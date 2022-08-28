Trading The Top 10 Stocks From 40 Large Hedge Funds: Trading Update 8/20/2022

Summary

  • This portfolio strategy uses the quarterly 13F filings to extract 50 consensus stocks from 40 large hedge funds that have more than $3.5 billion Assets Under Management.
  • After the Q2-2022 13F filings the consensus holdings were updated, 5 stocks were removed and 5 added from the universe now holds 49 stocks.
  • From 1/2/2016 to date investing in all 50 stocks, equally weighted, would have produced a total return of 94.5%, an active return of -38.4% when compared SPY’s 132.8.0%.
  • A strategy selecting 10 of the 50 stocks, equally weighted, would have increased the total return to 203.7%, an active return of 70.8% when compared to SPY.
  • Here we report the most recent holdings and the trading signals for 8/22/2022.

The 13F filings for Q2-2022 were completed by August 15, hence we updated the universe of the consensus stocks from 40 large hedge fund. The change in holdings are seen in the trading signals for iM-Top50 (of 40 Large Hedge Funds), see below.

Research from Barclays and Novus published in October 2019 found that a copycat stock selection strategy that combines conviction and consensus of fund managers that have longer-term views outperformed the S&P 500 by 3.80% on average annually from Q1 2004 to Q2 2019.

Based on that rational, we previously presented two trading models (in Article-1 and Article-2) that use the top 50 consensus stocks of 40 Large Hedge Funds (listed in Appendix A below), that historically outperformed the S&P 500. The iM-Top50 (from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds all 50 stocks equally weighted and has a low turnover. The iM-Top10 (from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds a subset of 10 stocks, also equally weighted, but with higher turnover which is rewarded by improved returns.

The performance simulation, and generation of trading signals, for these strategies is done using the platform Portfolio123 and reported below. For more comprehensive description of the 50 stock universe please refer to here.

Note: This update is published on Seeking Alpha, editor permitting, only if the model has generated trading signals.

Model Performance:

Note: The iM-Top10VariableWeight model (green line) is an experimental model. It holds the same stocks as the iM-Top10 model put position weights are adjusted to an inverse function of market capitalization, that is the higher the market cap of the stock the lower the position weight. As a consequence it is difficult to trade as market capitalization changes with the stock price.

Trade Signals for 8/22/2022

iM-Top10(of 40 Large Hedge Funds)
Action Ticker Shares Name
SELL BBWI 863 Bath & Body Works Inc
SELL QCOM 190 QUALCOMM Inc.
SELL UNP 136 Union Pacific Corp
BUY AAPL 179 Apple Inc
BUY CHTR 67 Charter Communications Inc
BUY INCY 411 Incyte Corp
Rebalance BUY MA 11 Mastercard Inc
iM-Top50(of 40 Large Hedge Funds)
Action Ticker Shares Name
SELL BBWI 110 Bath & Body Works Inc
SELL DASH 50 DoorDash Inc
SELL DIS 36 Walt Disney Co (THE)
SELL RIVN 113 Rivian Automotive Inc
SELL SHOP 98 Shopify Inc
BUY ALTR 69 Altair Engineering Inc
BUY CHTR 8 Charter Communications Inc
BUY FIS 38 Fidelity National Information Services Inc
BUY GFS 62 GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc
BUY MU 62 Micron Technology Inc.
Rebalance SELL UBER 48 Uber Technologies Inc
Rebalance BUY APP 38 AppLovin Corporation

The models trade on the first trading day of the week. Trading signals are published on a weekly basis here on Seeking Alpha (subject to model trading and editor’s acceptance) and on iMarketSignals. Next update on Sunday 8/28/2022

Holdings for iM-Top10(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 8/19/2022

Current Portfolio 8/19/2022 Cash Flow
Ticker Number of Shares Weight Value now Open Date OpenC osts Rebal Costs | Return Dividends Received Gain to date
(ADBE) 67 9.38% $28,479 08/08/22 ($29,199) ($720)
(BBWI) 863 10.99% $33,364 02/28/22 ($30,285) ($8,597) $316 ($5,202)
(DHR) 103 9.92% $30,121 06/13/22 ($25,190) $26 $4,957
(MA) 76 8.87% $26,925 05/02/22 ($27,266) $37 ($304)
(QCOM) 190 9.23% $28,044 08/02/21 ($32,635) $7,076 $586 $3,071
(SCHW) 416 10.12% $30,726 08/08/22 ($28,585) $92 $2,233
(TDG) 50 10.64% $32,300 05/23/22 ($28,158) $925 $5,067
(TSM) 321 9.22% $27,991 08/08/22 ($28,268) ($277)
(UNP) 136 10.68% $32,439 07/25/22 ($29,435) $3,003
(V) 140 9.81% $29,795 12/07/20 ($30,865) $1,269 $360 $559

Holdings for iM-Top50(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 8/19/2022

Current Portfolio 8/19/2022 Cash Flow
Ticker Number of Shares Weight Value now Open Date Open Costs Rebal Costs | Return Dividends Received Gain to date
(AAPL) 24 2.12% $4,116 01/04/16 ($2,109) $4,982 $269 $7,258
(ADBE) 9 1.97% $3,825 01/04/16 ($2,118) $3,218 $4,926
(AMT) 14 1.98% $3,842 01/04/16 ($2,033) $1,727 $480 $4,016
(AMZN) 30 2.13% $4,147 01/04/16 ($1,913) $3,912 $6,146
(APP) 102 1.41% $2,747 05/30/22 ($3,147) ($1,420) ($1,820)
(BBWI) 110 2.19% $4,253 02/28/22 ($4,533) ($659) $39 ($900)
(BRK.B) 13 1.99% $3,865 05/23/22 ($4,343) $144 ($334)
(BSX) 96 2.07% $4,034 02/24/20 ($3,949) $152 $237
(CNI) 32 2.09% $4,055 05/23/22 ($4,410) $819 $23 $486
(COUP) 55 1.92% $3,727 08/19/19 ($3,549) ($3,491) ($3,312)
(CRM) 20 1.89% $3,675 05/22/17 ($2,315) $840 $2,201
(CRWD) 20 1.96% $3,810 05/26/20 ($4,210) $5,621 $5,222
(DASH) 50 1.67% $3,250 05/30/22 ($3,127) ($1,205) ($1,083)
(DHR) 13 1.96% $3,802 08/19/19 ($3,547) $3,433 $54 $3,742
(DIS) 36 2.22% $4,325 08/24/20 ($5,102) $645 ($132)
(DOCU) 57 1.93% $3,757 08/24/20 ($5,118) ($4,258) ($5,619)
(ELV) 8 2.07% $4,028 02/28/22 ($4,503) $854 $29 $409
(FATE) 133 1.99% $3,861 02/16/21 ($6,499) ($3,851) ($6,489)
(FISV) 44 2.48% $4,817 11/18/19 ($3,209) ($1,830) ($222)
(FOLD) 396 2.41% $4,693 05/23/22 ($4,407) $1,277 $1,562
(GOOGL) 34 2.05% $3,985 01/04/16 ($2,281) $2,932 $4,636
(INCY) 45 1.73% $3,354 02/28/22 ($4,566) $1,507 $295
(INTU) 8 1.91% $3,712 02/19/19 ($3,523) $3,219 $112 $3,519
(KMX) 39 1.93% $3,755 05/24/21 ($5,377) $721 ($901)
(MA) 11 2.00% $3,897 01/04/16 ($2,088) $2,636 $144 $4,590
(MCO) 12 1.92% $3,731 01/04/16 ($2,044) $2,791 $259 $4,737
(META) 22 1.90% $3,695 01/04/16 ($2,047) ($928) $721
(MSFT) 16 2.35% $4,578 01/04/16 ($2,085) $3,882 $366 $6,742
(NFLX) 17 2.11% $4,100 01/04/16 ($2,092) $687 $2,695
(NOW) 8 1.96% $3,810 11/19/18 ($2,825) $3,001 $3,986
(NVDA) 21 1.93% $3,748 02/24/20 ($3,830) $6,951 $16 $6,885
(QCOM) 24 1.82% $3,542 08/24/20 ($5,106) $3,168 $220 $1,825
(RIVN) 113 2.00% $3,893 05/30/22 ($3,131) ($600) $162
(SCHW) 58 2.20% $4,284 02/28/22 ($4,555) ($526) $24 ($774)
(SGEN) 24 2.12% $4,120 01/04/16 ($2,099) $2,907 $4,929
(SHOP) 98 1.72% $3,352 11/18/19 ($3,233) $1,208 $1,326
(SNOW) 26 2.06% $4,002 02/16/21 ($6,487) ($89) ($2,574)
(SPGI) 10 1.95% $3,799 05/23/22 ($4,544) $976 $11 $243
(TDG) 6 1.99% $3,876 01/04/16 ($2,071) $2,572 $1,023 $5,400
(TMO) 8 2.42% $4,708 05/23/22 ($4,446) $2 $265
(TMUS) 28 2.11% $4,098 05/23/22 ($4,395) $704 $407
(TSLA) 6 2.75% $5,340 05/26/20 ($4,098) $10,984 $12,226
(TSM) 43 1.93% $3,750 11/22/21 ($6,768) $1,599 $61 ($1,358)
(UBER) 185 2.76% $5,367 05/23/22 ($4,358) $1,009
(UNH) 7 1.97% $3,838 05/22/17 ($2,274) $3,836 $314 $5,715
(UNP) 17 2.09% $4,055 05/23/22 ($4,331) $670 $26 $420
(V) 17 1.86% $3,618 01/04/16 ($2,046) $1,693 $170 $3,435
(W) 71 2.08% $4,048 11/23/20 ($5,390) ($5,138) ($6,480)
(WDAY) 25 2.16% $4,205 05/26/20 ($4,213) $159 $150

Appendix A

Hedge Fund Filers:

  1. Akre Capital Management LLC
  2. Alkeon Capital Management LLC
  3. Altimeter Capital Management, LP
  4. Aristotle Capital Management, LLC
  5. Baker Bros. Advisors LP
  6. Barings LLC
  7. Calamos Advisors LLC
  8. Capital International Ltd
  9. Citadel Advisors LLC
  10. Coatue Management LLC
  11. D. E. Shaw & Company, Inc.
  12. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc
  13. DSM Capital Partners LLC
  14. Echo Street Capital Management LLC
  15. FMR LLC
  16. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc
  17. GW&K Investment Management, LLC
  18. Hitchwood Capital Management LP
  19. Jennison Associates LLC
  20. King Luther Capital Management Corp
  21. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP
  22. Lone Pine Capital LLC
  23. Loomis Sayles & Company LP
  24. Matrix Capital Management Company, LP
  25. Meritage Group LP
  26. Panagora Asset Management Inc
  27. Perceptive Advisors LLC
  28. Pinebridge Investments, LP
  29. Redmile Group, LLC
  30. Renaissance Technologies LLC
  31. Riverbridge Partners LLC
  32. Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb LP
  33. Steadfast Capital Management LP
  34. TCI Fund Management Ltd
  35. Tiger Global Management LLC
  36. Verition Fund Management LLC
  37. Viking Global Investors LP
  38. Westfield Capital Management Company LP
  39. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC
  40. Winslow Capital Management, LLC

Georg Vrba is a professional engineer who has been a consulting engineer for many years. In his opinion, mathematical models provide better guidance to market direction than financial "experts." He has developed financial models for the stock market, the bond market, yield curve, gold, silver and recession prediction, most of which are updated weekly at http://imarketsignals.com/.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

