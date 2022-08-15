Blue Apron (NYSE: NYSE:APRN) is a popular meal kit company and recently, a meme stock favorite. CEO Linda Findley discusses (video here or embedded above) the importance of staying focused on quality products and partnerships to ensure sustained growth in a post-pandemic world. We covered Blue Apron’s strategy of keeping costs down amid rising food prices and APRN’s path toward adjusted EBITDA profitability in 2023.

Linda also discussed APRN’s Q2 earnings, profitability, and growth scores according to Seeking Alpha's quant system, and Blue Apron’s recent $30M raise.

10:47- How have higher food prices affected Blue Apron?

14:42- Redefining and retaining customers post-pandemic

23:46- Blue Apron’s financials + Q2 earnings

28:08- Blue Apron’s Walmart ( NYSE: WMT

32:50- Future challenges and opportunities

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.