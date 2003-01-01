jeffbergen

The Chart of the Day belongs to the company Ubiquiti (UI). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 7/21 the stock gained 19.56%.

Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON, a plug and play fiber network technology to build high speed fiber internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi -Enterprise WLAN, an enterprise Wi-Fi system that allows for on-site and remote management through the cloud; UniFi Protect, a video surveillance system, which provides statistical reporting and advanced analytics; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and power of Ethernet support for enterprise networks; UniFi Console, an enterprise class router and security gateway device; and UniFi Access, a door access system. Further, offers base stations, radios, backhaul equipment, and customer premise equipment; embedded radio products; antennas; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. It serves customers through a network of approximately 100 distributors, online retailers, and direct to customers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Inc. in August 2019. Ubiquiti Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

72% technical buy signals but increasing

15.73+ Weighted Alpha

8.49% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

18 new highs and up 24.58% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 75.30%

Technical support level at 324.95

Recently traded at 328.48 with 50 day moving average of 276.79

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $19.99 billion

P/E 45.82

Dividend yield .74%

Revenue expected to decrease 14.80% this year and but increase again next year by 6.40%

Earnings estimated to increase and continue to compound at an annual rate of 23.90% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 1 buy, 1 hold and 2 under perform opinions on the stock

Analysts price targets from 196 to 345 with an average of 270.50

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool disagree with the Wall Street analysts and voted 338 to 13 that the stock will beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 78 to 3 for the same result

15,380 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Information Technology

Industry

Communications Equipment

Ranked Overall

722 out of 4661

Ranked in Sector

92 out of 633

Ranked in Industry

9 out of 52

