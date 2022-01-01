da-kuk

As volatility returns and clouds the possibilities for a year-end rebound in the markets, I'll continue to emphasize safety and high-quality stocks in my individual stock selection. It's not a great time to make daring bets on turnaround names when so many high-quality growth stocks are trading at incredibly attractive valuations.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) is one clear example of a legacy software vendor whose fundamental story has been decimated this year. On top of executing poorly amid tightening macro conditions and playing catch-up to newer and better-recognized SaaS names, Pegasystems also suffered an incredible blow in its legal tussle with Appian (APPN).

Year to date, shares of Pegasystems have lost 65% of their value. To me, this is a rather permanent loss of value, and investors should not be hoping for a rebound anytime soon.

PEGA data by YCharts

Admittedly, I was previously bullish on Pegasystems in the past, and I last wrote a supportive note on the stock back in March. At the time, I had praised the company's TAM growth, its consistent single-digit revenue growth amid its cloud transition, ambitions for hitting the Rule of 40 in 2024, and cheap valuation.

Since then, however, Pegasystems' fundamental story has changed in two major ways.

The first is the Appian case. Appian, for investors who are unfamiliar, is a fellow SaaS vendor that competes in the business process management (BPM) space and also emphasizes low-code software. Appian sued and won a corporate espionage case against Pegasystems. In a nutshell, Pegasystems was found guilty of trade secret appropriation: it hired an employee of a government contractor to provide it with access to Appian software. This contractor then passed information (including video recordings of the Appian development environment) to Pegasystems employees. Pegasystems' CEO, Alan Trefler, was also found to have participated in meetings with this contractor present.

Appian won a $2.036 billion judgment in its favor. Now, the case is still undergoing appeals, and it's highly likely that Pegasystems will settle with Appian for a smaller number. But needless to say, the magnitude of this loss is not something Pegasystems can readily afford. As of the end of its most recent quarter, Pegasystems had only $297 million of cash left on its balance sheet, not to mention $592 million of debt. The eventual payment of this verdict would force Pegasystems to take on substantial debt to finance - at the exact time that debt capital is becoming cripplingly expensive.

And beyond the financial impact of this case, the damage to Pegasystems' reputation is also irreparable. Among other implications, the public nature of this lawsuit is virtually an admission that Pegasystems isn't capable of competing against modern SaaS names like Appian - to the degree that it had to engage in espionage in a bid to boost its product development. Pegasystems can no longer comfortably say that it's a legacy vendor that is slowly modernizing and catching up to SaaS peers.

Outside of the Appian case (or perhaps driven in part by it), Pegasystems' fundamentals have also dramatically soured since the start of the year. We'll cover the company's disappointing Q2 results in the next section, but the bottom line here: Pegasystems' steep 65% price decline since the start of the year is matched by the drastic turn in its fate. I am bearish on the stock now: don't be tempted to buy the dip here; it's far better to move to the sidelines and invest in higher-quality software names instead.

Q2 download

Let's now cover Pegasystems' latest Q2 results in greater detail. The Q2 earnings summary is shown below:

Pegasystems Q2 results (Pegasystems Q2 earnings deck)

Pegasystems' revenue in Q2 declined 16% y/y to $274.3 million, dramatically missing Wall Street's expectations of $338.3 million (+4% y/y) by a twenty-point margin, one of the biggest earnings disappointments in the tech sector during the Q2 earnings season. Revenue growth also decelerated twenty-two points versus 6% y/y growth in Q1.

Here's some commentary from CEO Alan Trefler on what the company is seeing in the demand landscape, taken from his prepared remarks on the Q23 earnings call:

This year has turned out to be an extremely volatile business environment. Our clients faced challenges related to the pandemic, labor shortages, the war in Europe, everything is causing global disruptions as well as, of course, rising inflation, high oil prices, supply chain challenges, economic and security and most recently, currency exchange headwinds [...] At Pega, we're taking the volatility in macroeconomic environment seriously. We're making cost management as much of a priority for us as it is for our clients with us having a focus on operational efficiency and limiting increases to our cost structure. We've paid and staffed to make sure we're staying close to our clients by removing some of the layers that have crept in over the last few years. And by ensuring our talent is directly connected to clients, we believe will both improve outcomes and our long-term relationships."

It's a disappointing turn of events for a company whose previous story to Wall Street was one of recovery and catching up to other SaaS names. We also saw weakness in ACV growth in the quarter, another prior highlight for Pega. The company only added $18 million in net-new ACV in the quarter to end Q2 at $1.068 billion, up only 14% y/y on an as-reported basis (with five points of FX impact; constant-currency growth would have been 19% y/y). This compares to 20% ACV growth in Q4.

Pegasystems ACV trends (Pegasystems Q2 earnings deck)

Adding insult to injury, Pegasystems continues to expect ACV growth to weaken on account of the tightening macro environment, in which many fellow software companies are reporting A) elongating deal cycles and B) more layers and bureaucracy in the clients' deal approval process. The company is now expecting constant-currency ACV growth to slow to 16% y/y in the second half of FY22, which is five points below its prior expectations.

Losses also ballooned, unsurprisingly. GAAP operating losses tanked to an $85.9 million loss or a -31% margin, versus a slight $1.1 million operating income gain in the year-ago Q2. Year to date, operating cash flow also sunk to -$5.1 million, versus a positive operating cash flow of $19.4 million in the prior-year first half.

Pegasystems cash flow (Pegasystems Q2 earnings deck)

This deterioration in profitability is especially concerning given the upcoming need to pay out the Appian verdict.

Key takeaways

Unlike many software companies in today's market, Pegasystems' giant losses since the start of the year are fully justified after a 180-degree turn in the company's fundamental story. In my view, the Appian case has permanently damaged the company's brand and prospects, and Pegasystems has an uphill climb from here on out. Steer clear here.