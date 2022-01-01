serts

The Chart of the Day belongs to the mobile healthcare services company DocGo (DCGO). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 6/2 the stock gained 26.11%.

DCGO vs Daily Moving Averages

DocGo, Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; COVID-19 testing; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart Technical Indicators:

88% technical buy signals but increasing

.20+ Weighted Alpha

2.74% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

18 new highs and up 41.14% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 72.98%

Technical support level at 9.70

Recently traded at 10.19 with 50 day moving average of 8.05

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $991 million

Revenue expected to increase 34.70% this year and another 15.90% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 45.00% this year, an additional 21.40% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 31.07% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 5 strong buy and 1 buy opinions on the stock

Analysts price targets at 12.83

The individual investors on Motley Fool have not discovered this stock yet

622 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Health Care Services

Ranked Overall

134 out of 4663

Ranked in Sector

16 out of 1172

Ranked in Industry

1 out of 60

