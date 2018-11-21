Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Coming from blue chip CPG companies like Clorox (CLX), Troy Datcher came on board as CEO for TPCO Holding (OTCQX:GRAMF) last year. Troy said that he's longed to have a relationship this intimate with the consumer in previous industries. "Candidly, I didn't own the experience." In cannabis TPCO reaches about 70% of California consumers. Creating a different company from how it started. Encouraged by legislative changes in California, but it's not enough. For those that can, influence the outcome.