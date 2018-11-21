CPG And Cannabis - A Conversation With Troy Datcher

Summary

  • Coming from the blue chip CPG world, CEO Troy Datcher joined The Parent Company last year.
  • Fresh off earnings, we discussed getting rid of inflated topline sales and why main competition is the illicit market.
  • Moving away from bulk wholesale; branding wholesale still critical.
  • Voluntary lockups, getting clear on its True North.
  • Legislative baby steps. Momentum is nice.

Coming from blue chip CPG companies like Clorox (CLX), Troy Datcher came on board as CEO for TPCO Holding (OTCQX:GRAMF) last year. Troy said that he's longed to have a relationship this intimate with the consumer in previous industries. "Candidly, I didn't own the experience." In cannabis TPCO reaches about 70% of California consumers. Creating a different company from how it started. Encouraged by legislative changes in California, but it's not enough. For those that can, influence the outcome.

Comments

