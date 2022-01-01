bagi1998/iStock via Getty Images

By Jose A. Pluto

Record issuance of agency CRT securities have hurt prices this year, but rapidly shrinking supply could be a catalyst for near-term outperformance.

As government-sponsored entities, Fannie and Freddie must set aside capital to guarantee the pools of mortgages they package into securities. CRTs provide capital relief by absorbing credit losses on the mortgages the GSEs are insuring.

Record mortgage origination in 2021, combined with Fannie Mae's reinvigorated CRT issuance, looked to boost overall CRT volume to $30 billion to $40 billion this year - more than double the record for annual issuance. Spreads widened as $19 billion of fresh CRTs hit the market in the first half of the year.

Now CRT issuance is slowing as demand for mortgages has declined and the GSEs are choosing to retain the most subordinate CRT bonds. As a result, gross issuance of CRTs for the balance of 2022 will likely cool to around $8 billion.

Better yet, for CRTs, the GSEs' tender activity has ticked up. Since late 2021, Fannie and Freddie have repurchased almost $11 billion outstanding CRT securities.

Here's why: CRT bonds amortize alongside the mortgages they are insuring with the most senior tranches in a CRT receiving principal payments first. That means the GSE's cost of insurance increases over time even as borrowers pay down their mortgages and reduce their leverage. At some point, the cost of that insurance is greater than the capital relief it provides the GSEs. This dynamic becomes more pronounced when house prices appreciate, as they've done for much of the year.

While CRTs contain call options that allow the GSEs to redeem these securities, they tend to have 5-year lockout provisions. Meanwhile, rising prepayments and housing prices are forcing GSEs to act now - hence the expected increase in CRT tenders.

We estimate that an additional $4 billion of CRTs issued pre-Covid could be tendered in the next 3-to-6 months - about 7% of all CRT debt outstanding. The credit enhancement of these securities has increased three- to five-fold since they were issued, and they include underlying loans with an average loan-to-value below 50%.

Combined with lower volumes, we believe this tender activity will generate significant CRT tailwinds.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other "forward-looking statements." Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The "Neuberger Berman" name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2022 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

