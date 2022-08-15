Blue Apron CEO Linda Findley - Rising Costs And Sustaining Growth

Summary

  • Blue Apron is one of the largest meal-kit companies in the US.
  • CEO Linda Findley on healthy competition, rising costs and sustaining growth post-pandemic.
  • Q2 earnings; profitability goals in 2023.
  • Walmart partnership and sales strategy.

Blue Apron (NYSE: NYSE:APRN) is a popular meal kit company and recently, a meme stock favorite. CEO Linda Findley discusses (video here or embedded above) the importance of staying focused on quality products and partnerships to ensure sustained growth in a post-pandemic world. We covered Blue Apron’s strategy of keeping costs down amid rising food prices and APRN’s path toward adjusted EBITDA profitability in 2023.

Linda also discussed APRN’s Q2 earnings, profitability, and growth scores according to Seeking Alpha's quant system, and Blue Apron’s recent $30M raise.

  • 10:47- How have higher food prices affected Blue Apron?
  • 14:42- Redefining and retaining customers post-pandemic
  • 23:46- Blue Apron’s financials + Q2 earnings
  • 28:08- Blue Apron’s Walmart (NYSE:WMT) partnership
  • 32:50- Future challenges and opportunities

Date of interview: 8/15/22

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

Quality leadership is a significant factor in successful companies. CEO Interviews brings you informed conversations with the best and brightest CEOs in the publicly traded markets. The show provides intimate and in-depth investing discussions with industry leaders across all sectors of the marketplace. Contact us at: ceointerviews@seekingalpha.com
