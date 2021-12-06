GlobalFoundries: A Much-Needed Foundry Expansion

Summary

  • With the recent announcement of GlobalFoundries to expand production in partnership with STMicroelectronics, we projected this to result in an annual capacity growth of 5%.
  • Despite the expansion, we projected GlobalFoundries' revenue growth based on its end market breakdown and expect its demand growth to exceed supply in 2025.
  • We believe the government support involved in the project as part of the European Chips Act could benefit the company's FCF margins at 14.9% in 2025 and 15.27% in 2026.

GlobalFoundries headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

In July 2022, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) and STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) announced plans to build a jointly operated semiconductor manufacturing facility in France. Thus, we have analyzed the planned expansion and determined the impact on GlobalFoundries in terms of its supply growth and whether it is sufficient to meet its demand growth based on its revenue by end markets. Also, we analyzed its project cost and how the government financial support could benefit the company's free cash flow ("FCF").

Partnership Supports Expansion of Capacity Growth by 5%

Revenue Forecast ($ mln)

2019

2020

2021

2022F

2023F

2024F

2025F

2026F

Wafer Shipments 300mm equivalents ('000s)

1,758

2,030

2,374

2,586

3,036

3,358

3,538

3,718

Growth %

-5.6%

15.5%

16.9%

8.9%

17.4%

11%

5%

5%

Wafer ASP (Revenue per wafer)

3,306

2,389

2,774

3,051

3,034

3,017

3000

2984

Growth %

-0.6%

-27.7%

16.1%

10.0%

-0.6%

-0.6%

-0.6%

-0.6%

Revenue

5,813

4,851

6,585

7,890

9,212

10,133

10,616

11,093

Growth %

-6.2%

-16.6%

35.8%

19.8%

16.7%

10.0%

4.8%

4.5%

Source: GlobalFoundries, Khaveen Investments

According to STM, the jointly operated facility is targeted to reach full capacity by 2026 at 620,00 300mm wafers per year with a split between STM and GlobalFoundries of 42% and 58% respectively. Thus, we factored in GlobalFoundries' share of production of the 620,000 wafers at a 58% share in our 2026 wafer shipment projection of the company. Assuming it takes 3 years to complete a fab based on Intel (INTC), we expect the facility to begin contributing shipments in 2025 for the company and projected its wafer shipment to increase by half of GlobalFoundries' share of the 620,000 wafers in 2025, resulting in a growth of 5%. In 2026, as it is expected to reach full capacity, we accounted for the company's 58% share of wafers in our 2026 forecast which is also an increase of 5% from the prior year.

Expansion Insufficient to Meet Demand Growth

Segment

2020

2021

2022F

2023F

2024F

2025F

2026F

Smart Mobile Devices

2,421

3,350

3,892

4,184

4,497

4,834

5,196

Growth %

38%

16%

7.49%

7.49%

7.49%

7.49%

Communications Infrastructure & Datacenter

983

998

1,338

1,794

2,405

3,224

4,323

Growth %

2%

34%

34.07%

34.07%

34.07%

34.07%

Home and Industrial IOT

724

882

1,338

1,538

1,769

2,034

2,339

Growth %

22%

52%

14.98%

14.98%

14.98%

14.98%

Automotive

100

287

326

368.71

417.01

471.63

533.42

Growth %

187%

14%

13.10%

13.10%

13.10%

13.10%

Personal Computing

1025

480

272

296.21

322.57

351.28

382.54

Growth %

-53%

8.90%

8.90%

8.90%

8.90%

8.90%

Non-Wafer and Corporate Other Revenue

-402

588

700

700

700

700

700

Growth %

-246%

19%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

4,851

6,587

7,866

8,881

10,110

11,615

13,473

Growth %

35.8%

19.5%

12.9%

13.8%

14.9%

16.0%

Source: GlobalFoundries, Mordor Intelligence, Business Wire, Global Newswire, Stratview Research, Khaveen Investments

Based on the table above of the company's revenue breakdown by end markets, its Smart Mobile Devices segment was the largest segment accounting for 4.36% of total revenue. However, the segment which had the highest growth rate was the Automotive segment at 187% in 2021 but only represented a small portion of total revenues (2.84%). We projected its full-year 2022 revenue by prorating it based on the company's Q1 & Q2 results. This is because we could not obtain historical segment data to c the company had only had its IPO in October 2021.

To project its revenue growth from 2023 onwards based on end markets, we referred to market forecasts by each end market including smartphones, data center, automotive and PC market forecast CAGRs. Based on this, we use this forecast as its demand growth and compared it with our supply growth projections.

Revenue Projections ($ mln)

2020

2021

2022F

2023F

2024F

2025F

2026F

Revenue (Supply)

4,851

6,585

7,890

9,212

10,133

10,616

11,093

Revenue (Demand)

4,851

6,585

7,866

8,881

10,110

11,615

13,473

Revenue Projection

4,851

6,585

7,866

8,881

10,110

10,616

11,093

Growth %

19.5%

12.9%

13.8%

5.0%

4.5%

Source: GlobalFoundries, Khaveen Investments

Overall, we compiled our revenue projections by demand and supply and projected its total revenue growth. For the years 2022 to 2025, we projected the company's revenue based on demand as it is lower than supply, which is the limiting factor for its growth. Then for 2025 and 2026, we projected the revenue based on supply due to it being lower than demand due to capacity constraints.

Expansion Supported by State Investment Positive for FCF Margins

FCF Margin Forecast (Without Government Financial Assistance)

globalfoundries cash flows

GlobalFoundries, Khaveen Investments

FCF Margin Forecast (With Government Financial Assistance)

globalfoundries cash flows with government assistance

GlobalFoundries, Khaveen Investments

FCF Forecast

($ mln)

2021

2022F

2023F

2024F

2025F

2026F

Operating Cash Flow

2,839

1,605

1,417

1,705

2,104

2,240

Capital Expenditure (Without government support)

-1,450

-4,500

-1,776

-2,022

-2,123

-2,219

Free Cash Flow Margin (%) (Without government support)

20.75%

-37.60%

-5.02%

-3.99%

-0.99%

-0.59%

Capital Expenditure (With government support)

-1,450

-4,500

-1,776

-2,022

-437

-532

Free Cash Flow Margin (%) (With government support)

20.75%

-37.60%

-5.02%

-3.99%

14.90%

15.27%

Source: GlobalFoundries, Khaveen Investments

According to STM, STM and GlobalFoundries will receive

significant financial support from the State of France for the new facility will contribute to the objectives of the European Chips Act.

According to Financial Times, the joint investment is EUR5.7 bln ($5.82 bln) but the government declined to provide specific details of the amount of government support. Assuming the entire investment is funded by the government, we adjusted our previous projection of the company's capex based on its long-term guidance of 20% of total revenue by reducing the company's capex by the investment amount (adjusted for GlobalFoundries share). This resulted in a higher and positive FCF margin of 14.9% in 2025 and 15.27% in 2026 compared to -0.99% and -0.59% respectively without government support.

Risk: Lower Government Support

According to a report by the Financial Times, the specific details of the allocation of funding towards the company's EUR5.7bln investment are not disclosed with pending details to be finalized. If the amount of government support allocation is lower than expected, it would result in a lower FCF margin forecast for the company. Though, as the EU's Chips Act is worth EUR43 bln, we believe this indicates sufficient government funds to be allocated for the project.

Verdict

Valuation

2024F

Revenue

10,110

P/S

3.52

Valuation ($ mln)

35,588

Shares Outstanding

539.75

Price Target

$65.93

Current Price

$58.05

Upside

13.6%

Source: Khaveen Investments

Valuation

Price Target

Upside

Current Price

$58.05

Price Target (2022F)

$60.57

4.3%

Price Target (2023F)

$63.19

8.9%

Price Target (2024F)

$65.93

13.6%

Source: Khaveen Investments

To conclude, as GlobalFoundries announced its planned capacity expansion in partnership with STM, we expect the expansion to boost its supply growth by 5% per year in 2025 and 2026 based on its share of capacity. However, we forecasted its demand growth to be higher than supply growth in 2025 and 2026 and believe its expansion may not be sufficient to meet demand. In terms of FCF margins, we believe the government's financial support for the project could provide a boost to its FCF margins to 14.9% in 2025 and 15.27% in 2026. Overall, we updated our valuation of the company with a lower target price of $60.57 which represents an upside of 4.3% with an updated foundry industry P/S average of 3.52x and rated it as a Hold.

This article was written by

Khaveen Investments is a Global Macro Quantamental Hedge Fund managing a tactical asset-allocated portfolio of globally diversified investments. We have interests in 100+ investments across multiple asset classes, countries, sectors and industries. Our investment approach takes both a top-down and bottom-up approach encompassing macro-economic, fundamental, quantitative and technical analysis. We serve accredited investors throughout the globe, which include HNW individuals, SMEs, associations, and institutions. Our investment managers have decades of investment experience between them, with research expertise in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, 5G, Autonomous & ElectricVehicles, FinTech, Augmented & Virtual Reality and the Internet of Things.www.khaveen.com
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No information in this publication is intended as investment, tax, accounting, or legal advice, or as an offer/solicitation to sell or buy. Material provided in this publication is for educational purposes only, and was prepared from sources and data believed to be reliable, but we do not guarantee its accuracy or completeness.

Comments

