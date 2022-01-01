Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) is uniquely positioned in the app delivery and mobile ad market, but in the last couple of quarters, growth has disappointed and that doesn't look like turning around in the near future. However, we think that:
We have to say at first we were a little concerned with the revenue growth slowdown to just 5%, even if it doesn't come unexpectedly in the present rough macro environment.
In fact, given the weak guidance for Q3 (with revenues expected to be down 5%), the present lull in growth is set to get worse.
Apart from the macro headwinds, the company is pivoting Content Media from prepaid (good for 90% of its revenue) to postpaid, which has a bigger total addressable market ("TAM") and more attractive rates. In the short-term, this caused some headwinds, but they have the subscribers of AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) to go after.
The company doesn't really have much damage from inflation. There is some moderate wage pressure and their OEM's customers are affected by it, but otherwise, there is little harm.
They are also prioritizing margins over growth, in particular with SingleTap, which also explains part of the slowdown.
However, there is compensation from margin expansion, cash flow and debt reduction even during the downturn:
They had little impact from the Apple IDFA changes, as it's only 15% of their business.
They are realigning AdColony's sales force to bigger countries for their brands like the UK and the EU, relying more on channel partners for their smaller markets.
Management argues that operational cost will grow slower than revenues with the company continuing to produce operational leverage.
What we were also looking for was info about the drivers of secular growth (for a more comprehensive look, see their Investor Day Presentation), beyond the cyclical downturn, and there was some positive news:
Here is taking out the middlemen, producing a bit of a flywheel:
The company also featured some future growth opportunities:
And last but not least, the synergies from the Fyber and AdColony acquisitions:
The growth slowdown has a number of reasons:
Near-term (that is, Q2/23) it is getting worse, not better, given the -5% guidance at midpoint. But Q3 is seasonally the best quarter and growth will likely resume at least on a sequential basis.
We still see reasons to be bullish on the shares in the medium term as:
But we have to say that the shine has come off the shares when the likes of Perion Network (PERI) managed 30% growth and Magnite (MGNI) by 22.6% while the company has a considerable moat and distinguishing features.
