Aug. 23, 2022 1:07 AM ETDCGO
Summary

  • 88% technical buy signals.
  • 18 new highs and up 41.14% in the last month.
  • Wall Street analysts price targets at 12.83.

Medical team in a hurry carrying organ transplants box by ambulance during pandemic

The Chart of the Day belongs to the mobile healthcare services company DocGo (DCGO). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 6/2 the stock gained 26.11%.

DocGo DCGO

DCGO vs Daily Moving Averages

DocGo, Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; COVID-19 testing; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 88% technical buy signals but increasing
  • .20+ Weighted Alpha
  • 2.74% gain in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 18 new highs and up 41.14% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 72.98%
  • Technical support level at 9.70
  • Recently traded at 10.19 with 50 day moving average of 8.05

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $991 million
  • Revenue expected to increase 34.70% this year and another 15.90% next year
  • Earnings estimated to increase 45.00% this year, an additional 21.40% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 31.07% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts have 5 strong buy and 1 buy opinions on the stock
  • Analysts price targets at 12.83
  • The individual investors on Motley Fool have not discovered this stock yet
  • 622 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Not Covered -
Wall Street Strong Buy 4.66
Quant Strong Buy 4.84

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation C- - -
Growth A+ - -
Profitability A - -
Momentum A+ - -
Revisions A+ - -

Quant Ranking

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Health Care Services

Ranked Overall

134 out of 4663

Ranked in Sector

16 out of 1172

Ranked in Industry

1 out of 60

This article was written by

Jim Van Meerten writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in DCGO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

