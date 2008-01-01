A Distorted Housing Market

Aug. 24, 2022 12:36 PM ETITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, EWRE, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO, LMBS, VMBS, SPMB, JMBS, MBB, VABS, DEED
e21 profile picture
e21
228 Followers

Summary

  • The housing market is weird. Sales are slowing, and home builders are calling it a recession.
  • US home prices grew at an unprecedented rate during the pandemic when the Fed's QE program aimed to bring mortgage spreads down.
  • Homeowners are less leveraged than they were going into 2008, so odds are there will not be a big crash or crisis.

Open the door and door handle with a key and a keychain shaped house. Property investment and house mortgage financial real estate concept

marchmeena29

By Allison Schrager

The housing market is weird. Sales are slowing, and home builders are calling it a recession. Prices stayed high, but are now starting to buckle. The figure is the Case-Schiller index, it tracks US home prices. They grew at an unprecedented rate during the pandemic when the Fed's QE program aimed to bring mortgage spreads down. It may have worked too well, 30-year mortgages rates fell below 3%, prices boomed, and the Fed kept on buying Mortgage-Backed Securities. Now it has a multi-trillion dollar mortgage portfolio. This may distort the housing market for years to come. Homeowners are less leveraged than they were going into 2008, so odds are there will not be a big crash or crisis. But the market may be less liquid and spreads could be higher for years to come.

Case-Schiller US Home Price Index

Source: FRED

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

e21 profile picture
e21
228 Followers
e21: Economic Policies for the 21st Century is a Washington-based center of the nonprofit, nonpartisan Manhattan Institute dedicated to economic research and innovative public policies for the 21st century. Drawing on the expertise of practitioners, policymakers, and academics, we aim to advance free enterprise, fiscal discipline, economic growth, and the rule of law.
Follow

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.