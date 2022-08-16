By Anthony Sassine
The surprise climate deal announced on July 27th has the potential to improve the outlook for electrification in the US significantly and demonstrates why we believe it is important to expect the unexpected when it comes to energy transition policy. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), announced by Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin, includes $369 billion focused on the energy transition and carbon reduction in the form of new and expanded production and investment tax credits for electrification, carbon capture, and renewable energies including wind, solar, geothermal, nuclear and hydrogen. This represents the highest-ever subsidy for fighting climate change to be introduced through legislation in the United States.1 The Act became law on August 16, 2022.
We believe the Act will help accelerate EV adoption in the United States, bringing EVs closer to cost parity with internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. The Act is a breath of fresh air for the EV market in the US, which has lagged global peers in recent years.
Below are some key takeaways for electrification that should benefit automakers, battery markers, hydrogen/fuel cell producers, EV charging companies, and metals producers in the US and countries with Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with the US. The net impact should be a significant increase in demand for EVs and electrification infrastructure and a boost to the battery supply chain and other essential industries in the US, China, and globally.
While China's EV market is independent of the Act, being 4.5 times larger than the US,2 we believe the IRA will eventually have a positive impact on China's market as well, despite the Act's targeting of North American suppliers. China's leadership in batteries and the electrification supply chain overall means that Chinese companies are likely to benefit from the IRA. China refines 68% of the world's nickel, 73% of cobalt, 93% of manganese, and 100% of the graphite used in lithium-ion batteries.3 We believe that China exposure is essential to capturing not only the impact of the IRA but also the full EV ecosystem opportunity. Please click here to read our latest commentary on the EV ecosystem's development and how to invest.
While the overall direction of the bill is positive, we believe some of the restrictions on electric vehicle (EV) tax credits are not ideal, especially for those who are perceived by the tax code as mid to higher-income individuals or families.
Nonetheless, the IRA will accelerate adoption in the US, which was needed, and we believe that short to medium-term EV sales in the US will increase meaningfully as a result. The bill may also create a used market for EVs for the first time. Furthermore, the Act will help build much-needed new supply chains to meet the high demand and accelerate innovation and ICE parity.
