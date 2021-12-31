Published on the Value Lab 23/8/22
This has been a really interesting quarter for Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP). There are some points of resilience. The sectors that are struck by distress are also those where PWP has strong franchises. Europe is the stronger geography, and some of it is out of the need for strategic moves before financing conditions possibly get even worse. Sponsors have not delivered previously expected backstops - they are in total pause. But the revenue is flat with respect to Q1, which was not expected nor guided for. They are also buying back 20% of their shares and buying out warrant holders. I've never seen such an aggressive buyback strategy before.
There are many interesting points to balance, so we will simply list them:
Where do we stand, then? There is a lot of short interest, about 7%, on PWP likely from its de-SPACing days. Still, this is something that could unravel to the upside in a short squeeze. Moreover, the PWP brand is premier in financial advisory. They have offsets, including with sponsors which have paused for now, but also in restructuring, that could matter quite a lot if 2023 gets tougher on veritable macroeconomic declines. The share repurchases are aggressive, and we really like that. They were likely executed at superb prices in the recent trough. Prices are still low now. The arrow in blue indicates where the majority of repurchases might have started.
On the other hand, the economy could get a lot worse, and break fully through points of resilience. There could be blood on the streets. While PWP will likely survive, albeit battered, better prices might still await. With the recent increases in PWP's price but also in US markets in general, maybe it's better to wait to see what the quite obvious latent issues in the market will do over the next couple of months, as the Fed continues to react to inflation and unemployment data. There is some unforced aggression in the prospect of investing here. But still, we are beginning to see PWP as a compelling champion within the independent advisory space.
If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our idea room, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas of interest to us, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our gang could help broaden your horizons and give some inspiration. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.
This article was written by
Valkyrie Trading Society seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.
DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.
DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments