This article tries to examine the definition of recession and current inflation and unemployment as related to the current economic situation. The influence of the Fed is of course omnipresent.

Definition

It is useful to look at what the Government says about what a recession is.

In general usage, the word recession connotes a marked slippage in economic activity. While gross domestic product ('GDP') is the broadest measure of economic activity, the often-cited identification of a recession with two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth is not an official designation. The designation of a recession is the province of a committee of experts at the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), a private non-profit research organization that focuses on understanding the U.S. economy. The NBER recession is a monthly concept that takes account of a number of monthly indicators-such as employment, personal income, and industrial production - as well as quarterly GDP growth. Therefore, while negative GDP growth and recessions closely track each other, the consideration by the NBER of the monthly indicators, especially employment, means that the identification of a recession with two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth does not always hold. For information on recession, or business-cycle, dating, see: Business Cycle.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis is a Government agency. This is an egregious example of doublespeak since a recession may or may not be a recession since it is really the Government that declares what is and what is not a recession. The NBER should not be considered an independent agent. There is also confusion since an economic contraction or slowdown might or might not coincide with a recession. If there is GDP growth even at a slower rate, then that is not a recession. For example, if GDP slows to 1% from 1.5% in one quarter and then slows further to 0.5% from 1%, there is still growth. The real problem is when there is no GDP growth but growth is negative, that is, negative growth. This is what has happened in the first two quarters of 2022. GDP had negative growth of 1.4% in the first quarter and 0.9% negative growth in the second quarter. The rule of thumb definition of recession, namely two consecutive quarters of negative growth of GDP, means that the economy is in a recession. The Government, however, argues that there is not really any recession since unemployment is extremely low and there are many job openings.

Unemployment

The official figure for unemployment is 3.6%. That is an extremely low Unemployment Rate. One should also consider the ratio of full-time workers to part-time workers.

When one looks at the percentage of the population employed, things appear to be different. This measure is misleading since it is based on the official unemployment figures. Even so, it gives an idea of labor force participation.

Labor Force Participation Rate (Trading Economics)

The US workforce now is 158.17 million while in 2000 it was 159.55 million. The official number of unemployed is 5.8 million while the number of actual unemployed is likely 11.4 million. The number of those not in the workforce now is 99.9 million while it was 81.4 million in 2000. Of course, there has been an increase in the population from 2022 from 2000 (333 million vs 281.4 million). One can still see that the workforce in 2022 is smaller than in 2000 and that the number of official unemployed is one-half of the actual unemployed. These figures do not seem to support the view that US unemployment means that the labor market is tight. There are large numbers of people that have given up looking for work. Many unemployed are not listed in the official figures. It may be that welfare payments encourage people not to look for work, but that is difficult to calculate (welfare).

In any case, it seems to be inconsistent to argue that the labor market is tight when there are fewer people in the workforce now than there were in 2000 with an increase in the population of more than 50 million. One could argue that the number of employed should now be over 180 million. A much more logical conclusion would be that poverty is widespread in the US with over 40 million living under the poverty line and that the labor market is in a depression.

Inflation

Official consumer inflation figures have recently come in at around 8%. This means that GDP should increase as there is inflation. Current GDP now stands at $24.8 trillion while 2021 GDP was $23 trillion. The problem with reckoning GDP growth is that inflation finds its way into Gross Domestic Product.

The point to be made here is that negative growth is rather alarming in an inflationary environment. This is so for Q1 and Q2. Zero GDP growth in an inflationary environment would already be serious. The conclusion to be drawn from these figures is that the economic slowdown is probably much worse than the Government is willing to admit. Hopefully, the results for Q3 will be better.

The Fed

As usual, the Fed makes things worse, in my opinion. Raising interest rates is theoretically the best way to fight inflation, even if it means bringing on a recession. Given the present economic situation with two-quarters of negative growth, a labor market that masks unemployment and inflation that is widespread and not temporary as Powell tried to convince the markets about last year, it seems to be a mistake to raise interest rates at a rapid pace. QT will result in a credit crunch when the time is not ripe for squeezing money out of the system.

Conclusion

For this writer, there is currently a real recession that might even continue into Q3 as higher Fed interest rates begin to make their way through the economy. If the Fed insists on raising rates, then the recession may become really severe or worse. It is also not clear when the Fed is going to be able to bring inflation under control, that is, to bring inflation down to the theoretically ideal of 2%. Investors can reckon on continuing inflation until the Fed causes so much economic damage that the economy will contract to a great extent. More unemployment is probably not going to be the only negative effect.