PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Cable One, Inc. (CABO) 8/29 9/16 2.75 2.85 3.64% 0.86% 8 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) 8/30 9/15 0.48 0.5 4.17% 1.62% 13 C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) 9/14 10/1 0.4 0.42 5.00% 3.34% 11 Evans Bancorp, Inc. (EVBN) 9/12 10/4 0.62 0.64 3.23% 3.39% 11 First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) 8/17 9/1 0.22 0.23 4.55% 2.38% 12 Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCQB:MYBF) 9/1 9/15 0.38 0.39 2.63% 3.88% 21 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) 9/16 10/3 0.28 0.29 3.57% 1.64% 13 United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) 9/8 9/20 0.155 0.1575 1.61% 4.13% 9 United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) 9/14 10/5 0.21 0.22 4.76% 2.44% 9 Westlake Corporation (WLK) 8/19 9/6 0.2975 0.357 20.00% 1.36% 19 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Aug 22 (Ex-Div 8/23)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Aflac Incorporated (AFL) 9/1 0.4 63.68 2.51% 40 Brunswick Corporation (BC) 9/15 0.365 83.61 1.75% 10 Materion Corporation (MTRN) 9/8 0.125 95.85 0.52% 10 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) 9/14 0.27 70.48 1.53% 22 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Aug 23 (Ex-Div 8/24)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) 9/15 0.26 104.63 0.99% 5 CDW Corporation (CDW) 9/9 0.5 188.37 1.06% 9 Discover Financial Services (DFS) 9/8 0.6 106.91 2.24% 12 First BanCorp. (FBP) 9/9 0.12 15.55 3.09% 5 Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) 9/8 0.6 246.84 0.97% 13 LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) 9/8 0.125 51.8 0.97% 12 Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 9/15 0.43 81.39 2.11% 19 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) 9/15 0.62 108.11 2.29% 9 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Aug 24 (Ex-Div 8/25)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) 9/9 0.225 101.18 0.89% 30 Cabot Corporation (CBT) 9/9 0.37 74.96 1.97% 10 Evercore Inc. (EVR) 9/9 0.72 101.65 2.83% 16 Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) 9/14 0.28 67.61 1.66% 10 First National Corporation (FXNC) 9/9 0.14 17.25 3.25% 9 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) 9/9 1.18 235.49 2.00% 10 HNI Corporation (HNI) 9/8 0.32 35.62 3.59% 12 National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) 9/15 0.23 43.39 2.12% 7 Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) 9/7 0.385 45.58 3.38% 22 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) 9/9 0.66 76.79 3.44% 12 S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 9/12 0.85 379.92 0.89% 49 Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) 9/15 1.75 168.24 4.16% 12 Click to enlarge

Thursday Aug 25 (Ex-Div 8/26)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) 9/19 0.68 171.85 1.58% 18 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) 9/13 0.13 277.25 0.19% 7 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) 9/6 1.19 89.26 5.33% 12 Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) 9/14 1.73 490.75 1.41% 19 Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) 9/9 1.33 295.76 1.80% 66 Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) 9/9 0.57 116.65 1.95% 5 Click to enlarge

Friday Aug 26 (Ex-Div 8/29)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) 9/8 0.76 168 1.81% 20 Cable One, Inc. (CABO) 9/16 2.85 1332.13 0.86% 8 CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) 9/9 0.31 98.81 1.25% 6 KeyCorp (KEY) 9/15 0.195 19.3 4.04% 11 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) 9/15 0.425 89.71 1.89% 28 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) 8/29 0.46 1.2% Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) 8/23 0.2729 1.9% Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) 8/26 0.3 3.4% Bank of Montreal (BMO) 8/26 1.39 CAD 4.2% BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) 8/25 0.53 2.2% Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) 8/26 0.13 3.7% Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) 8/25 0.2 2.4% Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) 8/26 0.4425 4.4% Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) 8/23 0.14 2.5% Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) 8/25 0.55 2.9% Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) 8/25 0.15 2.0% Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) 8/26 0.81 2.1% Enviva Inc. (EVA) 8/26 0.905 5.1% Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) 8/23 0.75 2.3% Fastenal Company (FAST) 8/24 0.31 2.2% The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) 8/25 0.19 2.4% FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (FCFS) 8/26 0.33 1.7% Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) 8/29 0.14 0.5% Franklin Financial Services Corporation (FRAF) 8/24 0.32 4.0% FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) 8/25 0.2 2.6% Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) 8/26 0.15 2.1% Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) 8/26 0.27 2.3% International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) 8/29 0.6 2.7% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) 8/26 0.3 3.5% Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) 8/24 0.11 3.6% Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) 8/26 0.42 0.6% Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK) 8/24 0.21 3.3% Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) 8/26 0.3 0.8% Masco Corporation (MAS) 8/29 0.28 2.0% Magna International Inc. (MGA) 8/26 0.45 2.9% Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) 8/26 0.29 4.2% National Instruments Corporation (NATI) 8/29 0.28 2.6% Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK) 8/24 0.13 3.4% Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) 8/25 0.9 1.8% Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) 8/26 0.28 3.9% Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) 8/29 0.37 1.7% Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) 8/25 0.79 2.3% Pool Corporation (POOL) 8/25 1 1.1% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 8/24 1.28 CAD 4.0% SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) 8/26 0.12 2.7% Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) 8/26 0.49 2.3% Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (SFBC) 8/23 0.17 1.6% Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) 8/25 0.5 2.5% Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) 8/24 0.8 1.3% Standex International Corporation (SXI) 8/25 0.26 1.1% Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) 8/26 0.22 3.4% Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) 8/26 0.23 0.6% Unitil Corporation (UTL) 8/26 0.39 2.8% Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) 8/26 0.78 1.9% West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) 8/24 0.25 3.9% Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) 8/25 0.34 1.5% Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) 8/25 0.41 2.8% Click to enlarge

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.