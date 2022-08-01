Olivier Le Moal

Blog Focus

Most investment-oriented blogs focus on the selection of individual securities or funds/advisors. I am uncomfortable with crowded fields or markets, believing returns are relatively low when they are correct.

I am blessed to be part of an informal group of still-active investors who are or were professional analysts, portfolio managers, and institutional salespeople. For most of my professional life, I have studied and used mutual funds and management companies/advisors. These are the results I study.

In reviewing my peers’ and other performance records, I am impressed that a large portion of their very successful records were produced by holding securities and other relationships for many years.

Holdings held 25 years or more have produced remarkably good performance, with some gains 100X or more their original cost. These gains were achieved by careful initial selection and maintenance of the positions, hopefully reinvesting distributions over an extended period.

Recognizing the benefit of compounding returns has led me to subdivide portfolios into length-of-stay (LOS) buckets.

While investment and economic cycles don’t overlap or fit concisely within US presidential terms, they are reasonable approximations of most major up and down US stock market phases.

Consequently, I take the point of view that periods under five years require superior trading, not investment skill. At this time, which appears to be between a long bull market and a shorter bear market, the five-year average compound growth rate of 7,433 US diversified equity mutual funds serves as a useful comparison for the next five years without making any predictions.

The five-year weighted (by performance) average return through last Thursday was 11.98%. Perhaps more significant was the median return of 10.04%. (Better-performing funds raise the average result when compared to the absolute median result. I am more comfortable using the median for planning purposes. It is also closer to the historic return of the S&P 500 since 1926.)

A recent discussion with a leading energy analyst concerning Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.A, BRK.B) interest in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) confirmed that it is reasonable to expect its stock return of 8% for the next five years. As this is a holding in our personal and managed accounts, I felt it was a good alternative to Berkshire’s cash position, especially in view of the five-year returns mentioned above.

LOS Impacts Choice of Value vs. Growth

Investment theory is based on fair value being the highest price a knowledgeable buyer would pay. Consequently, the only time you should buy an investment is when it trades at a discount to fair value. A value investor seeks a position selling below the price of a company’s products or services. The elapsed time is usually small and is often dependent on an economic cycle or commodity price change. Most value investors expect this to occur within five years.

Typically, a growth investor has a different mathematical approach. Growth usually infers a decline in the price a company sells its products or services as demand grows. This could take many years.

When DuPont (DD) viewed by itself as a growth company, it was willing to build an expensive chemical plant to develop the market for its merchandise. It was willing to wait twenty years to reach an overall breakeven level. It expected it to be followed by very profitable years.

Value investors have a relatively short length of stay and expect lower volatility than growth investors. However, most accounts able to earn many multiples of their initial investment have tended to be growth-oriented.

Current Market

Current market leadership to mid-June has exhibited a relatively short length-of-stay orientation based on an anticipated recovery in price or demand levels.

In the past, mutual funds experienced historic net redemptions when the expected period of investment was complete. This was, on average, 13 years.

With the switch to shorter-term wealth management approaches, the new favored sales vehicle seems to be indexed exchange-traded funds. This is likely to continue to make markets more volatile.

Leading corporate managers, by contrast, are betting on growth. They expect major changes in how investors will do things in the future.

Last week, we mentioned Aetna’s recognition of the change in healthcare delivery through CVS Health (CVS). In a somewhat similar fashion, Amazon (AMZN) is also looking to provide healthcare directly through a new venture.

Apple’s (AAPL) new products and policies are likely to generate dramatic changes in a number of markets.

We are in a volatile period. In last week’s blog, I noted that the vast majority of the WSJ weekly prices showed gains, with the two largest declines being the Wall Street Journal dollar index and the Russian ruble. This week, the two largest gainers were the two biggest laggards of the prior week, whereas the bulk of the prices declined.

Conclusion

Traders who can use volatility to their benefit should continue to do this. However, relatively few have these skills.

Those with patience willing to view the future as offering opportunities for extraordinary gains and that have patience should invest for growth.

