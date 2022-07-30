I am bullish on Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) as I believe the company is undervalued relative to fundamentals. While I acknowledge a slowing commodity cycle, I strongly believe that the company can deliver shareholder value also at much lower commodity prices. For reference, the company currently trades at x5.5 P/E and x0.34 EV/Sales. In this article, I value GLCNF shares based on a residual earnings model and calculate a fair implied target price of $10.98/share. Thus, my analysis indicates material upside of almost 100%.
Glencore is one of the world's leading diversified mining conglomerate, formed through the combination of Glencore and Xstrata in April 2013. The company has interest across the world in activities relating to mining, smelting, refining, processing, trading, and marketing (and financing) of commodity products. Or in other words, Glencore captures the full spectrum of the commodity value chain. Notably, Glencore operates three key segments: metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. The energy division is mainly engaged in coal mining and is the company's second-highest contributor to EBITDA (after copper mining).
Given the raging bull market across the entire commodities spectrum, Glencore enjoyed a generational profit windfall. Notably, for the past twelve months Glencore generated about $244 billion of revenues, which represents an increase of about 80% as compared to the company's revenues in 2020. Respectively, net-income was $15.78 billion versus a loss of $1.9 billion in 2020. Given these results, it is no surprise that Glencore shares have rallied and strongly outperformed the market. For reference, Glencore shares are up about 25% year to date, versus a loss of about 11% for the S&P 500.
Glencore stock has retracted by some 20% since late May 2020, amidst recessionary headwinds driven by rising interest rates, high inflation, a slowing economy in China, falling asset prices and low consumer confidence. While I acknowledge the headwinds, I am confident that Glencore is poised for sustained business performance.
Glencore announced earnings for the June quarter and H1 2022 on August 4th and posted record results, beating most analysts estimates for both revenue and net income. Glencore reported revenues for the H1 of 2022 of $134.4 billion, which reflects an increase of about 40% year over year. EBITDA increased by about 119% to $18.92 billion, and net income attributable to shareholders jumped by an unbelievable 846% year over year to $12.09 billion. Glencore's CEO Gary Nagle commented:
Notwithstanding what has clearly been a very complex environment for our markets, our operations, and the world in general, we are pleased to report an exceptional financial performance for Glencore over the period.
All that said, I estimate that Glencore could easily surpass $15 billion of free cash flow in 2022, and likely also in 2023. And given the company's relatively strong balance sheet -- with net debt only being about 50% of market capitalization at about $30 billion - I argue that shareholders will enjoy significant capital distributions in excess of Glencore's 5% dividend yield. If we consider $20 billion of cumulative buybacks in the coming four years, Glencore would effectively repurchase one third of the company's outstanding float.
Let us now look at the valuation. What could be a fair per-share value for Glencore's stock? To answer the question, I have constructed a Residual Earnings framework and anchor on the following assumptions:
Based on the above assumptions, my calculation returns a base-case target price for GLCNF of $10.98/share, implying material upside of almost 100%.
I understand that investors might have different assumptions with regard to GLCNF's required return and terminal business growth. Thus, I also enclose a sensitivity table to test varying assumptions. For reference, red-cells imply an overvaluation as compared to the current market price, and green-cells imply an undervaluation.
In my opinion, Glencore stock is significantly de-risked at a P/E below x10 and the risk/reward looks favorable. In addition, the greater than 5% dividend yield should cushion investors from further downside. However, I advise monitoring the following: First, much of Glencore's earnings strength is connected to supply/demand balances in commodities such as copper, zinc and coal, which can fluctuate significantly over time. Second, Glencore is an international mining company and trades commodities across the world. That said, the company is exposed to the risk of currency exchange fluctuations. Third, macroeconomic uncertainty relating to the health of the global economy, government actions against Russia could impact Glencore's business operations.
At $5.66/share, Glencore stock is valued at a highly attractive risk/reward level -- too attractive to pass. Investors should consider that Glencore currently trades at a x5.5 P/E, 0.34 EV/Sales and x3.9 EV/EBITDA. This incredibly cheap, in my opinion -- even if investors might assume peak earnings cycle for mining companies. I see almost 100% upside based on a residual earnings valuation model. My target price is $10.98/share.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: not financial advise
