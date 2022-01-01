Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

Well, here it is. The Biden administration now admits that economic growth for the United States is not going to be that good this year.

The White House Office of Management and Budget is now forecasting that the year-over-year rate of growth of the U.S. economy will be around 1.4 percent.

The forecast presented last March was for a year-over-year growth rate of 3.8 percent.

Quite a difference.

The Consumer Price Index?

Well, how about a 6.6 percent, year-over-year forecast?

This is up from the 2.9 percent increase forecast in March.

The reasons for this dramatic shift?

First, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates.

Second, there is the Omicron wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Third, there is the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The government budget deficit for 2022: just over $1.0 trillion, nearly $400 billion smaller than was forecast last March. Also, the administration wants to claim some credit for assisting in this decline, claiming that the earlier economic aid package contributed to the decline.

One thing that is not much mentioned is that Europe and the United Kingdom are facing the possibility that they are in a recession right now, but face double-digit increases in prices in the near future.

China is not doing well, and the Chinese Yuan has dropped to a two-year low against the dollar, reflecting the many difficulties the Chinese economy is facing.

And, Russia, facing all sorts of sanctions, is struggling.

The world, economically speaking, is not in good shape.

Stagflation.

And, the political situation in most countries is in some form of disarray, and this means that they are not in a real good spot to generate solutions.

Radical uncertainty.

The bigger issues are not going to be resolved within this kind of environment.

Therefore, we must all do our best to identify our own disequilibrium situations and then work as hard as we can to produce solutions to help us move forward.

Then, hopefully, others will see that solutions are possible, even if they are not the grand pictures of things that many of us would like to see happen, and they might work harder to create solutions that help us all to move along.

We have done this in the past.

It is time for us to get on with it and start solving problems now, even if we begin with the smallest on our list.

The important thing is to put into motion the efforts on the part of all of us to work where we can and succeed where we can. Grand narratives are not going to bring us to the next era of our lives.