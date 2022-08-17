July CPI readings showed inflation (both at a headline (0% Month-on-month (MOM) in July-22 compared to 1.3% MoM in June-22 and core level (0.3% MoM in July compared to 0.7% MoM in June) had tempered), which led to market hopes that the Fed would become marginally more dovish.
The Fed has indeed left the option of potentially becoming marginally more dovish open, as it has communicated in the below breadcrumbs:
However, these tantalizing breadcrumbs have been overwhelmed by the voices of more hawkish members in the past few days, just to give a few examples below based on recent media reports:
As a result, the 10-year treasury yield has gone from 2.55% on August 2 to near 3% in three weeks’ time, with most of the increase occurring since August 15 (from 2.75-2.8% to 3%).
In [June/July] 2020, Powell famously declared that the fed was not even thinking about thinking about raising rates. In fact, even in 2021 he commented multiple times that interest rates were unlikely to be increased for the foreseeable future. Even as late as November 2021, after announcing the start of QE tapering, Powell commented that “we don’t think it is a good time to raise interest rates because we want to see the labor market heal further”.
Fast forward just a few months and this tune was reversed. The Great Ease of 2020-2021 may be helpful for understanding why the Great Hike of 2022-2023 might be more enduring and we are just halfway through:
1. A few data points is not enough: If we look back at the monetary easing conducted since March 2020, we could see that the Fed affirmed its support of the economy (and markets) and repeatedly pointed to indicators such as the gap between the number of employed persons then and before the COVID-19 pandemic (which was c. 10 million at its peak as the reasons for staying the course.
As shown below, the employment level was 158 million persons pre-Covid in Jan-2020 and fell to 133 million Apr-2020. By Sep-2020, it had recovered to 150 million. Despite the troubles caused by the COVID variants in 2021, it was clear that the vaccines were having an impact and the labor market trended towards recovery. Yet the Fed chose not to act until Nov-2021 by tapering QE (incidentally this was when the Nasdaq peaked). So it may take a while until the economy flashes recession and inflation is evidently under control until the Fed turns.
2. The need to maintain consistency: Retrospectively, though the first easing in March 2020 was understandable given the context, leaving the spigots a bit too long may have contributed to the current predicament. However, from a policymaker perspective, it makes sense to err on the side of caution and avoid confusion from policy flipflops which would draw even more criticism from the public. Hence the spigots were left on for too long in 2020-2021 and now the Fed may stay hawkish for longer than expected.
3. Expectation management: this is sort of like the self-fulfilling prophecy:
Hence it doesn’t seem like the Fed will get dovish until they are certain that the inflation genie is put back in the bottle, which could take some time:
In short, the Fed is clearly telling the markets that the monetary easing they are looking for is nowhere in sight and to buckle up. They are likely to only start reverting to easing once (i) the downward pressure on the economy is evident and (ii) inflation is low for a sustained period of time (i.e. at least several months).
