The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Cable One, Inc.
|
(CABO)
|
8/29
|
9/16
|
2.75
|
2.85
|
3.64%
|
0.86%
|
8
|
Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
|
(CBOE)
|
8/30
|
9/15
|
0.48
|
0.5
|
4.17%
|
1.62%
|
13
|
C&F Financial Corporation
|
(CFFI)
|
9/14
|
10/1
|
0.4
|
0.42
|
5.00%
|
3.34%
|
11
|
Evans Bancorp, Inc.
|
(EVBN)
|
9/12
|
10/4
|
0.62
|
0.64
|
3.23%
|
3.39%
|
11
|
First Mid Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FMBH)
|
8/17
|
9/1
|
0.22
|
0.23
|
4.55%
|
2.38%
|
12
|
Muncy Bank Financial, Inc.
|
9/1
|
9/15
|
0.38
|
0.39
|
2.63%
|
3.88%
|
21
|
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SYBT)
|
9/16
|
10/3
|
0.28
|
0.29
|
3.57%
|
1.64%
|
13
|
United Bancorp, Inc.
|
(UBCP)
|
9/8
|
9/20
|
0.155
|
0.1575
|
1.61%
|
4.13%
|
9
|
United Community Banks, Inc.
|
(UCBI)
|
9/14
|
10/5
|
0.21
|
0.22
|
4.76%
|
2.44%
|
9
|
Westlake Corporation
|
(WLK)
|
8/19
|
9/6
|
0.2975
|
0.357
|
20.00%
|
1.36%
|
19
Decreases:
None
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Aug 22 (Ex-Div 8/23)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Aflac Incorporated
|
(AFL)
|
9/1
|
0.4
|
63.68
|
2.51%
|
40
|
Brunswick Corporation
|
(BC)
|
9/15
|
0.365
|
83.61
|
1.75%
|
10
|
Materion Corporation
|
(MTRN)
|
9/8
|
0.125
|
95.85
|
0.52%
|
10
|
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated
|
(RBA)
|
9/14
|
0.27
|
70.48
|
1.53%
|
22
Tuesday Aug 23 (Ex-Div 8/24)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Applied Materials, Inc.
|
(AMAT)
|
9/15
|
0.26
|
104.63
|
0.99%
|
5
|
CDW Corporation
|
(CDW)
|
9/9
|
0.5
|
188.37
|
1.06%
|
9
|
Discover Financial Services
|
(DFS)
|
9/8
|
0.6
|
106.91
|
2.24%
|
12
|
First BanCorp.
|
(FBP)
|
9/9
|
0.12
|
15.55
|
3.09%
|
5
|
Littelfuse, Inc.
|
(LFUS)
|
9/8
|
0.6
|
246.84
|
0.97%
|
13
|
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
|
(LMAT)
|
9/8
|
0.125
|
51.8
|
0.97%
|
12
|
Robert Half International Inc.
|
(RHI)
|
9/15
|
0.43
|
81.39
|
2.11%
|
19
|
Skyworks Solutions, Inc.
|
(SWKS)
|
9/15
|
0.62
|
108.11
|
2.29%
|
9
Wednesday Aug 24 (Ex-Div 8/25)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Badger Meter, Inc.
|
(BMI)
|
9/9
|
0.225
|
101.18
|
0.89%
|
30
|
Cabot Corporation
|
(CBT)
|
9/9
|
0.37
|
74.96
|
1.97%
|
10
|
Evercore Inc.
|
(EVR)
|
9/9
|
0.72
|
101.65
|
2.83%
|
16
|
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.
|
(FBHS)
|
9/14
|
0.28
|
67.61
|
1.66%
|
10
|
First National Corporation
|
(FXNC)
|
9/9
|
0.14
|
17.25
|
3.25%
|
9
|
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
|
(HII)
|
9/9
|
1.18
|
235.49
|
2.00%
|
10
|
HNI Corporation
|
(HNI)
|
9/8
|
0.32
|
35.62
|
3.59%
|
12
|
National Bank Holdings Corporation
|
(NBHC)
|
9/15
|
0.23
|
43.39
|
2.12%
|
7
|
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.
|
(NUS)
|
9/7
|
0.385
|
45.58
|
3.38%
|
22
|
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
|
(SMG)
|
9/9
|
0.66
|
76.79
|
3.44%
|
12
|
S&P Global Inc.
|
(SPGI)
|
9/12
|
0.85
|
379.92
|
0.89%
|
49
|
Whirlpool Corporation
|
(WHR)
|
9/15
|
1.75
|
168.24
|
4.16%
|
12
Thursday Aug 25 (Ex-Div 8/26)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Assurant, Inc.
|
(AIZ)
|
9/19
|
0.68
|
171.85
|
1.58%
|
18
|
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.
|
(KNSL)
|
9/13
|
0.13
|
277.25
|
0.19%
|
7
|
LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
|
(LYB)
|
9/6
|
1.19
|
89.26
|
5.33%
|
12
|
Northrop Grumman Corporation
|
(NOC)
|
9/14
|
1.73
|
490.75
|
1.41%
|
19
|
Parker-Hannifin Corporation
|
(PH)
|
9/9
|
1.33
|
295.76
|
1.80%
|
66
|
Yum! Brands, Inc.
|
(YUM)
|
9/9
|
0.57
|
116.65
|
1.95%
|
5
Friday Aug 26 (Ex-Div 8/29)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Analog Devices, Inc.
|
(ADI)
|
9/8
|
0.76
|
168
|
1.81%
|
20
|
Cable One, Inc.
|
(CABO)
|
9/16
|
2.85
|
1332.13
|
0.86%
|
8
|
CRA International, Inc.
|
(CRAI)
|
9/9
|
0.31
|
98.81
|
1.25%
|
6
|
KeyCorp
|
(KEY)
|
9/15
|
0.195
|
19.3
|
4.04%
|
11
|
NextEra Energy, Inc.
|
(NEE)
|
9/15
|
0.425
|
89.71
|
1.89%
|
28
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
AmerisourceBergen Corporation
|
(ABC)
|
8/29
|
0.46
|
1.2%
|
Artesian Resources Corporation
|
(ARTNA)
|
8/23
|
0.2729
|
1.9%
|
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation
|
(AUB)
|
8/26
|
0.3
|
3.4%
|
Bank of Montreal
|
(BMO)
|
8/26
|
1.39 CAD
|
4.2%
|
BOK Financial Corporation
|
(BOKF)
|
8/25
|
0.53
|
2.2%
|
Brookline Bancorp, Inc.
|
(BRKL)
|
8/26
|
0.13
|
3.7%
|
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc.
|
(BWFG)
|
8/25
|
0.2
|
2.4%
|
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated
|
(CHCT)
|
8/26
|
0.4425
|
4.4%
|
Civista Bancshares, Inc.
|
(CIVB)
|
8/23
|
0.14
|
2.5%
|
Cohen & Steers, Inc.
|
(CNS)
|
8/25
|
0.55
|
2.9%
|
Coterra Energy Inc.
|
(CTRA)
|
8/25
|
0.15
|
2.0%
|
Eaton Corporation plc
|
(ETN)
|
8/26
|
0.81
|
2.1%
|
Enviva Inc.
|
(EVA)
|
8/26
|
0.905
|
5.1%
|
Diamondback Energy, Inc.
|
(FANG)
|
8/23
|
0.75
|
2.3%
|
Fastenal Company
|
(FAST)
|
8/24
|
0.31
|
2.2%
|
The First Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FBMS)
|
8/25
|
0.19
|
2.4%
|
FirstCash Holdings, Inc.
|
(FCFS)
|
8/26
|
0.33
|
1.7%
|
Comfort Systems USA, Inc.
|
(FIX)
|
8/29
|
0.14
|
0.5%
|
Franklin Financial Services Corporation
|
(FRAF)
|
8/24
|
0.32
|
4.0%
|
FS Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FSBW)
|
8/25
|
0.2
|
2.6%
|
Hilltop Holdings Inc.
|
(HTH)
|
8/26
|
0.15
|
2.1%
|
Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
|
(HTLF)
|
8/26
|
0.27
|
2.3%
|
International Bancshares Corporation
|
(IBOC)
|
8/29
|
0.6
|
2.7%
|
Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
|
(JEF)
|
8/26
|
0.3
|
3.5%
|
Kearny Financial Corp.
|
(KRNY)
|
8/24
|
0.11
|
3.6%
|
Lithia Motors, Inc.
|
(LAD)
|
8/26
|
0.42
|
0.6%
|
Landmark Bancorp, Inc.
|
(LARK)
|
8/24
|
0.21
|
3.3%
|
Landstar System, Inc.
|
(LSTR)
|
8/26
|
0.3
|
0.8%
|
Masco Corporation
|
(MAS)
|
8/29
|
0.28
|
2.0%
|
Magna International Inc.
|
(MGA)
|
8/26
|
0.45
|
2.9%
|
Midland States Bancorp, Inc.
|
(MSBI)
|
8/26
|
0.29
|
4.2%
|
National Instruments Corporation
|
(NATI)
|
8/29
|
0.28
|
2.6%
|
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)
|
(NFBK)
|
8/24
|
0.13
|
3.4%
|
Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
|
(NXST)
|
8/25
|
0.9
|
1.8%
|
Oil-Dri Corporation of America
|
(ODC)
|
8/26
|
0.28
|
3.9%
|
Oshkosh Corporation
|
(OSK)
|
8/29
|
0.37
|
1.7%
|
Paychex, Inc.
|
(PAYX)
|
8/25
|
0.79
|
2.3%
|
Pool Corporation
|
(POOL)
|
8/25
|
1
|
1.1%
|
Royal Bank of Canada
|
(RY)
|
8/24
|
1.28 CAD
|
4.0%
|
SB Financial Group, Inc.
|
(SBFG)
|
8/26
|
0.12
|
2.7%
|
Starbucks Corporation
|
(SBUX)
|
8/26
|
0.49
|
2.3%
|
Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SFBC)
|
8/23
|
0.17
|
1.6%
|
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
|
(SIMO)
|
8/25
|
0.5
|
2.5%
|
Constellation Brands, Inc.
|
(STZ)
|
8/24
|
0.8
|
1.3%
|
Standex International Corporation
|
(SXI)
|
8/25
|
0.26
|
1.1%
|
Timberland Bancorp, Inc.
|
(TSBK)
|
8/26
|
0.22
|
3.4%
|
Tetra Tech, Inc.
|
(TTEK)
|
8/26
|
0.23
|
0.6%
|
Unitil Corporation
|
(UTL)
|
8/26
|
0.39
|
2.8%
|
Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
|
(WSM)
|
8/26
|
0.78
|
1.9%
|
West Bancorporation, Inc.
|
(WTBA)
|
8/24
|
0.25
|
3.9%
|
Wintrust Financial Corporation
|
(WTFC)
|
8/25
|
0.34
|
1.5%
|
Zions Bancorporation, National Association
|
(ZION)
|
8/25
|
0.41
|
2.8%
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments