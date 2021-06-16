The S&P 500 Registers Small Dip On Gloomier Economic Outlook

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.26K Followers

Summary

  • The S&P 500 mostly drifted sideways during the third week of August 2022, before dipping on Friday, 19 August 2022 to close the week at 4,228.48.
  • The dividend futures-based model indicates investors' main quarter of interest continues to be 2023-Q1.
  • Whatever news comes out of Jackson Hole in the upcoming week will present investors with an opportunity to shift their focus to the much nearer-term time horizon without greatly affecting the level of stock prices.

S&P 500

BBuilder

The S&P 500 (Index: SPX) mostly drifted sideways during the third week of August 2022, before dipping on Friday, 19 August 2022 to close the week at 4,228.48.

Here's how that change looks on the latest update to the dividend futures-based model's alternative futures forecast chart:

Alternative Futures - S&P 500

Author

The week held little in the way of market-moving news, with the next big event that might move the market's coming when the members of the Federal Reserve meet at their annual retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The dividend futures-based model indicates investors' main quarter of interest continues to be 2023-Q1. However, we can't help but note that whatever news comes out of Jackson Hole in the upcoming week will present investors with an opportunity to shift their focus to the much nearer-term time horizon without greatly affecting the level of stock prices.

As for the week that was, the small dip in the index level was associated with "recession jitters" in the week's market-moving headlines from Friday, 19 August 2022:

Monday, 15 August 2022

Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Thursday, 18 August 2022

Friday, 19 August 2022

There was little change in the CME Group's FedWatch Tool's projections of the Fed's future interest rate hikes to follow last week's action. Investors still expect half-point rate hikes in September 2022 (2022-Q3) and November (2022-Q4), followed by a quarter-point rate hike in December (2022-Q4), with rates topping out in a target range of 3.50-3.75%. The probability of a rate cut is elevated from June 2023 onward but is below 50%.

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool's forecast for real GDP growth in 2022-Q3 dropped to 1.6%, down from last week's projection of 2.5% growth.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.26K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!
Follow

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.