Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is currently valued at almost a trillion dollars. So, the trillion-dollar question is how much of that valuation comes from Tesla's Full Self-Drive software and how much more could it increase Tesla's valuation?
According to Elon Musk, as quoted in Business Insider on June 16th, from an interview on Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, Tesla's valuation is determined by FSD:
"But the overwhelming focus is on solving full self-driving. That's essential. It's really the difference between Tesla being worth a lot of money or worth basically zero."
Musk has also predicted that Tesla will have a million FSD beta subscribers by the end of this year (electrek 7/20/22). Do that math! One million subscribers at $12,000 equal $12 billion of pure profit. At Tesla's current P/E of 100X, that would add $1.2 trillion in value.
Let's look at the value and utility of FSD. In addition to doing strategic analysis, I'm a beta tester for Tesla Full Self-Drive and will share my observations.
Tesla offers three autonomous driving packages:
Autopilot, which comes standard with all Teslas, as it does with many competitive models, includes the following functionality and features:
In addition to the functionality and features of Autopilot, Enhanced Autopilot also includes:
In addition to the functionality and features of Autopilot and Enhanced Autopilot, the Full Self-Driving Capability also includes:
Tesla makes it clear on its website (but not in the names it uses) that the currently enabled Autopilot, Enhanced Autopilot, and Full Self-Driving features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous. It states that full autonomy will depend on achieving reliability far above human drivers, as demonstrated by billions of miles of experience, as well as regulatory approval. As Tesla's Autopilot, Enhanced Autopilot, and Full Self-Driving capabilities evolve, cars will continuously be upgraded through over-the-air software updates. There is still an open question about cars needing future hardware and sensor upgrades.
Tesla charges an additional fee of $6,000 for Enhanced Autopilot and $12,000 for Full Self-Driving. There is also an option to pay $199 monthly for FSD. FSD is only available as a beta test version, and the city streets capability was just recently added.
Tesla FSD is the first vehicle available at retail (not including AV fleets like Cruise and Waymo) that can autonomously turn corners and stop and go at traffic signals. It's impressive, but nevertheless, it isn't full self-drive in the definition of that term. And there are still many flaws in the way it operates.
There has been a lot of criticism about FSD lately, with articles about tests showing a Tesla with FSD running over a dummy child, followed by rebuttals from Tesla fans who tested it on their own (or borrowed) children to show that it does stop. Even Ralph Nader came out of retirement (since the 1960's Unsafe At Any Speed) to call on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to recall FSD to "prevent the growing deaths and injuries."
I'm not going to repeat these discussions. There is plenty to read about these. Instead, I will share some of my real experiences beta testing FSD. I've been driving a Tesla Model 3 for more than three years. I've driven it thousands of miles in Enhanced Autopilot mode. Recently, I've been driving FSD with autosteer on city streets. (Maybe that opportunity will be removed after this article?)
First, FSD can now make left-hand and right-hand turns, stop at traffic signs and lights, start driving on its own when the light changes, and change speed automatically based on speed limits. It's impressive. It's fun but stressful to drive/ride. Here are some of the problems I experienced:
Despite all of its flaws, FSD is still impressive technology. It's a real novelty to take people for a ride in it. The panic on their faces is priceless. Is it safe? Well, maybe, as long as you really pay attention to how it is driving and take control of it before it causes an accident. And it will improve with software upgrades. Using Autopilot for highway driving is more relaxing than driving yourself. You need to pay attention, but very little happens that the car doesn't control appropriately. FSD, on the other hand, is more stressful than driving yourself. It would be best if you worried at every turn, every curve in the road, every traffic light or stop sign, and every pedestrian you pass. In city driving, this is constant. You need to override FSD frequently.
In addition to the question about safety, two critical strategic questions will determine the success of FSD for Tesla. The first is understanding if the problems like the ones I mentioned can be solved by updated software or are due to a fundamental limitation of Tesla's technology approach. The second is deciding if FSD is worth $12,000.
There are several alternative approaches to autonomous driving, each using a different technology platform. These autonomous driving platforms have different costs and limitations. I go into these in detail in my books on autonomous driving, but I'll try to summarize the two primary ones.
The first autonomous driving approach uses a system with cameras to identify what is around the vehicle and where it is within lane markings. This is the approach used by Tesla with eight monochrome cameras of different focal lengths around the vehicle. The way this system works is that the cameras identify what is ahead and around the vehicle. It uses lane markings to position the vehicle on the road. The cameras also identify other vehicles, stationary objects, and pedestrians. The Tesla onboard computer characterizes these objects based on shape, size, and motion. It then determines the vehicle's path, acceleration, and stopping.
This autonomous driving approach is used in Tesla's Enhanced Autopilot, as it is in other cars for semi-autonomous highway driving. These work very well on straight highways and roads where there is no need to turn corners. The Mercedes Distronic and GM Super Cruise are similar systems. I've driven with the Mercedes system for thousands of miles in addition to the Tesla, and I found the Mercedes system to be smoother.
The big technical question is: Is the camera-only approach sufficient for city and rural driving, where it needs to turn corners, stop at traffic signals, and interact with pedestrians? That is what Tesla is trying to do with FSD.
The second approach uses a similar camera-based system with other sensors. But, it importantly adds another system with a detailed high-definition map and lidar to precisely position the vehicle within that map.
HD maps (illustrated in the photo above) provide three primary sets of information. The first is the actual 3D representation of the road and its related features like stop signs, traffic signals, lane markings, crosswalks, curb heights, etc. These features are measured with centimeter-level accuracy. The second interprets what each such sign, light, and marking means. And the third outlines the optimal drive paths the AV can follow smoothly. Sensors on the AV, especially lidar, identify where the AV is in the real world and matches it precisely to the HD map. It can then use the HD map information to guide it.
In addition, to the HD map system, these vehicles also have cameras and other sensors to identify all dynamic objects around them, such as vehicles, pedestrians, etc.
The camera-only approach has two significant advantages. It is cheaper and not restricted to areas defined in the HD map. The disadvantage is that it might not work for city and rural autonomous driving, where it needs to turn corners, merge with traffic, and follow traffic signals. So it might not be capable of fully driverless operation.
Let's consider some of my experiences with Tesla FSD discussed earlier. Many of these can be improved with software changes but not all of them.
These limitations could keep Tesla FSD from being truly driverless and unable to dispatch a Tesla vehicle to drive on its own with no driver to take control. This would limit its value, as we will discuss below.
The other approach, the HD map system, can be fully autonomous but only within the mapped area, generally referred to as geofenced. That is why it's the system of choice for what I refer to as sufficiently autonomous driving. An AV can reliably drive from one point to another along a predefined route. The HD map system will be used for fleets autonomously driving specific routes. The fleets will test their AVs on the routes over and over to make sure they function safely.
These will be the first three implementations of autonomous driving, with significant launches expected in the next two years:
So, how valuable is Tesla's Full Self-Drive? Let's look at it in several ways.
Elon Musk's two statements at the beginning of this article frame the value: Tesla is worthless without it, and with it, it will provide $12 billion of incremental profit annually. However, sometimes Elon Musk exaggerates things (ask Manchester United). From a practical analysis, neither of these is most likely correct.
In Tesla's recent annual meeting (Tesla 8/4/22 Annual Meeting), Elon Musk discussed his view on FSD. He made an important observation that cars today sit idle most of the time, typically used only 12 hours per week. When autonomous, the utility can increase to 50-60 hours per week. The cost is relatively the same. He envisions Tesla vehicles to be fully autonomous through FSD, and those owners will be able to make money by sharing their cars the way Airbnb and Uber work. He believes that assuming this, Tesla will become the most valuable company in the world.
However, this assumes that FSD will be completely driverless.
Tesla recently cited that it had 100,000 people authorized to use FSD and that they drove 10 million miles last month. This is an interesting data point because that's an average of only 100 miles of FSD per person per month, which equates to a cost of $2-$3 per mile for FSD, depending on how much was paid for FSD. For most people, city driving miles are much lower than highway driving. If FSD is only a convenience feature for a small portion of the driving and not truly driverless, then for many, it's too expensive an option at $12,000. And this assumes that it works sufficiently.
So, the most significant value of FSD comes if it is fully driverless and Tesla can create a virtual fleet from customer cars that would be competitive with Cruise, Waymo, Argo, Aurora, Motional, and possibly Apple. This isn't likely in the near future. But maybe there is another alternative.
However, there is another way for Tesla to get value from its FSD technology. It doesn't need to (and can't) make the jump to driverless right away. Here's what it could do:
This approach would provide a safer way forward for Tesla, even though it's not as dramatic and may not be Elon Musk's style. It would enable Tesla to still get additional revenue/profit from its technology, with probably more customers buying it at $6,000 than at $12,000. It would mean several years of Limited Self-Drive with FSD deferred until the future. Tesla could still be the first to offer driverless fully-autonomous cars at retail in the future. However, most likely it would be well behind Waymo, Cruise, and others with autonomous ride-hailing. It's an issue of strategic priorities, having a feasible core strategic vision.
There are several diverse outcomes on the value of FSD.
Analysts don't seem to value FSD much in their projections, although Tesla does not break out Autopilot or FSD revenue yet. (Note: Elon Musk criticizes analyst forecasts because they don't even drive a Tesla.) ARK Invest puts significant value on FSD with autonomous ride-hailing in its forecasts. Many Tesla fans and retail investors are ecstatic about FSD.
In any case, the progress of FSD should be watched closely over the next few months by all Tesla investors.
