Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 21

Summary

  • A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
  • Companies which changed their dividends.
  • Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
  • Companies with upcoming pay dates.
  I do much more than just articles at The Dividend Kings: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more.

Little piggy banks on ascending stacks of coins

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

Cable One, Inc.

(CABO)

8/29

9/16

2.75

2.85

3.64%

0.86%

8

Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

(CBOE)

8/30

9/15

0.48

0.5

4.17%

1.62%

13

C&F Financial Corporation

(CFFI)

9/14

10/1

0.4

0.42

5.00%

3.34%

11

Evans Bancorp, Inc.

(EVBN)

9/12

10/4

0.62

0.64

3.23%

3.39%

11

First Mid Bancshares, Inc.

(FMBH)

8/17

9/1

0.22

0.23

4.55%

2.38%

12

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc.

(OTCQB:MYBF)

9/1

9/15

0.38

0.39

2.63%

3.88%

21

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.

(SYBT)

9/16

10/3

0.28

0.29

3.57%

1.64%

13

United Bancorp, Inc.

(UBCP)

9/8

9/20

0.155

0.1575

1.61%

4.13%

9

United Community Banks, Inc.

(UCBI)

9/14

10/5

0.21

0.22

4.76%

2.44%

9

Westlake Corporation

(WLK)

8/19

9/6

0.2975

0.357

20.00%

1.36%

19

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Aug 22 (Ex-Div 8/23)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Aflac Incorporated

(AFL)

9/1

0.4

63.68

2.51%

40

Brunswick Corporation

(BC)

9/15

0.365

83.61

1.75%

10

Materion Corporation

(MTRN)

9/8

0.125

95.85

0.52%

10

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated

(RBA)

9/14

0.27

70.48

1.53%

22

Tuesday Aug 23 (Ex-Div 8/24)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Applied Materials, Inc.

(AMAT)

9/15

0.26

104.63

0.99%

5

CDW Corporation

(CDW)

9/9

0.5

188.37

1.06%

9

Discover Financial Services

(DFS)

9/8

0.6

106.91

2.24%

12

First BanCorp.

(FBP)

9/9

0.12

15.55

3.09%

5

Littelfuse, Inc.

(LFUS)

9/8

0.6

246.84

0.97%

13

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

(LMAT)

9/8

0.125

51.8

0.97%

12

Robert Half International Inc.

(RHI)

9/15

0.43

81.39

2.11%

19

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

(SWKS)

9/15

0.62

108.11

2.29%

9

Wednesday Aug 24 (Ex-Div 8/25)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Badger Meter, Inc.

(BMI)

9/9

0.225

101.18

0.89%

30

Cabot Corporation

(CBT)

9/9

0.37

74.96

1.97%

10

Evercore Inc.

(EVR)

9/9

0.72

101.65

2.83%

16

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.

(FBHS)

9/14

0.28

67.61

1.66%

10

First National Corporation

(FXNC)

9/9

0.14

17.25

3.25%

9

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.

(HII)

9/9

1.18

235.49

2.00%

10

HNI Corporation

(HNI)

9/8

0.32

35.62

3.59%

12

National Bank Holdings Corporation

(NBHC)

9/15

0.23

43.39

2.12%

7

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

(NUS)

9/7

0.385

45.58

3.38%

22

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

(SMG)

9/9

0.66

76.79

3.44%

12

S&P Global Inc.

(SPGI)

9/12

0.85

379.92

0.89%

49

Whirlpool Corporation

(WHR)

9/15

1.75

168.24

4.16%

12

Thursday Aug 25 (Ex-Div 8/26)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Assurant, Inc.

(AIZ)

9/19

0.68

171.85

1.58%

18

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

(KNSL)

9/13

0.13

277.25

0.19%

7

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

(LYB)

9/6

1.19

89.26

5.33%

12

Northrop Grumman Corporation

(NOC)

9/14

1.73

490.75

1.41%

19

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

(PH)

9/9

1.33

295.76

1.80%

66

Yum! Brands, Inc.

(YUM)

9/9

0.57

116.65

1.95%

5

Friday Aug 26 (Ex-Div 8/29)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Analog Devices, Inc.

(ADI)

9/8

0.76

168

1.81%

20

Cable One, Inc.

(CABO)

9/16

2.85

1332.13

0.86%

8

CRA International, Inc.

(CRAI)

9/9

0.31

98.81

1.25%

6

KeyCorp

(KEY)

9/15

0.195

19.3

4.04%

11

NextEra Energy, Inc.

(NEE)

9/15

0.425

89.71

1.89%

28

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

(ABC)

8/29

0.46

1.2%

Artesian Resources Corporation

(ARTNA)

8/23

0.2729

1.9%

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation

(AUB)

8/26

0.3

3.4%

Bank of Montreal

(BMO)

8/26

1.39 CAD

4.2%

BOK Financial Corporation

(BOKF)

8/25

0.53

2.2%

Brookline Bancorp, Inc.

(BRKL)

8/26

0.13

3.7%

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc.

(BWFG)

8/25

0.2

2.4%

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated

(CHCT)

8/26

0.4425

4.4%

Civista Bancshares, Inc.

(CIVB)

8/23

0.14

2.5%

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

(CNS)

8/25

0.55

2.9%

Coterra Energy Inc.

(CTRA)

8/25

0.15

2.0%

Eaton Corporation plc

(ETN)

8/26

0.81

2.1%

Enviva Inc.

(EVA)

8/26

0.905

5.1%

Diamondback Energy, Inc.

(FANG)

8/23

0.75

2.3%

Fastenal Company

(FAST)

8/24

0.31

2.2%

The First Bancshares, Inc.

(FBMS)

8/25

0.19

2.4%

FirstCash Holdings, Inc.

(FCFS)

8/26

0.33

1.7%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc.

(FIX)

8/29

0.14

0.5%

Franklin Financial Services Corporation

(FRAF)

8/24

0.32

4.0%

FS Bancorp, Inc.

(FSBW)

8/25

0.2

2.6%

Hilltop Holdings Inc.

(HTH)

8/26

0.15

2.1%

Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

(HTLF)

8/26

0.27

2.3%

International Bancshares Corporation

(IBOC)

8/29

0.6

2.7%

Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

(JEF)

8/26

0.3

3.5%

Kearny Financial Corp.

(KRNY)

8/24

0.11

3.6%

Lithia Motors, Inc.

(LAD)

8/26

0.42

0.6%

Landmark Bancorp, Inc.

(LARK)

8/24

0.21

3.3%

Landstar System, Inc.

(LSTR)

8/26

0.3

0.8%

Masco Corporation

(MAS)

8/29

0.28

2.0%

Magna International Inc.

(MGA)

8/26

0.45

2.9%

Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

(MSBI)

8/26

0.29

4.2%

National Instruments Corporation

(NATI)

8/29

0.28

2.6%

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

(NFBK)

8/24

0.13

3.4%

Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

(NXST)

8/25

0.9

1.8%

Oil-Dri Corporation of America

(ODC)

8/26

0.28

3.9%

Oshkosh Corporation

(OSK)

8/29

0.37

1.7%

Paychex, Inc.

(PAYX)

8/25

0.79

2.3%

Pool Corporation

(POOL)

8/25

1

1.1%

Royal Bank of Canada

(RY)

8/24

1.28 CAD

4.0%

SB Financial Group, Inc.

(SBFG)

8/26

0.12

2.7%

Starbucks Corporation

(SBUX)

8/26

0.49

2.3%

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc.

(SFBC)

8/23

0.17

1.6%

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

(SIMO)

8/25

0.5

2.5%

Constellation Brands, Inc.

(STZ)

8/24

0.8

1.3%

Standex International Corporation

(SXI)

8/25

0.26

1.1%

Timberland Bancorp, Inc.

(TSBK)

8/26

0.22

3.4%

Tetra Tech, Inc.

(TTEK)

8/26

0.23

0.6%

Unitil Corporation

(UTL)

8/26

0.39

2.8%

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

(WSM)

8/26

0.78

1.9%

West Bancorporation, Inc.

(WTBA)

8/24

0.25

3.9%

Wintrust Financial Corporation

(WTFC)

8/25

0.34

1.5%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(ZION)

8/25

0.41

2.8%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

