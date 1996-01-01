The market went straight up for four weeks, an impressive 17.5% off the June 16th low.
But stocks have likely started falling again, which should not be a surprise. I have warned readers for weeks now that this was likely a bear market rally. The 17.5% size of the rally might have lulled some into complacency but was historically normal.
Historically, the last 88 bear market rallies average a 68% retracement of the decline.
So what's coming next for the market? History is merely a guide to what might happen, not what will happen, but here's what history and today's economic data says is potentially coming.
In terms of earnings, expect estimates to keep falling as they have for weeks. Oxford economists' base-case is that earnings fall 5% and 13% if we get a recession in 2023.
The historical trough PE bottom range for bear markets (outside of the Great Recession) is 13X to 15X.
So if we apply Oxford's earnings estimates (which agree with the blue-chip consensus), we could expect the true market bottom:
|Time Frame
|Historically Average Bear Market Bottom
|Non-Recessionary Bear Markets Since 1965
|-21% (Achieved May 20th)
|Median Recessionary Bear Market Since WWII
|-24% (Citigroup base case with a mild recession) June 16th
|Non-Recessionary Bear Markets Since 1928
|-26% (Goldman Sachs base case with a mild recession)
|Average Bear Markets Since WWII
|-30% (Morgan Stanley base case, no recession)
|Recessionary Bear Markets Since 1965
|-36% (Bank of America recessionary base case)
|All 140 Bear Markets Since 1792
|-37%
|Average Recessionary Bear Market Since 1928
|
-40% (Deutsche Bank, Bridgewater, SocGen Severe Recessionary base case, Morgan Stanley Recessionary Base Case)
|
(Sources: Ben Carlson, Bank of America, Oxford Economics, Goldman Sachs)
About -37% on the market in a recessionary bear market is also the base-case from most blue-chip economists, the most accurate in the world as tracked by Bloomberg.
Does this mean the market is absolutely going to crash 28% from here? No. But it is what history and fundamentals say could happen. If the market ends up hitting -37% around the historical bear market bottom forecast date of February 2023, you should not be surprised.
So is it time to go to cash and wait for the market to fall out of bed? Of course not; that kind of "all or none" market timing doesn't work. It also means you risk the kind of incredible gains that come after the bear market finally ends.
Returns like the average 3.8X 10-year gain after an 18+% six-month crash like we just had.
This is where the world's best high-yield, low volatility blue-chips can help you stay sane, safe, and profit from the incredible bull market that is coming in the next 10 years.
What if there is no market crash in the coming months? What if we merely retest the June lows and then trade sideways? That's certainly possible.
But the great thing about high-yield low volatility blue-chips is they tend to work great in any market crash, whether it's in the next month or years from now in the next bear market.
I use the Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal in every article to find the best blue-chips for any specific goal or need. This runs off the DK 500 Masterlist.
The DK 500 Master List is one of the world's best watchlists, including
Let me show you the quick and easy screen to find the best high-yield low volatility blue-chips for the next market crash.
Now we can select as many or as few of the 60 fundamental metrics as we want, sort by any of them, and see the average of each fundamental for the complete eight-company mini-portfolio.
I've linked to articles exploring each company's growth prospects, investment thesis, risk profile, and return potential.
Here are the seven best high-yield low volatility blue-chips you can safely buy today, in order of lowest volatility.
For context:
These low volatility blue-chips average under 21% average volatility.
Novartis 2024 Consensus Return Potential
UGI Corp 2024 Consensus Return Potential
3M 2024 Consensus Return Potential
Altria 2024 Consensus Return Potential
Merck 2024 Consensus Return Potential
British American Tobacco 2024 Consensus Return Potential
Now compare these return potentials to the S&P 500's.
S&P 2024 Consensus Total Return Potential
Analysts expect the market to deliver about 10% annual returns over the next 2.5 years, its historical average.
These high-yield low volatility blue-chips?
But while the potential for 70% total returns in 2.5 years is great, that's not why I'm recommending these blue-chips. This is.
These aren't just blue-chips; they average 12.8/13 Ultra SWAN (sleep well at night) quality, as close to perfect quality dividend growth stocks as can exist on Wall Street.
How can I know this? By comparing their fundamentals to the bluest of blue-chips, the dividend aristocrats.
|Metric
|Dividend Aristocrats
|7 High-Yield Low Volatility Ultra SWANs
|Winner Dividend Aristocrats
|
Winner 7 High-Yield Low Volatility Ultra SWANs
|Quality
|87%
|89%
|1
|Safety
|90%
|91%
|1
|Average Recession Dividend Cut Risk
|0.5%
|0.5%
|1
|1
|Severe Recession Dividend Cut Risk
|1.5%
|1.5%
|1
|1
|Dependability
|84%
|88%
|1
|Dividend Growth Streak (Years)
|44.8
|33.6
|1
|Long-Term Risk Management Industry Percentile
|67% Above-Average, Low-Risk
|
71% Good, Low-Risk
|1
|Average Credit Rating
|A- Stable
|BBB+ Stable
|1
|Average Bankruptcy Risk
|3.04%
|4.61%
|1
|Average Return On Capital
|105%
|273%
|1
|Average ROC Industry Percentile
|83%
|90%
|1
|13-Year Median ROC
|89%
|154%
|1
|Forward PE
|20.8
|11.7
|1
|Discount To Fair Value
|-2%
|24%
|1
|DK Rating
|Hold
|Strong Buy
|1
|Yield
|2.4%
|5.1%
|1
|LT Growth Consensus
|8.7%
|7.9%
|1
|Total Return Potential
|11.1%
|13.0%
|1
|Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|7.5%
|8.7%
|1
|Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|5.3%
|6.5%
|1
|Conservative Years To Double
|13.6
|11.1
|1
|Total
|6
|17
(Source: Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal)
In terms of overall quality and safety, these two groups of blue-chips run neck and neck.
The aristocrats average a 45-year dividend growth streak, more than 2X Ben Graham's standard of excellence.
But these high-yield, low volatility blue-chips average a 34-year dividend growth streak, making it an effective aristocrat portfolio.
Now let's consider profitability, Wall Street's favorite quality proxy.
Joel Greenblatt considers return on capital to be his gold standard proxy for quality and moatiness.
For context, the S&P 500 had 14.6% ROC in 2021.
The dividend aristocrats in the last year? 105% or 7.2X higher ROC (and 7.2X higher quality, according to Greenblatt).
These high-yield low volatility Ultra SWANs? 273% ROC, almost 3X more than the aristocrats and 19X higher than the S&P 500.
The aristocrats average ROC in the 83rd industry percentile, a wide moat.
These high-yield Ultra SWANs average 90th industry percentile ROC, indicating a super wide moat.
The 13-year median ROC for aristocrats is an amazing 89%. For these Ultra SWANs? It's 154%, almost 2X better.
According to one of the greatest investors in history, these high-yield Ultra SWANs are 7X higher quality and wider moat than the aristocrats and 19X higher quality than the S&P 500.
S&P estimates the average 30-year bankruptcy risk for aristocrats at 3.0%, an A- stable credit rating.
For these high-yield Ultra SWANs? It's a bit higher at 4.6%, a BBB+ stable average credit rating.
Six rating agencies consider the aristocrat's long-term risk management to be in the 67th industry percentile, above-average, and bordering on good.
These high-yield low, volatility Ultra SWANs have 71st industry percentile good risk management.
|Classification
|Average Consensus LT Risk-Management Industry Percentile
|
Risk-Management Rating
|S&P Global (SPGI) #1 Risk Management In The Master List
|94
|Exceptional
|Strong ESG Stocks
|78
|
Good - Bordering On Very Good
|Foreign Dividend Stocks
|75
|Good
|7 High-Yield Low Volatility Ultra SWANs
|71
|Good
|Ultra SWANs
|71
|Good
|Low Volatility Stocks
|68
|Above-Average
|Dividend Aristocrats
|67
|Above-Average
|Dividend Kings
|63
|Above-Average
|Master List average
|62
|Above-Average
|Hyper-Growth stocks
|61
|Above-Average
|Monthly Dividend Stocks
|60
|Above-Average
|Dividend Champions
|57
|Average bordering on above-average
(Source: DK Zen Research Terminal, Dividend Kings Safety And Quality Tool)
That means their long-term risk-management, ranging from climate change mitigation to supply chains, labor relations, and managing lawsuits, is in the top 33% of the world's greatest companies on par with such legendary blue-chips as:
How do we know this?
When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir? - John Maynard Keynes
There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead, we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.
OK, now that you know why I trust these seven high-yield low volatility Ultra SWANs, and so can you, here's why you might want to buy them today.
For context, the S&P 500 trades at 18.3X forward earnings, a 9% historical premium.
The aristocrats trade at 20.8X earnings, a 2% historical premium.
These high-yield low volatility aristocrats trade at 11.7X earnings, a 24% historical discount.
Do you know the last times the S&P traded at 11.7X earnings?
The last time, outside of a bear market, the S&P 500 was as undervalued as these Ultra SWANs was eight years ago!
That's why analysts expect 15% total returns in the next year, but they have 39% fundamentally justified 12-month total return potential.
But my goal isn't to help you earn 15% returns in a year, 39% returns in 12 months, or 70% returns by the end of 2024; I want to help you retire in safety and splendor.
That means potentially helping you achieve 20X (or higher) returns in the coming 25+ years.
These low volatility high-yield Ultra SWAN aristocrats not only offer one of the safest 5.1% yields on earth, analysts think they will grow at almost 8% over time.
That means a consensus 13% long-term return potential.
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth
|
10-Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|7 High-Yield Low Volatility Ultra SWAN Aristocrats
|5.1%
|7.9%
|13.0%
|9.1%
|6.9%
|10.4
|1.95
|2.22%
|Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
|3.6%
|8.20%
|11.8%
|8.3%
|6.0%
|11.9
|1.80
|2.22%
|Dividend Aristocrats
|2.4%
|8.6%
|11.0%
|7.7%
|5.5%
|13.2
|1.70
|2.22%
|S&P 500
|1.6%
|8.5%
|10.1%
|7.1%
|4.9%
|14.8
|1.61
|2.22%
|Nasdaq
|0.9%
|12.6%
|13.4%
|9.4%
|7.2%
|10.0
|2.00
|2.22%
(Source: Morningstar, FactSet, Ycharts)
13% long-term returns is almost as good as what analysts expect from the Nasdaq and far more than SCHD (the best high-yield dividend aristocrat I've ever found), the dividend aristocrats, and S&P 500.
Don't think that 13% returns can change your life?
|Time Frame (Years)
|7.9% CAGR Inflation And Risk-Adjusted S&P Consensus
|8.9% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus
|10.8% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted 7 High-Yield Low Volatility Ultra SWAN Dividend Aristocrats Consensus
|Difference Between Inflation-Adjusted 7 High-Yield Low Volatility Ultra SWAN Dividend Aristocrats And S&P Consensus
|5
|$1,461.18
|$1,530.17
|$1,668.43
|$207.24
|10
|$2,135.06
|$2,341.43
|$2,783.64
|$648.59
|15
|$3,119.71
|$3,582.79
|$4,644.30
|$1,524.59
|20
|$4,558.47
|$5,482.29
|$7,748.67
|$3,190.20
|25
|$6,660.75
|$8,388.86
|$12,928.08
|$6,267.32
|30 (Retirement Time Frame)
|$9,732.58
|$12,836.40
|$21,569.54
|$11,836.95
|35
|$14,221.09
|$19,641.92
|$35,987.16
|$21,766.08
|40
|$20,779.62
|$30,055.54
|$60,041.90
|$39,262.29
|45
|$30,362.83
|$45,990.17
|$100,175.43
|$69,812.61
|50
|$44,365.65
|$70,372.93
|$167,135.24
|$122,769.59
|55
|$64,826.35
|$107,682.76
|$278,852.69
|$214,026.34
|60 (Investing Lifetime)
|$94,723.18
|$164,773.26
|$465,244.93
|$370,521.75
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Analysts think these high-yield low volatility Ultra SWAN aristocrats could deliver 22X inflation-adjusted returns over the next 30 years and over an investing lifetime, potentially 465X.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Ratio Aristocrats/S&P Consensus
|Ratio Inflation-Adjusted 7 High-Yield Low Volatility Ultra SWAN Dividend Aristocrats vs. S&P consensus
|5
|1.05
|1.14
|10
|1.10
|1.30
|15
|1.15
|1.49
|20
|1.20
|1.70
|25
|1.26
|1.94
|30
|1.32
|2.22
|35
|1.38
|2.53
|40
|1.45
|2.89
|45
|1.51
|3.30
|50
|1.59
|3.77
|55
|1.66
|4.30
|60
|1.74
|4.91
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Want to beat the market? Well, these seven high-yield Ultra SWANs could help you beat the market by 5X over an investing lifetime.
Higher yield, lower volatility, superior quality and safety, and the potential for life-changing returns and rivers of safe income. Does that sound appealing?
It sounds amazing, BUT what evidence is there that these seven high-yield low volatility Ultra SWAN aristocrats can deliver anything close to 13% long-term returns?
Because they've been doing it for 26 years.
The future doesn't repeat, but it often rhymes. - Mark Twain
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Still, studies show that blue-chips with relatively stable fundamentals over time offer predictable returns based on yield, growth, and valuation mean reversion.
So let's look at how these high-yield Ultra SWANs have done over the last 26 years when approximately 94% of returns were the result of fundamentals, not luck.
For 26 years, these high-yield low volatility aristocrats delivered 12% annual returns with lower volatility than the market and a peak decline in the Great Recession of 32%, less than a 60/40 retirement portfolio.
No bonds, no hedging assets of any kind, and yet in the 2nd biggest market crash in US history, they were as defensive as a balanced stock/bond fund!
Their average rolling 12-month return was 12.8% Vs. 13% analysts expect in the future.
Their average long-term rolling return was also 13% CAGR, almost 2X that of the S&P 500.
These aren't speculative ARKK stocks where future growth rates are all but unknowable; they are some of the world's most dependable and stable blue-chips.
|Stock
|Ticker
|Inflation-Adjusted Return Since December 1996
|
Annual Real Return Since December 1996
|7 High-Yield Low Volatility Ultra SWAN Aristocrats
|NVS, UGI, MMM, MO, MRK, BTI, ENB
|922%
|9.4%
|60/40 Retirement Portfolio
|VBINX
|231%
|4.7%
|S&P 500
|VOO
|370%
|6.1%
|X Better Returns Than 60/40
|4.0
|X Better Returns Than S&P 500
|2.5
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
Think beating the market is impossible? Not over the long-term as long as you have superior yield + growth.
While no portfolio will be less volatile than the market all the time, these low volatility Ultra SWAN aristocrats were less volatile in four of the five major market panics of the last quarter century.
They fell just 10% in the tech crash, not even suffering a bear market.
In 2022's bear market, they are UP 4%! No bonds, no hedging assets of any kind, just low volatility, supreme quality, and defensive, recession-resistant business models.
This is the power of defensive Ultra SWAN investing in a bear market.
And finally, let's not forget the entire purpose of high-yield blue-chip investing, income!
Just how amazing is this income growth?
|Metric
|S&P 500
|Vanguard 60/40 Mutual Fund
|
7 High-Yield Low Volatility Ultra SWAN Aristocrats
|Total Dividends
|$1,441
|$1,911
|$8,847
|Annualized Income Growth Rate
|8.0%
|4.6%
|14.2%
|Total Income/Initial Investment
|1.44
|1.91
|8.85
|Inflation-Adjusted Income/Initial Investment
|0.77
|1.03
|4.76
|More Inflation-Adjusted Income Than S&P 500
|NA
|1.33
|4.63
|Starting Yield
|1.8%
|4.9%
|4.3%
|Yield On Cost
|12.2%
|15.0%
|119.0%
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
How does 14% annual income growth sound? How about the idea of getting 5X your initial investment back in inflation-adjusted dividends sound?
What about future income growth?
|Analyst Consensus Income Growth Forecast
|Risk-Adjusted Expected Income Growth
|Risk And Tax-Adjusted Expected Income Growth
|
Risk, Inflation, And Tax-Adjusted Income Growth Consensus
|14.4%
|10.1%
|8.6%
|6.3%
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Analysts think these high-yield low volatility Ultra SWAN aristocrats could deliver similar 17% annual income growth in the future, which, adjusted for the risk of the company not growing as expected, inflation, and taxes, is 6.3% real expected income growth.
Sounds pretty unimpressive, right? But now compare that to what they expect from the S&P 500.
|Time Frame
|S&P Inflation-Adjusted Dividend Growth
|S&P Inflation-Adjusted Earnings Growth
|1871-2021
|1.6%
|2.1%
|1945-2021
|2.4%
|3.5%
|1981-2021 (Modern Falling Rate Era)
|2.8%
|3.8%
|2008-2021 (Modern Low Rate Era)
|3.5%
|6.2%
|FactSet Future Consensus
|2.0%
|5.2%
(Sources: S&P, FactSet, Multipl.com)
The S&P 500 is now dominated by buyback-friendly companies prioritizing repurchases over fast dividend growth.
What about a 60/40 retirement portfolio?
In other words, these high-yield low volatility aristocrats could generate about 3.7X faster real income growth than the S&P 500 and 13X faster income growth than a 60/40.
This is what I'm talking about when I say these Ultra SWANs can help you retire in safety and splendor, no matter what the economy does in the coming years and decades.
I understand that the idea of stocks falling 16% to 27% more might seem terrifying to many investors. Bear markets, especially ones brought on by a recession, mean a lot of suffering for millions of people.
However, the solution to times like these isn't market timing, it a focus on safety and quality first, and prudent valuation and sound risk management always.
Whether the next market crash is just starting and ends in a few months, or is years away, NVS, UGI, MMM, MO, MRK, BTI, and ENB are seven high-yield low volatility Ultra SWAN quality aristocrats you can trust.
If you want to sleep well at night while bathing in generous, safe, and steadily growing dividends, you can't sit out bear markets. You have to trust your hard-earned savings to the world's best companies, with strong balance sheets, and management teams that have proven they know how to adapt to all economic conditions.
That describes these high-yield, low volatility Ultra SWAN aristocrats to a "T" and is why they are the perfect blue-chips to consider for when the market crashes next.
When you own the world's greatest companies, you never pray for luck on Wall Street; you make your own luck and retire in safety and splendor.
Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.
Membership also includes
Access to our 10 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)
my correction watchlist
50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)
real-time chatroom support
real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys
numerous valuable investing tools
Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVS, UGI, MMM, MO, MRK, BTI, ENB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns NVS, UGI, MMM, MO, MRK, BTI, and ENB in our portfolios.
Comments (4)