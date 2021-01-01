Golub Capital: I Am Buying This 8.6% Yielding BDC Hand Over Fist

Aug. 21, 2022 8:43 AM ETGolub Capital BDC (GBDC)1 Comment4 Likes
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
4.34K Followers

Summary

  • Golub Capital trades at a 7% discount to net asset value.
  • GBDC out-earned its dividend with NII in 3Q-22, and the pay-out ratio improved due to robust NII performance.
  • Portfolio health remained solid in the second quarter.

Business network concept.

metamorworks

The United States' economy is in a slump, and persistently high inflation makes it difficult for income investors to protect their purchasing power.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) can, in my opinion, assist investors in mitigating economic risks due to the BDC's first lien-focused investment strategy.

Golub Capital covered its dividend with net investment income in 3Q-22, while net asset value fell slightly QoQ. The stock trades at a 7% discount to NAV, providing investors with a small margin of safety.

Portfolio Actions

Golub Capital invests with a safety-first mindset, focusing almost entirely on the highest forms of available debt: First Liens.

First Liens accounted for 84% of the business development company's investments at the end of the quarter, a 4% increase from the previous quarter.

At the end of 2Q-22, the total weighting towards First Liens (both one stop and traditional senior) was 94%. The total allocation to investments other than First Liens increased by 2 percentage points YoY and remained stable at 6% QoQ. Aside from First Liens, Golub Capital primarily invests in equity and junior debt.

Portfolio Highlights

Portfolio Highlights (Golub Capital BDC)

Golub Capital's portfolio value increased by $187.4 million QoQ to $5.6 billion, with new investment commitments totaling $449.6 million. In the second quarter, approximately 95% of new investments were made in the First Lien category, which is already Golub Capital's core investment product. Equity investments accounted for approximately 5% of new investments in 2Q-22.

Investment Activity

Investment Activity (Golub Capital BDC)

Yields May Come Under Pressure

Golub Capital's portfolio yields remained stable in 2Q-22, but rates are rising, and the BDC's rising interest rate costs may limit its ability to generate attractive yields in the future. Golub Capital's investment income yield was 7.5% in 2Q-22, up 0.2 percentage points QoQ.

Positioned For Higher Interest Rates

Positioned For Higher Interest Rates (Golub Capital BDC)

Credit Quality

BDCs primarily invest in high-quality debt instruments, so borrowers must be able to repay whatever money they borrow. Golub Capital has no major issues in this regard. The business development firm's non-accruals did not rise in the last quarter, indicating that credit quality remained stable. Non-accruals at Golub Capital remained stable in 3Q-22, at 1.1% at fair value or 1.5% at cost.

Non-Accruals

Non-Accruals (Golub Capital BDC)

Q2’22 Dividend Pay-Out Metrics

Golub Capital's stronger business results in 3Q-22 were driven by a recovering economy, which allowed for robust net investment income growth compared to the 2021 period. Golub Capital's net investment income in 3Q-22 was $53.9 million, a 28% increase over the previous year's NII of $42.1 million.

I use Golub Capital's adjusted net investment income, which includes the capital gain incentive fee paid to the external manager, to calculate dividend pay-out ratios. The BDC's adjusted NII in 3Q-22 was $0.34 per share, up from $0.30 in 3Q-21.

As a result, Golub Capital's dividend payout was easily covered by adjusted NII (pay-out ratio of 88%). Golub Capital distributed 98% of its adjusted net investment income over the last twelve months.

NII, Dividend And Pay-Out Ratio

NII, Dividend And Pay-Out Ratio (Author Created Table Using BDC Information)

Net Asset Value Dropped Only Marginally

Golub Capital's net asset value fell $0.21 per share in the third quarter due to unrealized depreciation on the BDC's investments of $0.24 per share. The drop in net asset value was relatively minor (1.4% QoQ), and the BDC's credit quality remained strong.

NAV Per Share

NAV Per Share (Golub Capital BDC)

Golub Capital's stock is currently yielding 8.6% and trading at a 7% discount to net asset value. Given that the BDC is invested in a very conservative debt portfolio, the NAV discount provides a reasonable margin of safety.

Chart
GBDC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Why Golub Capital Could See A Lower Valuation

I'm not concerned about Golub Capital's First Lien performance right now. Golub Capital's safety-first investment strategy, combined with strong NII growth and low non-accruals, indicates that the business development firm is running a healthy investment portfolio.

Things could change for Golub Capital if the BDC saw a rapid increase in non-accruals, but given the company's First Lien focus, I don't see this happening.

My Conclusion

I'm buying Golub Capital like crazy because I believe the BDC will do well with its conservative approach to underwriting and investing, especially in a downturn.

With the majority of its investments in secured and relatively safe First Liens, Golub Capital can be at ease even if the U.S. economy enters a deeper recession.

In addition, the business development company maintained good dividend coverage in the third quarter, and the stock is trading at a 7% discount to net asset value, which is a plus.

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
4.34K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GBDC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

1 Comment

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.