 0.0461 0.6801 0.0246 15.31 33.51 6.67% 8.09% Beverage -22.43 -23.58 0.0321 0.2364 0.0104 18.72 40.75 0.0370 0.2681 0.0180 24.57 53.17 8.38% 18.40% Household prod. -3.44 0.91 0.0665 1.1002 0.0056 18.25 38.89 0.0444 0.8759 0.0392 17.11 40.87 4.82% -15.44% Personal care -13.27 8.61 0.0368 0.3791 0.0166 22.11 63.17 0.0385 0.4577 0.0203 21.53 55.16 7.87% -1.12% Tobacco 31.93 100* 0.0622 0.6338 0.0222 207.17 50.86 0.0589 0.4623 0.0145 31.65 52.69 1.53% 4.84% Click to enlarge

*capped for convenience

Value And Quality chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by industry (higher is better).

Value and quality in consumer staples (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Evolution since last month

The most notable moves are an improvement in quality score for the food industry and a deterioration in value score for tobacco.

Score variations (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Momentum

The next chart plots momentum data.

Momentum in consumer staples (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Interpretation

The tobacco industry is the best-ranked in both value and quality scores (a note of caution: there are only five tobacco companies in this universe, so statistics are less reliable than in other subsectors). Food, household products and personal care products are close to their valuation and quality baselines based on 11-year averages. Beverage and food/staple retail look overvalued by about 22% and 35%, respectively. Beverage in the only subsector below its quality baseline.

VDC fast facts

The Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) has been following the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25/50 Index since 01/26/2004. It has a distribution yield of 2.21% and a total expense ratio of 0.10%, the same as XLP.

As of writing, the fund has 100 holdings. The next table shows the top 10 with their growth, price/earnings ratios and dividend yields. Their aggregate weight is 62.6%. The fund is quite sensitive to risks related the top five names: each of them weighs between 7% and 12.5% of equity value.

Ticker Name Weight% EPS ttm growth% P/E ttm P/E fwd Yield% PG Procter & Gamble Co. 12.44% 5.61 25.81 25.24 2.44 KO Coca-Cola Co. 9.62% 17.92 29.65 26.46 2.70 PEP PepsiCo Inc. 8.72% 12.39 27.15 27.03 2.55 COST Costco Wholesale Corp. 8.47% 19.36 44.18 42.79 0.64 WMT Walmart Inc. 7.08% 41.30 27.74 23.86 1.61 PM Philip Morris International Inc. 4.13% 2.58 17.26 17.86 4.98 MDLZ Mondelez International Inc. 3.64% -8.61 23.78 22.53 2.35 MO Altria Group Inc. 3.26% -60.24 46.89 9.43 7.89 CL Colgate-Palmolive Co. 2.60% -27.76 35.94 27.33 2.27 EL Estee Lauder Cos Inc. 2.59% 143.95 30.78 36.65 0.85 Click to enlarge

Ratios: Portfolio123

VDC has slightly outperformed XLP since inception, but the difference in annualized total return is insignificant (27 bps). These two ETFs also have similar risks measured in drawdown and volatility.

Total Return Annual Return Max Drawdown Sharpe StdDev VDC 493.98% 10.07% -35.92% 0.79 11.29% XLP 467.03% 9.80% -33.45% 0.78 11.07% Click to enlarge

In summary, VDC is a good instrument with cheap fees for investors seeking a capital-weighted exposure in consumer staples. It holds much more stocks than XLP (currently 100 vs. 35), but this has not made a significant difference in past performance: smaller holdings have a low aggregate weight relative to S&P 500 companies. For long-term investors, XLP and VDC are equivalents, but liquidity makes XLP a better choice for tactical allocation and trading. The fund is significantly exposed to risks related to the top five holdings, which weigh 7.08% to 12.44% individually and 46.3% in aggregate. Investors who are concerned by this concentration may prefer the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS).

Dashboard List

I use the first table to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that a food company with an earnings yield above 0.0541 (or price/earnings below 18.48 is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time. The list below was sent to subscribers several weeks ago based on data available at this time.

HAIN Hain Celestial Group Inc. POST Post Holdings Inc. TSN Tyson Foods Inc. TAP Molson Coors Beverage Company USNA USANA Health Sciences Inc. EPC Edgewell Personal Care Co. VGR Vector Group Ltd. Click to enlarge

It is a rotating list with a statistical bias toward excess returns on the long-term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.