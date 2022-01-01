Return on capital is a widely used profitability metric that doesn't get enough attention in our opinion in the investing universe. The reason being that in order to attain long-term investing success, for example, it all boils down to whether a company can invest its cash at elevated rates of return over the long run. This is why one can't stop their due diligence merely by looking at free cash flow numbers. One has to go a step further to see how cash is being allocated and whether there is a long runway for growth for returns to remain elevated.
Furthermore, when managing money in an investing and trading portfolio, one wants to maximize the return on capital in the same way as mentioned above. In the investing world, this usually means investing in a company with very high-profit margins, and in the trading world, it is all about turning over one's capital (hopefully profits) as quickly as possible.
Take Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for example where the October $25/$22.50 put spread is selling for $0.75 per contract. Put spreads in scenarios as we have at present in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is an excellent way of controlling risk while simultaneously earning very strong returns of capital. What we mean by this is that 10 put spread ($750 credit) for example would use up far less capital (or buying power) than naked puts, for example, but would still offer very high returns of capital. Let's go through why we see the sale of put spreads as a viable strategy in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. at present.
The bullish trend-line depicted below in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. dates all the way back to 2009. As we can see below, shares have come right back down to test this support level which is holding as we stand. Since we do not have a confirmed swing low either on the weekly chart or the monthly chart, put spreads (where risk is controlled) is the prudent choice at this stage. The reason being is that support could easily fail here although volume and money flow trends are encouraging on the daily chart. Furthermore, the put spreads have less than 60 days to go to expiration so even if long-term support only manages to slow down the present decline in earnest, then that may be all that is required here to make a profit on these spreads.
Remember, recent news concerning the ramifications of the fate of millions of Covid-19 vaccines in Baltimore as well as how monkeypox could potentially change the paradigm have been fully digested by the charts at this stage.
Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are now trading with a forward book multiple of 0.88 and a forward sales multiple of 1.14. These numbers are light-years below Emergent's 5-year averages and are the most important valuation multiples for the following reason. Assets and sales in this order are what essentially produce earnings. Therefore, the cheaper one can pick up the assets and sales of a company, the better. Wall Street will obviously bemoan the recent negative Q2 earnings print and the steep drop in gross margin (28%) but analysts who cover Emergent expect the company to bounce back into strong profitability next year.
Emergent's return on capital currently comes in at 5.8% whereas its 5-year average for this metric comes in at 8.5%. We see Emergent's ROC increasing over time (which will move the share price) for the following reason. When we first take into account Emergent's earnings base and see where the company is investing its resources, it becomes evident how much more the company can grow over time. Emergent's trailing operating margins of almost 14% and operating cash flow of $293 million over the past four quarters lead us to believe that the company will continue to have the wherewithal to remain profitable in a no-growth environment. Then when we link this strong foundation with the company's strong fundamentals in the likes of its CDMO offering & medical countermeasures, it becomes apparent that profitability should grow from current standings rather than weaken.
Given Emergent's profitability trends, current valuation, and bullish technicals, we believe the prudent play at present is to dip one's toe in the water on the long side. Once we get a convincing swing, more deltas can be put to work in here. We look forward to continued coverage.
----------------------
Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. We relentlessly look for opportunity where our aim is to put the odds in our favour in a significant way. We use options to gain leverage when applicable and we usually only enter long positions when the respective stock is trading very close to long-term (Multi-year) support. Our mission is to constantly put ourselves in positions where we have limited downside yet significant upside potential. By doing the above enough times successfully, your portfolio can only but compound its gains fast.
-----------------------
This article was written by
https://individualtrader.net
My name is Jack Foley and I primarily write and research investment commentary as well as trade the markets. I'm Irish but live in Madrid, Spain with my beautiful wife and 2 children. I believe to be successful at this game, one has to have real passion for the markets and be constantly reading and researching material. From fundamentals analysis to technical analysis, options or futures, income or capital gain, long term trading or day trading, there is something for everyone in the markets depending on one's respective goals. "Starting with the end in mind" is a great mindset to start your investment career with respect to ascertaining exactly what you want to get out of the markets. Write down what you want and how quickly you want it. Therefore depending on the capital you are starting out with, you will then know what levels of risk you need to take. Whatever doubt or query you may have, I'm here to help. Shoot me an email in the contact tab and I'll come back to you as soon as possible
https://seekingalpha.com/author/individual-trader/research
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EBS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments