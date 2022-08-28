designer491

The 13F filings for Q2-2022 were completed by August 15, hence we updated the universe of the consensus stocks from 40 large hedge fund. The change in holdings are seen in the trading signals for iM-Top50 (of 40 Large Hedge Funds), see below.

Research from Barclays and Novus published in October 2019 found that a copycat stock selection strategy that combines conviction and consensus of fund managers that have longer-term views outperformed the S&P 500 by 3.80% on average annually from Q1 2004 to Q2 2019.

Based on that rational, we previously presented two trading models (in Article-1 and Article-2) that use the top 50 consensus stocks of 40 Large Hedge Funds (listed in Appendix A below), that historically outperformed the S&P 500. The iM-Top50 (from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds all 50 stocks equally weighted and has a low turnover. The iM-Top10 (from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds a subset of 10 stocks, also equally weighted, but with higher turnover which is rewarded by improved returns.

The performance simulation, and generation of trading signals, for these strategies is done using the platform Portfolio123 and reported below. For more comprehensive description of the 50 stock universe please refer to here.

Note: This update is published on Seeking Alpha, editor permitting, only if the model has generated trading signals.

Model Performance:

iMarketSignals

Note: The iM-Top10VariableWeight model (green line) is an experimental model. It holds the same stocks as the iM-Top10 model put position weights are adjusted to an inverse function of market capitalization, that is the higher the market cap of the stock the lower the position weight. As a consequence it is difficult to trade as market capitalization changes with the stock price.

Trade Signals for 8/22/2022

iM-Top10(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) Action Ticker Shares Name SELL BBWI 863 Bath & Body Works Inc SELL QCOM 190 QUALCOMM Inc. SELL UNP 136 Union Pacific Corp BUY AAPL 179 Apple Inc BUY CHTR 67 Charter Communications Inc BUY INCY 411 Incyte Corp Rebalance BUY MA 11 Mastercard Inc Click to enlarge

iM-Top50(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) Action Ticker Shares Name SELL BBWI 110 Bath & Body Works Inc SELL DASH 50 DoorDash Inc SELL DIS 36 Walt Disney Co (THE) SELL RIVN 113 Rivian Automotive Inc SELL SHOP 98 Shopify Inc BUY ALTR 69 Altair Engineering Inc BUY CHTR 8 Charter Communications Inc BUY FIS 38 Fidelity National Information Services Inc BUY GFS 62 GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc BUY MU 62 Micron Technology Inc. Rebalance SELL UBER 48 Uber Technologies Inc Rebalance BUY APP 38 AppLovin Corporation Click to enlarge

The models trade on the first trading day of the week. Trading signals are published on a weekly basis here on Seeking Alpha (subject to model trading and editor’s acceptance) and on iMarketSignals. Next update on Sunday 8/28/2022

Holdings for iM-Top10(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 8/19/2022

Current Portfolio 8/19/2022 Cash Flow Ticker Number of Shares Weight Value now Open Date OpenC osts Rebal Costs | Return Dividends Received Gain to date (ADBE) 67 9.38% $28,479 08/08/22 ($29,199) — — ($720) (BBWI) 863 10.99% $33,364 02/28/22 ($30,285) ($8,597) $316 ($5,202) (DHR) 103 9.92% $30,121 06/13/22 ($25,190) — $26 $4,957 (MA) 76 8.87% $26,925 05/02/22 ($27,266) — $37 ($304) (QCOM) 190 9.23% $28,044 08/02/21 ($32,635) $7,076 $586 $3,071 (SCHW) 416 10.12% $30,726 08/08/22 ($28,585) — $92 $2,233 (TDG) 50 10.64% $32,300 05/23/22 ($28,158) — $925 $5,067 (TSM) 321 9.22% $27,991 08/08/22 ($28,268) — — ($277) (UNP) 136 10.68% $32,439 07/25/22 ($29,435) — — $3,003 (V) 140 9.81% $29,795 12/07/20 ($30,865) $1,269 $360 $559 Click to enlarge

Holdings for iM-Top50(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 8/19/2022

Current Portfolio 8/19/2022 Cash Flow Ticker Number of Shares Weight Value now Open Date Open Costs Rebal Costs | Return Dividends Received Gain to date (AAPL) 24 2.12% $4,116 01/04/16 ($2,109) $4,982 $269 $7,258 (ADBE) 9 1.97% $3,825 01/04/16 ($2,118) $3,218 — $4,926 (AMT) 14 1.98% $3,842 01/04/16 ($2,033) $1,727 $480 $4,016 (AMZN) 30 2.13% $4,147 01/04/16 ($1,913) $3,912 — $6,146 (APP) 102 1.41% $2,747 05/30/22 ($3,147) ($1,420) — ($1,820) (BBWI) 110 2.19% $4,253 02/28/22 ($4,533) ($659) $39 ($900) (BRK.B) 13 1.99% $3,865 05/23/22 ($4,343) $144 — ($334) (BSX) 96 2.07% $4,034 02/24/20 ($3,949) $152 — $237 (CNI) 32 2.09% $4,055 05/23/22 ($4,410) $819 $23 $486 (COUP) 55 1.92% $3,727 08/19/19 ($3,549) ($3,491) — ($3,312) (CRM) 20 1.89% $3,675 05/22/17 ($2,315) $840 — $2,201 (CRWD) 20 1.96% $3,810 05/26/20 ($4,210) $5,621 — $5,222 (DASH) 50 1.67% $3,250 05/30/22 ($3,127) ($1,205) — ($1,083) (DHR) 13 1.96% $3,802 08/19/19 ($3,547) $3,433 $54 $3,742 (DIS) 36 2.22% $4,325 08/24/20 ($5,102) $645 — ($132) (DOCU) 57 1.93% $3,757 08/24/20 ($5,118) ($4,258) — ($5,619) (ELV) 8 2.07% $4,028 02/28/22 ($4,503) $854 $29 $409 (FATE) 133 1.99% $3,861 02/16/21 ($6,499) ($3,851) — ($6,489) (FISV) 44 2.48% $4,817 11/18/19 ($3,209) ($1,830) — ($222) (FOLD) 396 2.41% $4,693 05/23/22 ($4,407) $1,277 — $1,562 (GOOGL) 34 2.05% $3,985 01/04/16 ($2,281) $2,932 — $4,636 (INCY) 45 1.73% $3,354 02/28/22 ($4,566) $1,507 — $295 (INTU) 8 1.91% $3,712 02/19/19 ($3,523) $3,219 $112 $3,519 (KMX) 39 1.93% $3,755 05/24/21 ($5,377) $721 — ($901) (MA) 11 2.00% $3,897 01/04/16 ($2,088) $2,636 $144 $4,590 (MCO) 12 1.92% $3,731 01/04/16 ($2,044) $2,791 $259 $4,737 (META) 22 1.90% $3,695 01/04/16 ($2,047) ($928) — $721 (MSFT) 16 2.35% $4,578 01/04/16 ($2,085) $3,882 $366 $6,742 (NFLX) 17 2.11% $4,100 01/04/16 ($2,092) $687 — $2,695 (NOW) 8 1.96% $3,810 11/19/18 ($2,825) $3,001 — $3,986 (NVDA) 21 1.93% $3,748 02/24/20 ($3,830) $6,951 $16 $6,885 (QCOM) 24 1.82% $3,542 08/24/20 ($5,106) $3,168 $220 $1,825 (RIVN) 113 2.00% $3,893 05/30/22 ($3,131) ($600) — $162 (SCHW) 58 2.20% $4,284 02/28/22 ($4,555) ($526) $24 ($774) (SGEN) 24 2.12% $4,120 01/04/16 ($2,099) $2,907 — $4,929 (SHOP) 98 1.72% $3,352 11/18/19 ($3,233) $1,208 — $1,326 (SNOW) 26 2.06% $4,002 02/16/21 ($6,487) ($89) — ($2,574) (SPGI) 10 1.95% $3,799 05/23/22 ($4,544) $976 $11 $243 (TDG) 6 1.99% $3,876 01/04/16 ($2,071) $2,572 $1,023 $5,400 (TMO) 8 2.42% $4,708 05/23/22 ($4,446) — $2 $265 (TMUS) 28 2.11% $4,098 05/23/22 ($4,395) $704 — $407 (TSLA) 6 2.75% $5,340 05/26/20 ($4,098) $10,984 — $12,226 (TSM) 43 1.93% $3,750 11/22/21 ($6,768) $1,599 $61 ($1,358) (UBER) 185 2.76% $5,367 05/23/22 ($4,358) — — $1,009 (UNH) 7 1.97% $3,838 05/22/17 ($2,274) $3,836 $314 $5,715 (UNP) 17 2.09% $4,055 05/23/22 ($4,331) $670 $26 $420 (V) 17 1.86% $3,618 01/04/16 ($2,046) $1,693 $170 $3,435 (W) 71 2.08% $4,048 11/23/20 ($5,390) ($5,138) — ($6,480) (WDAY) 25 2.16% $4,205 05/26/20 ($4,213) $159 — $150 Click to enlarge

Appendix A

Hedge Fund Filers: