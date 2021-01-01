Guess? Earnings Wednesday Night As Strong Consumer Spending Trends Persist

Aug. 23, 2022 4:11 PM ETGuess', Inc. (GES)
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
1.07K Followers

Summary

  • The Q2 retail earnings season has been robust, and all signs suggest back-to-school spending kept up the momentum.
  • One small specialty retailer has a confirmed earnings date Wednesday after the close: Guess?, Inc.
  • The options market expects a big move for this high dividend name, and the stock appears cheap.
  • I reveal key price levels to watch.

Xmas shopping in Antwerp Leys street

Thierry Hebbelinck/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Retail earnings season isn't over yet. Investors might wonder how the final handful of consumer stocks will report over the coming days before all eyes focus on Chair Powell at Jackson Hole on Friday. Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) reports its Q2 results Wednesday after the bell. Bigger picture, though, retail profits have generally been better than expectations amid a currently-strong back-to-school shopping season. While there have been a few hiccups this reporting period, July's Retail Sales data, and the latest weekly Johnson Redbook Report underscore resilience in consumer spending (although a chunk of high spending can be attributed to inflation).

A Jump In Redbook Retail Sales Last Week

A Jump In Redbook Retail Sales Last Week

Trading Economics

Let's dig into what answers Guess? might have Wednesday afternoon.

According to Fidelity Investments, Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women, and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

The Los Angeles-based $1.1 billion market cap, Specialty Retail industry company within the Consumer Discretionary sector trades at just a 7.9 trailing 12-month price-to-earnings ratio and boasts a 4.5% dividend yield, according to The Wall Street Journal. Importantly, ahead of earnings, GES has a massive 20.1% short float. The retailer missed EPS estimates back in May, but buyers stepped up in the $16-$17 range.

On valuation, the firm's forward earnings multiple is very low relative to history, suggesting shares could be a buy here. Moreover, the price-to-earnings ratios both forward- and backward-looking are low compared to the sector median.

Guess? Historical Forward P/E Ratio: Inexpensive Vs History

Guess? Historical Forward P/E Ratio: Inexpensive Vs History

Koyfin Charts

GES's corporate event calendar is light aside from Wednesday evening's earnings report, according to data provided by Wall Street Horizon. An earnings call takes place shortly after the announcement. You can listen live here.

GES Corporate Event Calendar: Earnings On Tap Wednesday AMC

GES Corporate Event Calendar: Earnings On Tap Wednesday AMC

Wall Street Horizon

The options market implies a high 10.3% stock price move after the earnings are released using the nearest-expiring at-the-money straddle, according to Options Research & Technology Services (ORATS). Consensus estimates call for $0.45 of EPS, which would be down from the same quarter a year ago, per ORATS.

Guess? Earnings Preview: Options Traders Price In A 10% Swing

Guess? Earnings Preview: Options Traders Price In A 10% Swing

ORATS

The Technical Take

Taking an expected 10% share price move post-earnings into account, there's a wide range of outcomes with Guess?. The $18 to $22 range is in play. I see near-term resistance off the mid-2021 highs - that downtrend line comes into play just above $22. Expect to see some selling pressure should shares jump on Thursday. There's solid downside support in the $14 to $16 range when looking at the long-term weekly chart. I would be a buyer on a dip toward $16 with a stop under $14 (which is also a 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement level).

GES: Downtrend Resistance Line In Play, Support Seen Between $14-$16

GES: Downtrend Resistance Line In Play, Support Seen Between $14-$16

StockCharts.com

The Bottom Line

Guess? shares appear cheap on an absolute valuation and when compared to its sector. Strong consumer spending trends continue to surprise many analysts. I see GES as a value play here but would prefer to build a position on a dip toward $16 or on a breakout above $22. The technicals are important on this earnings play given a big potential swing Wednesday night.

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
1.07K Followers
CFA & CMT Charterholder | Freelance Financial Writer at SoFi & Ally | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including blogs, emails, white papers, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. My CFA and CMT backgrounds demonstrate prowess in investment management and my professional experience includes extensive public speaking and communication. Moreover, my extensive university teaching and professional trading experience provide useful skills. Past roles also include heavy use of Excel modeling and chart creation as well as PowerPoint.I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe. I am a contributor to Topdown Charts.
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.