The Projected Market Size & Opportunity for Bioplastics

Back on September 11, 2021, we wrote an article for our Google blog which spoke about how we felt that Blue Biofuels (OTCQB:BIOF) investors missed something very important, that we believed to be of great significance.

Our bullish perspective on this company emanates not only from the opportunities that lie ahead for BIOF in the field of biofuels, but also in the exciting area of bioplastics.

The global Bioplastics market is expected to register a significant CAGR 26.03% during the forecast period 2022-2028. According to Market growth reports latest research Bioplastics Industry Know-how optimization stages are solutions which deliver an organization the ability to know the requirement of every individual customer and suggestion the best possible experience for them across all touch points. The global Bioplastics market was estimated at 3,123.24 kilo tons in 2022, and is expected to register an estimated CAGR of 26.03%, during the forecast period (2022 - 2028). One of the major drivers for the increasing demand in this market is the increasing environmental concerns, globally, and governments of the developed and developing nations encouraging environment friendly products. Source: Market Watch

CAGR For Global Bioplastics Market 2022-2028 (Market Watch)

That blog article focused on two very important developments that were taking place at Blue Biofuels, Inc., which were subsequently communicated to shareholders, by the company, through two separate press releases:

Blue Biofuels Hires Expert in Plastics and Polymers to Accelerate the Development of Biodegradable Bioplastics and Nanocellulose Products

Blue Biofuels Files Two New Patents on the Production of Lignin and Nanocellulose from its CTS Technology

One filed patent pertains to the production of lignin from the CTS process; the second filed patent pertains to the production of nanocellulose from the CTS process. These are important developments because our no-sulfur lignin can be used for the production of bio-originated and biodegradable plastics as well as in ion-exchange resins. Further, the Company believes both lignin and nano-cellulose have the potential of becoming very high value co-products of our process. The Company is working on separating and purifying these products for future sale. The global nanocellulose market is expected to exceed $1 billion by 2027, according to reportlinker.com. Source: Blue Biofuels CEO Ben Slager

This about sums up the response from investors.

Investors Yawn at Important Blue Biofuels News (The Guardian)

While we sounded a wake-up call, many investors chose to ignore it and instead chose to hit the snooze button.

Plastic Waste & The Environmental Impact

Our initial discussion of the bioplastics opportunity appeared in our Seeking Alpha article: Blue Biofuels: Our Absolute Best And Number One Micro-cap Idea For 2021.

In that article, we laid out the opportunity in bioplastics, for the company, in the section titled Biofuels & Bioplastics - Market Size And Opportunities.

We highly recommend investors take another look at that article. It provides an excellent overview of Blue Biofuels and why we think that this company could be one of the biggest micro-cap sleepers in today's market.

Some of you may have seen the television commercial for the KIA Sportage, named The Beachcomber, which features a young man driving along a deserted beach gathering plastic bottles and other plastic waste that have washed ashore so that sea turtles can nest and begin laying their eggs.

There are mixed feelings about this commercial, with both sides debating on YouTube, where the commercial has been viewed over 17.2 million times.

No matter what side of the issue you fall on, there is no doubt that the impact of plastic pollutants to the environment is real.

There are billions of non-biodegradable plastic water bottles that have been used and discarded by people, over the years. The problem is that many of them wind up in landfills and waterways where they create an unsightly and ugly environmental eye sore. Many of these plastics are recycled to be used again to make new containers and other plastic items.

With the advent of new technologies, there are now plastics being produced that are biodegradable, meaning that over time they will simply breakdown and become an innocuous part of the environment.

How long it takes to biodegrade depends on the materials used to produce the plastic. The graphic below shows the timetable for degradation of various types of plastics.

Time Table For Biodegradation of Various Plastics (University of Florida)

Multiple Revenue Sources from By-Products Generated by CTS 2.0 (Blue Biofuels Corporate Presentation)

Unlike lignin produced from other industry competitors, which use other methods of extraction, Blue Biofuel's sulfur-free lignin remains pure and unmodified, since there are no caustic chemicals, costly enzymes or high temperatures used in the CTS 2.0 process.

This becomes an attractive advantage to potential future customers who purchase this virgin lignin to use in the food and beverage related items that they produce.

The advantage for Blue Biofuels, Inc, is that this lignin by-product becomes another important source of revenue for the company.

Not One, Not Two, But Three Revenue Sources

Blue Biofuel's revenues are not just from selling sugars to produce ethanol.

Our bullish thesis on BIOF is predicated on the fact that this company is in the unique position of having a patented technology that can produce not one, not two, but three highly prized sources of revenue.

Those three sources of revenue are the sale of cellulosic sugars to produce jet fuel and other important biofuels, the sale of lignin and nanocellulose to produce environmentally friendly bioplastics, and the all-important FDA RIN credits that have essentially no cost, resulting in 100% profit margins.

Think about that for a minute.

Ethanol producers generate three primary sources of revenue. The first comes from the margins on the sale of sugars that are extracted from the processing of the feedstock. Another comes from the D6 RIN credits for corn ethanol, recently pegged at roughly $1.13 per gallon. This compares to a RIN price of approximately $3.23 a gallon for D3, the EPA category for corn ethanol.

RIn Trades & Price Information (EPA)

Mountain Chart of D6 RIN Prices 2016-2022 (Growth Energy) Bar Chart of Yearly D6 RIN Prices 2015-2022 (Growth Energy ) Mountain Chart of D3 RIN Prices 2016-2022 (Growth Energy) Bar Chart of Yearly D3 RIN Prices 2015-2022 (Growth Energy)

The final revenue source for corn-based ethanol producers comes from the sale of DDGS (Distiller Dried Grains with Soluables). They are a by-product of the process of converting corn into sugars to be used in ethanol production.

These grains are primarily use as fodder for livestock (especially ruminants). Corn-based distillers grains from the ethanol industry are commonly sold as a high protein livestock feed that increases efficiency and lowers the risk of subacute acidosis in beef cattle. Source: Wikipedia

It's not very common to see a business that derives its revenues from three sources, but in the ethanol industry it's standard practice.

Important Differences Between Corn-Based & Cellulosic Ethanol

The biggest differences between producers of corn-based ethanol and cellulosic biomass ethanol are three-fold.

1. The cost of producing a gallon of ethanol, which is primarily determined by which feedstocks are used in the sugar extraction process.

2. The value of the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) RIN credits. In this case a D3 credit for cellulosic ethanol and a D6 credit for corn-based ethanol.

3. The sale of by-products that are result from the manufacturing process.

Imagine, for a minute, that you had a business selling widgets. There is a cost for your company to build those widgets, and a price at which you sell them to your customers. The difference represents your gross profit margin.

You have costs associated with making each widget, which include things like the cost of procuring the raw materials used.

Now, what if the United States Government told you, that if you were to build your widgets out of a particular material (let's call it "Material A"), they would pay you a monetary incentive of $1.13 for each widget that your company manufactures.

This $1.13 would supplement your profits by $1.13 per widget. Since there are no costs to your company whatsoever, the entire $1.13 that you would receive from the U.S. Government is yours to keep.

Let's say, that you sell your widgets to customers at a price of $3.00 each. You have costs, all-in, to produce those widgets of $1.50, thus providing you with a profit margin of 100% on each widget that you can sell.

However, there is also the additional amount that you receive from the government; in this case $1.13.

Since there are no costs incurred, on your part, to obtain this additional amount, you will add it to the $1.50 profit that you have made from the sale of each widget.

Taking the $3.00 sale price of each widget and adding the $1.13 credit from the government provides a total of $4.13 in revenue, versus the prior $3.00.

Subtracting the cost to produce each widget of $1.50, gives you a net profit of $2.63 per widget. In other words your net margins have just gone from 100% to 175%, by virtue of the U.S. Government credit.

While that certainly sounds good, the next scenario sounds even better.

The U.S. Government will provide you with an even greater credit, of $3.23 per widget, if you use a different material (we'll call this one Material "B") to manufacture your widgets.

In this scenario, your net profit margin would amount to 315% instead of 175%.

It is calculated this way: If we take $3.00, the sale price of a widget and add to that the $3.23 received from the government we come to a total of $6.23 in revenues. Then taking the $6.23 in total revenues, and subtracting the $1.50 net cost to produce a widget, gives us a net profit of $4.73 for each widget.

We then divide the $4.73 in net profit, by the $1.50 cost of each widget to come up with a profit margin of 315%.

Now, we get to the $64,000 question:

Why would you use Material "A" to produce your widgets, at a profit margin of 175%, instead of using Material "B", thereby increasing your overall profit margins from 175% to 315%. The answer is simple:

Because, up until now, no one has found an economically viable way to "crack the code", so to speak, as it pertains to the calcitrant properties of cellulose.

Major Challenges That Blue Biofuels Has Overcome

The major challenges, in the past, associated with using cellulosic biomass to create sugars for fermentation into ethanol are widely known. In most previous cellulosic conversion technologies, the use of caustic chemicals or expensive enzymes were required.

This adds substantially, not only to the cost of the process, but also to the amount of time for conversion to the final product; sugars.

Blue Biofuel's patented CTS 2.0 conversion process requires no costly chemicals or enzymes for pre-treatment of the cellulosic biomass before processing, to produce sugars for ethanol. Due to the efficiency of the CTS 2.0 process, it also takes very little time to complete to process of conversion and results in a 99% conversion rate of the biomass material, meaning that there is very little residual waste.

Advantages of CTS 2.0 vs. other conversion methods (Blue Biofuels)

Using their patented, mechanical-chemical extraction method, called CTS (Cellulose-to-Sugar) 2.0, Blue Biofuels has created a cost-effective and efficient method of producing sugars from cellulosic biomass.

Blue Biofuels [has] developed a new and improved technology system that converts virtually any plant material — grasses, wood, paper, farm waste, yard waste, forestry products, fruit casings, nut shells, and the cellulosic portion of municipal solid waste — into sugars and subsequently into biofuels without the use of enzymes or liquid acids. We call this the CTS process, where CTS stands for Cellulose to Sugar. The cellulose is converted into sugar and lignin. The sugar is further converted into bio-ethanol and other biofuels. Blue Biofuels CTS process is a mechanical-chemical process that, unlike other cellulosic conversion processes, does not use any expensive and slow converting enzymes in the conversion of cellulose into its components of sugar and lignin. We use a very inexpensive catalyst that is recycled. CTS process is environmentally friendly: 100% renewable, 100% recycled water, no toxic chemicals, and an almost zero carbon footprint. Blue Biofuels expects to be able to produce cellulosic ethanol using CTS process at a significantly lower cost than any other cellulosic process and even at a lower cost than ethanol from corn due to the fact that our feedstock (either tall grasses or waste product) is much less expensive than corn. Source: Blue Biofuels

Feedstock Costs Determine Margins & Profitability

This last paragraph brings up another very important point, which is a major advantage over traditional corn-based ethanol. Blue Biofuel's patented CTS 2.0 technology uses a very abundant and inexpensive feedstock, which can be harvested multiple times throughout the calendar year.

Let's use an example to illustrate.

What if the cost of Material "A" (cellulosic biomass) was approximately 1/6th the cost of Material "B" (field corn)?

Now, instead of your raw material (feedstock) costs being $1.50, they would be approximately $0.25 cents.

This dramatically changes the profit margin numbers above to reflect the lower cost of cellulosic feedstocks versus traditional corn-based feedstock.

Material "A" (Field Corn) produces a net profit margin of 175%

Material "B" (Cellulosic Biomass) produces a net profit margin of 315%

Adjusting for the difference in cellulosic feedstock costs to represent 1/6th the cost of using corn as a feedstock, results in net profit margins of almost 2,400%.

The 1/6th differential is not just a random number.

Currently, the cost of one ton of corn is approximately $275.00, while the cost of a ton of king grass is between $35 and $55 a ton. Using the mean price of $45 per ton, king grass is roughly 1/6th the cost of field corn.

A bushel of corn weighs roughly 56 pounds. There are 39.4 bushels of corn per ton which produces approximately 2.85 gallons of ethanol per corn bushel, or between 90 and 112.29 gallons of ethanol per corn ton.

Compare that to the use of cellulosic biomass as a feedstock for producing ethanol, which is estimated to be between 172.5 and 206 gallons per ton.

As expected, increases in the conversion yield improve cost metrics,” the Sandia/GM study states. “As a point of reference, corn grain ethanol yields average approximately 90 gallons/ton. The theoretical biochemical yield from cellulose and hemicellulose is 172.5 gallons/dry ton, while the maximum yield from the thermochemical process is 206 gallons/dry ton. However, the practical maximum yields for conversion processes using cellulose are estimated to be 120 gallons/dry ton, due to losses from non-converted feedstock material and external energy inputs. There are no data on production-scale cellulosic processes, as there are no such processes in existence, but the current estimates based on laboratory yields are in the range of 63-72 gallons/dry ton (Hsu, 2008). Our reference case has an overall average yield (2006-2030) of 95 gallons/dry ton and thus assumes significant technical advances over time. Sensitivity analysis showed that the cost difference between achieving a moderate improvement of yield (75 gallons/dry ton) and achieving the maximum practical yield corresponds to approximately a $0.20/gallon impact on cost of ethanol. Source: Ethanol Today

The U.S. Government Gets Behind Alternative Energy

Just this past week, we saw the passage of H.R. 7356, also known as the Inflation Reduction Act. This was milestone legislation for the "Green Energy", or alternative energy industry. Included in the bill is financial assistance for companies that are producing the next generation of alternative energy technologies, which will be used to slowly de-carbonize the atmosphere and the environment.

Included in the Inflation Reduction Act are several key priorities for the biofuels industry: 45Q tax credits for carbon oxide sequestration and utilization extended through 2032 with adjusted rates of $85/ton for sequestration and $60/ton for utilization.

Clean Fuel Production Credit starting in 2025 and expiring at the end of 2027 for the production of low-carbon fuels.

Five Years of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) credits: A stand-alone credit for SAF then as part of the Clean Fuel Production Credit for three years.

$500 million for biofuels infrastructure through the end of 2031.

Extension of Biomass-Based Diesel Blenders Credit and the Second-Generation Biofuels Producer Credit for two years.

$300 million grant program to increase domestic production and deployment of SAF and low-emission aviation technologies. Source: Growth Energy

This legislation is a game-changer for companies which are focused on producing ethanol and SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel).

We published an article on Seeking Alpha, back on May 12, 2022, which indicated that Blue Biofuels was inching closer to the commercialization of its revolutionary CTS 2.0 technology.

The current inflationary environment and its impact on commodity prices will likely enhance the value of using cellulosic biomass as an alternative feedstock to corn.

Summary & Conclusion

We believe that Blue Biofuels is in a sweet spot and an enviable position when it comes to producing biofuels and Sustainable Aviation Fuel. Our investment thesis for BIOF is predicated on several important factors which are at play, including:

1. A low-cost method of extracting sugars from cellulosic biomass, that eliminates the expensive enzymes and chemicals previously used in other methods of sugar extraction.

2. A conversion rate of 99%, with little or no residual waste.

3. An EPA D6 RIN credit that is substantially higher than the D3 RIN credit for corn-based ethanol.

4. A cellulosic feedstock that is roughly 1/6th the cost of traditional field corn, producing much higher margins and potentially greater profits.

5. A window of entry into the fast-growing bioplastics industry, by virtue of having an attractive lignin by-product which is purer than other sources of lignin. This purity results from eliminating the use of enzymes and chemicals in the CTS 2.0 process.

6. A potential shift away from traditional corn-based ethanol, resulting from the inflationary impact on commodity prices, including wheat, soybeans, and corn.

7. The company is working in collaboration with the USDA to enhance the potential yields from crops that will be used as biomass feedstock.

8. The fact that Blue Biofuels has produced a series of four prototypes, each with significantly higher output numbers than predecessor units, shows that they have been successful at optimizing each new generation of the CTS 2.0 reactor.

9. The company has hired an engineering firm to assist with the development and subsequent production of a commercial-scale reactor, which should be nearing completion by late 2022 or early 2023.

10. The recent passage of H.R. 5376, which should clear the way for grants, and other forms of financial assistance to aid in the development of new alternative energy technologies.

If you are a micro-cap investor, you may want to consider adding BIOF to the speculative portion of your equity portfolio. We believe that the company is extremely well positioned in two future mega-trends, biofuels and bioplastics.

If Blue Biofuels can achieve the level of success in their strategic business plan, to meaningfully participate in these two industries, the stock could see significant appreciation in the coming years.

However, in addition to significant rewards, there are also significant risks.

We ask that you please read the disclosures and disclaimers, that appear at the end of each of our articles, for a better understanding of the unique risks of micro-cap investing.

