Bitcoin - The Future of Global Currency Standard KanawatTH

Long-term, I am an avowed Bitcoin (BTC-USD) bull. The reader should understand this. I am convinced that over the next 10 years, the global financial system is coming to an end.

As Ray Dalio has shown in his excellent YouTube series "The Changing World Order," all monetary regimes in history have a finite life spanning decades, often centuries, but never millennia.

These regimes follow a consistent pattern of rise and decline, always supported by the same set of factors. As an American, I must regretfully concede that our national politics and economics have ordained that the US dollar's position as the lynchpin of the financial order is coming to an end more quickly than I had hoped.

Ever more citizens are losing faith in their governments. Ever more investors are coming to the conclusion that our global systems of government-controlled, fiat monies are broken. These systems produce cycles of on-and-off money printing by central banks, cycles of debt-on and debt-off that inexorably lead to the erosion of the buying power of the national currency. These inevitably result in the persistent high inflation that saps the buying power of the average consumer while exacerbating income differentials between the rich and the poor.

The Bretton Woods monetary system, built around the power of the US economy and the strength of the dollar, is shattered at its foundations, in my opinion.

But contrary to what many people believe, and Mr. Dalio himself, I do not believe the Chinese Renminbi will come to supplant the US dollar as the global currency.

Nor will nations base the value of their currencies on some underlying supranational currency controlled by institutions such as the World Bank or the IMF.

No, it will be Bitcoin that eventually underpins all currencies. Bitcoin was founded on the basis of Hayekian economics. Contrary to Keynesian economic principles, the mysterious creators of Bitcoin - the anonymous Satoshi Nakamoto - founded Bitcoin on an algorithm that is rooted in Hayekian theory.

Bitcoin's algorithm is governed by the idea that a society's rates of savings (deferred consumption) and capital formation are what determine the society's future prosperity. Contrary to Keynesian economists, Bitcoin's architects did not believe that prosperity is brought on by ever higher consumption levels of the population brought on by inflationary central bank money printing.

A core tenet of Bitcoin is the belief that governments should not control the money supply and that this supply should not grow in perpetuity, but rather be capped at a fixed, known supply at a predictable date in the future.

Since its creation at the inception of the global financial crisis, Bitcoin has evolved from an article of dismissive ridicule by bankers and governments to a globally accepted standard whose trading value has surpassed the GDP of many mid-size countries.

Countries like El Salvador are adopting it as their national currency, while bankers are scrambling over one another to gain a foothold in the new financial landscape built around cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin as its anchor.

Today, one by one all of the major banks and global financial institutions have come to accept Bitcoin as a form of money that is not going to disappear. Many have accepted that Bitcoin could ultimately become as important as Gold as a reserve currency.

The most recent of these institutions was the world's largest money fund manager, Blackrock, which manages more than $10 trillion of assets.

Less than 10 years ago, its CEO Larry Fink, famously dubbed Bitcoin "an index of money laundering." This last month, in a complete reversal of stance, Fink announced that Blackrock was creating a Trust for institutional clients centered exclusively around Bitcoin.

Bitcoin has enjoyed a meteoric rise in value since its creation in 2008, easily eclipsing the value gains of every other form of financial asset in the short 14 years of its existence.

Bitcoin vs GLD vs SPY vs TLT 10 years (StockCharts)

But its value has plunged more than 74% recently off its November 2021 highs, plunging to $32,800 and then again down to $17,600 in June 2022. It's since rallied by 29% off the low to $24,900 at the time of this writing.

Many investors believe that this is the start of the next big rally up.

Bullish as I am towards Bitcoin's ultimate future, technical charts - and real-life substantive factors - tell me that rollercoaster ride down has at least one more big plunge to go before it reverses and starts the next bull phase towards higher highs.

Before I explain the technical reasons why, let me give those less familiar with technical analysis a visual glimpse of how Elliott wave theory works in the italicized section below. (Experienced readers may skip this section.)

Here's the idealized version of how an Elliott wave pattern evolves.

Idealized Elliott Wave Pattern (Elliott Wave Plus)

How do Elliott Wave's tie in with Fibonacci sequences? Well, Elliott noted that wave III's are always a 68% projection of distance from origin to wave I, and wave C's are always a 68% projection of distance from start of wave to wave A low, projected down.

This means that even if you've misinterpreted the direction of the dominant trend (whether up or down), if you've just breached the first defined wave from the last base, you know you're in the either, in a wave C of an otherwise bullish uptrend or in a wave III of a bearish downtrend that will have a wave IV and a wave V. Either way, you can count on that 68% projection further in the direction of the wave that was just breached.

If your interpretations of the charts were always accurate, you'd be able to count with a 100% success rate - according to Fibonacci theory anyways.

But that's not what I've experienced. In viewing hundreds of thousands of charts over the last 14 years, I've only succeeded with these projections around 90% of the time (on first wave breaches, mind you). About 10% of the projected wave stops short of that 68%.

What I've noted time and again is that wave V highs represent a minimum level to be reached, and not a maximum.

I also have seen many occasions when there is a minimum pause and insufficient retracement at the point you'd expect a Wave III peak. The wave IV retracement is either very shallow or altogether non-existent.

In my view, this makes Elliott wave analysis and Fibonacci projection a useful but imperfect tool. They should not be used by themselves, but rather only in combination with RSI/Price analysis as well as important pivot points and resistance lines.

When all three are telling the same story, you've got a good reason to believe events will unfold in that manner.

Let's apply that Elliott wave analysis to the Bitcoin monthly candle chart, shown below.

BTC long term prognosis made Aug 2022 (StockCharts with author markups)

Note how Bitcoin moved up from $159 in October 2015 to $19,870 at its peak in December 2017.

Based on this, when it was breached in April of 2021, we could have expected it would rise to at least $48,941, where it should have peaked and begun an ABC-defined retracement.

Bitcoin actually peaked at a level just a bit higher, $58,793, then began a retracement in a larger ABC pattern.

The "C" leg of that pattern has not yet completed and should culminate at a minimum low of $10,004.

Note the minor wave within the larger B -> C wave. As the price was dropping from the high at point B to the $30990, it then moved up by about 1/3 and then moved lower beyond that point on very high volume.

A fibo calculation from there determines that it will move at least 61.8% of the previous interval from high to low, measured from the low. That brings it down to $10,004.

Note that there are a number of pivot points established around 12 months over the previous two years when $10,000 marked either a monthly high or a monthly low. This creates a very strong floor for Bitcoin at that point.

Why a floor? Because every person that bought Bitcoin at that level and sold in the next few years made money. So they would naturally consider it a great time to buy again if Bitcoin every moved back down to it. What worked once should work again right? That's why they would buy at that point and send the price up again.

Finally, look at the slope of the 50-month Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) appearing below the price. It is sloped upwards, indicating that it is bullishly convergent with price highs, both being sloped upwards.

If Bitcoin were beginning a new long-term downtrend, the RSI slope would be negative, indicative of an uptrend that has run out of steam.

But this is not the case. Consequently, Bitcoin still "wants" to go higher over the long term.

Technically, there's nothing in the chart that precludes Bitcoin from moving even lower, down to $6500. But that lower resistance level is not the more likely floor. The likely floor is at $10,004, which represents an exact 68% projection. That is the most common occurrence in ABC patterns.

If and when Bitcoin reaches that level, I'll take another look, to see if a further drop in indicated by the RSI line and the volume.

I've been far less successful in projecting time intervals using technical analysis, but if I had to take a guess as to the time it would take to reach that point I would guess by Jan-Feb of 2023. So if you were considering putting on some kind of put trade using this analysis, allow for at least that amount of validity in the contract.

From that floor, I expect Bitcoin will resume its march up, eventually propelling Bitcoin to at least $112,190, and possibly as high as $181,000, which would be the next wave V Elliott high.

What would cause me to change my mind? A drop below $3259 on above-average volume would indicate to me that Bitcoin has terminated its long-term bullish phase and is entering a new long-term bearish phase. But I don't expect that.

On the other hand, a high above $34003 would indicate to me that I've encountered one of those rare occasions when Fibonacci projections fail me. I'd unapologetically pick myself up off the ground, dust off my backside, shrug off my losses on my bearish bets and reestablish a long position.

Let's see what the gods decide...