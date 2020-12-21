RPV: Showing Resilience In 2022

Summary

  • RPV is a “pure value” S&P 500 ETF.
  • It is overweight in financials, especially in insurance.
  • It has underperformed the S&P 500 since inception, but beats it in 2022 to date.
  • I see two characteristics increasing risks in its strategy.
Piggy bank in lifebuoy on blue sea,Savings Protection Concept 3d render

Brankospejs/iStock via Getty Images

RPV Strategy And Portfolio

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) has been tracking the S&P 500 Pure Value Index since March 2006. It has 121 holdings, an expense ratio of 0.35% and a 12-month distribution yield of 1.96%.

As described in the prospectus by Invesco, S&P 500 stocks are assigned two scores for value and growth. The value score is based on three ratios: book-value-to-price, earnings-to-price, and sales-to-price. The growth score is based on the three-year sales per share growth, the three-year earnings yield change, and the 12-month share price return. The S&P 500 Pure Value Index selects stocks with the best value score, excluding those demonstrating both value and growth characteristics. Constituents with higher value scores receive greater weights.

In this article, RPV will be compared to the iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Regarding the usual valuation ratios, RPV is much cheaper than IVE, which is much cheaper than SPY:

RPV

IVE

SPY

Price/Earnings TTM

10.48

16.19

20.15

Price/Book

1.36

2.5

3.85

Price/Sales

0.68

1.69

2.55

Price/Cash Flow

7.34

11.84

15.85

Source: Fidelity

RPV holds 120 stocks. The top 10 holdings represent 19.6% of the portfolio value. The next table lists their weights and valuation ratios. No holding weighs more than 2.34%, so risks related to individual stocks are low.

Ticker

Name

Weight%

P/E ttm

P/E fwd

P/Sales

P/Book

P/FCF

Yield

CI

Cigna Corp

2.34

17.47

12.76

0.52

2.03

13.25

1.53

MPC

Marathon Petroleum Corp

2.21

6.79

4.86

0.34

2.05

6.14

2.31

BRK.B

Berkshire Hathaway Inc

2.18

59.30

21.01

2.27

1.42

31.56

0

VLO

Valero Energy Corp

2.01

6.82

4.89

0.31

2.28

8.11

3.31

ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co

1.96

13.75

12.83

0.53

2.03

62.24

1.83

PRU

Prudential Financial Inc

1.92

19.16

10.39

0.60

1.37

4.59

4.64

MET

Metlife Inc.

1.84

16.79

9.08

0.80

1.48

4.02

2.97

ALL

The Allstate Corporation

1.83

39.38

24.83

0.71

1.96

12.39

2.61

CNC

Centene Corp

1.66

30.83

16.99

0.41

2.15

9.45

0

WRK

WestRock Company

1.61

11.87

8.70

0.51

0.93

10.51

2.40

Financials are by far the heaviest sector, with about 30% of asset value. Compared to IVE and SPY, RPV massively overweights financials, materials, and to a lesser extent energy and utilities. It underweights technology, industrials and almost ignores real estate.

Sector weights

Sector weights (chart: author: data: Fidelity)

Since inception (03/01/2006), RPV has lagged SPY by 1.1 percentage point in annualized return, and it beats IVE by the same gap. It shows a much higher risk than the two other funds in drawdown and volatility (standard deviation of monthly returns).

Total Return

Annual Return

Drawdown

Sharpe ratio

Volatility

RPV

286.43%

8.56%

-74.86%

0.42

23.65%

IVE

227.46%

7.47%

-61.61%

0.45

16.30%

SPY

356.36%

9.66%

-55.42%

0.59

15.61%

Data calculated with Portfolio123

However, RPV has been leading the pack in 2022 to date:

RPV vs IVE vs SPY year-to-date

RPV vs IVE vs SPY year-to-date (Portfolio123)

Comparing RPV With My Dashboard List Model

The Dashboard List is a list of 80 stocks in the S&P 1500 index, updated every month based on a simple quantitative methodology. All stocks in the Dashboard List are cheaper than their respective industry median in Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. After this filter, the 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity in every sector are kept in the list. Some sectors are grouped together: energy with materials, communication with technology. Real estate is excluded because these valuation metrics don't work well in this sector. I have been updating the Dashboard List every month on Seeking Alpha since December 2015, first in free-access articles, then in Quantitative Risk & Value.

The next table compares RPV performance since inception with the Dashboard List model, with a tweak: the list is reconstituted annually instead of monthly to make it comparable to a passive index.

Total Return

Annual Return

Drawdown

Sharpe ratio

Volatility

RPV

286.43%

8.56%

-74.86%

0.42

23.65%

Dashboard List (annual)

533.14%

11.87%

-57.39%

0.62

19.15%

Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Data Source: Portfolio123

The Dashboard List outperforms RPV by 3.3 percentage points in annualized return and looks much safer regarding drawdowns and volatility. However, the ETF performance is real, whereas the model performance is hypothetical.

Strategy Analysis

The underlying Index has two shortcomings in my opinion. The first one is to rank stocks in the whole universe. It means valuation ratios are considered comparable across all sectors. Obviously they are not: you can read my monthly dashboard here to go deeper into this topic. It results in overweighting financials, where valuation ratios are naturally cheaper: 30 % of asset value, with 19% in insurance companies.

The second issue is using the price/book ratio (P/B), which adds some risk in the strategy. Historical data show that a large group of companies with low P/B has a higher probability to hold value traps than a same-size group with low price/earnings, price/sales or price/free cash flow. Statistically, such a group will also have a higher volatility and deeper drawdowns in price. The next table shows the return and risk metrics of the cheapest quarter of the S&P 500 (i.e., 125 stocks) measured in price/book, price/earnings, price/sales and price/free cash flow. The sets are reconstituted annually between 1/1/1999 and 1/1/2022 with elements in equal weight.

Annual Return

Drawdown

Sharpe ratio

Volatility

Cheapest quarter in P/B

9.95%

-72.36%

0.48

21.05%

Cheapest quarter in P/E

11.25%

-65.09%

0.57

18.91%

Cheapest quarter in P/S

12.62%

-65.66%

0.6

20.46%

Cheapest quarter in P/FCF

12.23%

-63.55%

0.61

19.05%

Data calculated with Portfolio123

This explains my choice of using P/FCF and not P/B in the Dashboard List model.

Conclusion

RPV tracks an index based on systematic rules using three valuation metrics. It has lagged SPY since its inception in 2006, and it shows a much higher risk regarding volatility and drawdowns. The "pure value" concept results in overweighting the financial sector, where 30% of asset is concentrated as of writing. Insurance alone weighs 19%. I think there are two shortcomings in its strategy: it ranks stocks regardless of their sectors, and the price/book ratio is a risk-prone metric. An efficient value model should compare stocks in comparable sets (sector, industry), like I do in the Dashboard List since 2015. My model prefers price/free cash flow to price/book. Moreover, a simple profitability rule helps filter out some value traps and fix the number of holdings.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

