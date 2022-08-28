The 13F filings for Q2-2022 were completed by August 15, hence we updated the universe of the consensus stocks from 40 large hedge fund. The change in holdings are seen in the trading signals for iM-Top50 (of 40 Large Hedge Funds), see below.
Research from Barclays and Novus published in October 2019 found that a copycat stock selection strategy that combines conviction and consensus of fund managers that have longer-term views outperformed the S&P 500 by 3.80% on average annually from Q1 2004 to Q2 2019.
Based on that rational, we previously presented two trading models (in Article-1 and Article-2) that use the top 50 consensus stocks of 40 Large Hedge Funds (listed in Appendix A below), that historically outperformed the S&P 500. The iM-Top50 (from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds all 50 stocks equally weighted and has a low turnover. The iM-Top10 (from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds a subset of 10 stocks, also equally weighted, but with higher turnover which is rewarded by improved returns.
The performance simulation, and generation of trading signals, for these strategies is done using the platform Portfolio123 and reported below. For more comprehensive description of the 50 stock universe please refer to here.
Note: This update is published on Seeking Alpha, editor permitting, only if the model has generated trading signals.
Note: The iM-Top10VariableWeight model (green line) is an experimental model. It holds the same stocks as the iM-Top10 model put position weights are adjusted to an inverse function of market capitalization, that is the higher the market cap of the stock the lower the position weight. As a consequence it is difficult to trade as market capitalization changes with the stock price.
|iM-Top10(of 40 Large Hedge Funds)
|Action
|Ticker
|Shares
|Name
|SELL
|BBWI
|863
|Bath & Body Works Inc
|SELL
|QCOM
|190
|QUALCOMM Inc.
|SELL
|UNP
|136
|Union Pacific Corp
|BUY
|AAPL
|179
|Apple Inc
|BUY
|CHTR
|67
|Charter Communications Inc
|BUY
|INCY
|411
|Incyte Corp
|Rebalance BUY
|MA
|11
|Mastercard Inc
|iM-Top50(of 40 Large Hedge Funds)
|Action
|Ticker
|Shares
|Name
|SELL
|BBWI
|110
|Bath & Body Works Inc
|SELL
|DASH
|50
|DoorDash Inc
|SELL
|DIS
|36
|Walt Disney Co (THE)
|SELL
|RIVN
|113
|Rivian Automotive Inc
|SELL
|SHOP
|98
|Shopify Inc
|BUY
|ALTR
|69
|Altair Engineering Inc
|BUY
|CHTR
|8
|Charter Communications Inc
|BUY
|FIS
|38
|Fidelity National Information Services Inc
|BUY
|GFS
|62
|GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc
|BUY
|MU
|62
|Micron Technology Inc.
|Rebalance SELL
|UBER
|48
|Uber Technologies Inc
|Rebalance BUY
|APP
|38
|AppLovin Corporation
The models trade on the first trading day of the week. Trading signals are published on a weekly basis here on Seeking Alpha (subject to model trading and editor’s acceptance) and on iMarketSignals. Next update on Sunday 8/28/2022
|Current Portfolio 8/19/2022
|Cash Flow
|Ticker
|Number of Shares
|Weight
|Value now
|Open Date
|OpenC osts
|Rebal Costs | Return
|Dividends Received
|Gain to date
|(ADBE)
|67
|9.38%
|$28,479
|08/08/22
|($29,199)
|—
|—
|($720)
|(BBWI)
|863
|10.99%
|$33,364
|02/28/22
|($30,285)
|($8,597)
|$316
|($5,202)
|(DHR)
|103
|9.92%
|$30,121
|06/13/22
|($25,190)
|—
|$26
|$4,957
|(MA)
|76
|8.87%
|$26,925
|05/02/22
|($27,266)
|—
|$37
|($304)
|(QCOM)
|190
|9.23%
|$28,044
|08/02/21
|($32,635)
|$7,076
|$586
|$3,071
|(SCHW)
|416
|10.12%
|$30,726
|08/08/22
|($28,585)
|—
|$92
|$2,233
|(TDG)
|50
|10.64%
|$32,300
|05/23/22
|($28,158)
|—
|$925
|$5,067
|(TSM)
|321
|9.22%
|$27,991
|08/08/22
|($28,268)
|—
|—
|($277)
|(UNP)
|136
|10.68%
|$32,439
|07/25/22
|($29,435)
|—
|—
|$3,003
|(V)
|140
|9.81%
|$29,795
|12/07/20
|($30,865)
|$1,269
|$360
|$559
|Current Portfolio 8/19/2022
|Cash Flow
|Ticker
|Number of Shares
|Weight
|Value now
|Open Date
|Open Costs
|Rebal Costs | Return
|Dividends Received
|Gain to date
|(AAPL)
|24
|2.12%
|$4,116
|01/04/16
|($2,109)
|$4,982
|$269
|$7,258
|(ADBE)
|9
|1.97%
|$3,825
|01/04/16
|($2,118)
|$3,218
|—
|$4,926
|(AMT)
|14
|1.98%
|$3,842
|01/04/16
|($2,033)
|$1,727
|$480
|$4,016
|(AMZN)
|30
|2.13%
|$4,147
|01/04/16
|($1,913)
|$3,912
|—
|$6,146
|(APP)
|102
|1.41%
|$2,747
|05/30/22
|($3,147)
|($1,420)
|—
|($1,820)
|(BBWI)
|110
|2.19%
|$4,253
|02/28/22
|($4,533)
|($659)
|$39
|($900)
|(BRK.B)
|13
|1.99%
|$3,865
|05/23/22
|($4,343)
|$144
|—
|($334)
|(BSX)
|96
|2.07%
|$4,034
|02/24/20
|($3,949)
|$152
|—
|$237
|(CNI)
|32
|2.09%
|$4,055
|05/23/22
|($4,410)
|$819
|$23
|$486
|(COUP)
|55
|1.92%
|$3,727
|08/19/19
|($3,549)
|($3,491)
|—
|($3,312)
|(CRM)
|20
|1.89%
|$3,675
|05/22/17
|($2,315)
|$840
|—
|$2,201
|(CRWD)
|20
|1.96%
|$3,810
|05/26/20
|($4,210)
|$5,621
|—
|$5,222
|(DASH)
|50
|1.67%
|$3,250
|05/30/22
|($3,127)
|($1,205)
|—
|($1,083)
|(DHR)
|13
|1.96%
|$3,802
|08/19/19
|($3,547)
|$3,433
|$54
|$3,742
|(DIS)
|36
|2.22%
|$4,325
|08/24/20
|($5,102)
|$645
|—
|($132)
|(DOCU)
|57
|1.93%
|$3,757
|08/24/20
|($5,118)
|($4,258)
|—
|($5,619)
|(ELV)
|8
|2.07%
|$4,028
|02/28/22
|($4,503)
|$854
|$29
|$409
|(FATE)
|133
|1.99%
|$3,861
|02/16/21
|($6,499)
|($3,851)
|—
|($6,489)
|(FISV)
|44
|2.48%
|$4,817
|11/18/19
|($3,209)
|($1,830)
|—
|($222)
|(FOLD)
|396
|2.41%
|$4,693
|05/23/22
|($4,407)
|$1,277
|—
|$1,562
|(GOOGL)
|34
|2.05%
|$3,985
|01/04/16
|($2,281)
|$2,932
|—
|$4,636
|(INCY)
|45
|1.73%
|$3,354
|02/28/22
|($4,566)
|$1,507
|—
|$295
|(INTU)
|8
|1.91%
|$3,712
|02/19/19
|($3,523)
|$3,219
|$112
|$3,519
|(KMX)
|39
|1.93%
|$3,755
|05/24/21
|($5,377)
|$721
|—
|($901)
|(MA)
|11
|2.00%
|$3,897
|01/04/16
|($2,088)
|$2,636
|$144
|$4,590
|(MCO)
|12
|1.92%
|$3,731
|01/04/16
|($2,044)
|$2,791
|$259
|$4,737
|(META)
|22
|1.90%
|$3,695
|01/04/16
|($2,047)
|($928)
|—
|$721
|(MSFT)
|16
|2.35%
|$4,578
|01/04/16
|($2,085)
|$3,882
|$366
|$6,742
|(NFLX)
|17
|2.11%
|$4,100
|01/04/16
|($2,092)
|$687
|—
|$2,695
|(NOW)
|8
|1.96%
|$3,810
|11/19/18
|($2,825)
|$3,001
|—
|$3,986
|(NVDA)
|21
|1.93%
|$3,748
|02/24/20
|($3,830)
|$6,951
|$16
|$6,885
|(QCOM)
|24
|1.82%
|$3,542
|08/24/20
|($5,106)
|$3,168
|$220
|$1,825
|(RIVN)
|113
|2.00%
|$3,893
|05/30/22
|($3,131)
|($600)
|—
|$162
|(SCHW)
|58
|2.20%
|$4,284
|02/28/22
|($4,555)
|($526)
|$24
|($774)
|(SGEN)
|24
|2.12%
|$4,120
|01/04/16
|($2,099)
|$2,907
|—
|$4,929
|(SHOP)
|98
|1.72%
|$3,352
|11/18/19
|($3,233)
|$1,208
|—
|$1,326
|(SNOW)
|26
|2.06%
|$4,002
|02/16/21
|($6,487)
|($89)
|—
|($2,574)
|(SPGI)
|10
|1.95%
|$3,799
|05/23/22
|($4,544)
|$976
|$11
|$243
|(TDG)
|6
|1.99%
|$3,876
|01/04/16
|($2,071)
|$2,572
|$1,023
|$5,400
|(TMO)
|8
|2.42%
|$4,708
|05/23/22
|($4,446)
|—
|$2
|$265
|(TMUS)
|28
|2.11%
|$4,098
|05/23/22
|($4,395)
|$704
|—
|$407
|(TSLA)
|6
|2.75%
|$5,340
|05/26/20
|($4,098)
|$10,984
|—
|$12,226
|(TSM)
|43
|1.93%
|$3,750
|11/22/21
|($6,768)
|$1,599
|$61
|($1,358)
|(UBER)
|185
|2.76%
|$5,367
|05/23/22
|($4,358)
|—
|—
|$1,009
|(UNH)
|7
|1.97%
|$3,838
|05/22/17
|($2,274)
|$3,836
|$314
|$5,715
|(UNP)
|17
|2.09%
|$4,055
|05/23/22
|($4,331)
|$670
|$26
|$420
|(V)
|17
|1.86%
|$3,618
|01/04/16
|($2,046)
|$1,693
|$170
|$3,435
|(W)
|71
|2.08%
|$4,048
|11/23/20
|($5,390)
|($5,138)
|—
|($6,480)
|(WDAY)
|25
|2.16%
|$4,205
|05/26/20
|($4,213)
|$159
|—
|$150
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments