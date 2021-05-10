Blade Air Mobility: Do Not Fear The Blade

Aug. 24, 2022 11:25 AM ETBlade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE)UAV, ARKX
Sweet Minute Capital profile picture
Sweet Minute Capital
39 Followers

Summary

  • Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has had abysmal stock returns and is well below its IPO price.
  • Blade is poised to benefit from the commercialization of Electric Vertical Aircraft, and its business strategy focuses on capitalizing on the adoption.
  • Blade has continued to grow and management has shown confidence in their M&A strategy.
  • Blade is attractively valued and deserves investors' attention at this price point.

Helicopter parking landing on offshore platform, Helicopter transfer passenger

mrtekmekci/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) ("BLADE") is a company that should be of interest to investors. We believe that the commercialization and adoption of Electric Vertical Aircraft is a huge catalyst for the company's future growth, and we have liked management's current strategic execution and recent financial performance. We think that BLADE provides a favorable risk reward proposition at current levels.

Company Overview

BLADE is an "Urban Air Mobility" company that provides transportation services between various cities in the United States. For example, BLADE provides 5-minute-long helicopter transportation services between Manhattan and JFK Airport for prices starting at $195. BLADE offers similar services in various other routes, such as helicopters and seaplane rides between Manhattan and Hamptons destinations, and also operates private charters.

BLADE went public through a SPAC on May 10, 2021 at a valuation of $825 million, and since then, the company's stock price has fallen precipitously and now the valuation hovers at around ~$360 million. BLADE also has $258 million cash and short-term assets on hand, and has access to ample liquidity.

Chart
BLDE data by YCharts

Urban Air Mobility Strategy

BLADE management has a clear strategic goal in mind of becoming the leading player in Urban Air Mobility. The company expects Electric Vertical Aircraft to become commercialized in 2024, and managements believes that Electric Vertical Aircraft will revolutionize transportation by offering a quick, efficient, and affordable transportation option for many consumers. BLADE believes that with its brand recognition, loyal customer base, and technology platforms, the company will become the go-to leader in the Urban Air Mobility space.

In addition, BLADE has worked hard to secure partnerships with Electric Vertical Aircraft manufacturers like Airbus, so that BLADE can become the platform partner of choice for these manufacturers. We believe the partnerships will be pivotal to the company's long-term business strategy, and at the current time, we believe that BLADE's platform is poised to benefit from the commercialization of Electric Vertical Aircrafts.

BLADE Earnings Presentation

BLADE Earnings Presentation

Strong Financial Growth

BLADE has been able to continue to consistently grow its revenue and other key performance metrics. The company has been growing its revenue on a quarterly basis, and compared to the same quarter last year, the company grew its revenue by a whopping 175% YoY, partly attributable to recent acquisitions. Organic growth has also been strong as well. With a $107.2 million TTM revenue, the company is roughly trading at around ~3x its TTM revenue, which is low multiple for a business that is growing its revenue at a 175% YoY clip.

BLADE Earnings Presentation

BLADE Earnings Presentation

In addition, when segmenting the revenue growth by business lines, we see strong growth on all of BLADE's revenue segments. Most notably, short distance flights have seen a 89% YoY growth, and the medical segment has seen an absurd 1,013% YoY growth as a result of the Trinity Air acquisition. Management has cited that the medical segment has grown as a result of "new hospital clients and growth with existing accounts." We believe that there are many interesting potential applications of the type of transportation that BLADE offers, and we believe the foray into medical transportation (i.e., transportation of organs, etc.) is an example of such application.

BLADE Earnings Presentation

BLADE Earnings Presentation

Attractive Valuation

BLADE has huge potential for price appreciation in the next few years. We estimate that based on a 50% average revenue growth (a substantial deceleration from 87% YoY organic growth) over the next three years and using the flight margin as a proxy for medium-term net profit margin, the company is valued at $11.93 per share on a 25x TTM P/E multiple in the span of a few years based on our model. That presents a ~138% upside from its current levels. This valuation model does not factor in the potential catalyst that the company can have if Electric Vertical Aircrafts were to be commercialized. We believe such a large upside potential makes this bet worth the risk.

Sweet Capital Valuation Model

Sweet Capital Valuation Model

Conclusion

BLADE presents an asymmetric risk/reward opportunity for investors. The company has shown to be financially strong since the SPAC IPO, and has ample liquidity to fund its operations for the foreseeable future. The company's long term strategy relies on the commercialization and adopt of Electric Vertical Aircrafts, which we believe BLADE is well-poised to benefit from in the event of its commercialization. Regardless, our valuation model without the impact of Electric Vertical Aircrafts shows that the company is undervalued and can present an asymmetric upside for investors if the company continues to increase revenue and generate consistent profits.

This article was written by

Sweet Minute Capital profile picture
Sweet Minute Capital
39 Followers
Sweet Minute Capital produces high-quality research on contrarian investment ideas, focusing on various industries with potential for high growth of shareholder value. We strive to uncover under-appreciated stocks that are priced well below their long-term fundamental value and can generate outsized shareholder returns for the long term. The firm also specializes in producing research that focuses on easy-to-understand concepts that are accessible to all readers.
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.