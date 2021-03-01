Intel: Protecting The Dividend At All Cost

Aug. 24, 2022 2:49 PM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)BIP, BIP.UN:CA13 Comments3 Likes
Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Marketplace

Summary

  • Intel announced a major $30 billion investment partnership with Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.
  • The chip giant will improve cash flows while giving up future profits for the investment.
  • The company now protects the $6 billion annual dividend payout for several years.
  • The stock remains a Sell until Intel solves the fundamental problems with the business.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Out Fox The Street get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

President Biden Speaks On Rebuilding Country"s Supply Chains In U.S.

Chip Somodevilla

In an interesting move, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) lined up some funding for new chip plants in Arizona. The move helps the free cash flow at the chip giant, but the funding comes at a cost. My investment thesis remains Bearish on Intel as the company focuses too much on maintaining the dividend, not solving the basic chip design and manufacturing issues.

Smart Capital

Intel keeps mentioning the use of "smart capital" in order to fund new chip plants. The company describes this as capital plans to increase the flexibility on this business and help efficiently accelerate and scale its manufacturing build-outs.

Mainly, the smart capital plan is another way of saying taking advantage of government incentives in the U.S. and Europe to build domestic manufacturing plants. In addition, the plan now includes investment partners in fabs along with the potential for future customer commitments via advance payments for IFS and the use of external foundries.

In general, a management team would be dumb to not utilize government incentives and other parts of the plan to improve the financial position of a company. In such regards, the chip company signed an agreement with Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) for a Semiconductor Co-Investment Program (SCIP).

Intel is funding 51% of the $30 billion expansion at the Ocotillo campus in Arizona while Brookfield is funding 49% of the total project cost. The transaction is still subject to close by the end of 2022 and Brookfield can decide to terminate the deal for a $250 million fee. Intel had originally announced a deal to spend $20 billion on two new Arizona fabs back in March 2021.

While Intel maintains majority ownership and operating control, the money from Brookfield isn't free. The chip company didn't provide a lot of details on the funding costs via an investor call other than suggesting the cost was more than the cost of debt at 4.4%, but lower than the cost of equity at 8.5%. The management team was unwilling to state the exact terms of the deal, but hinted that Brookfield will obtain a portion of the cash flows from the business based on an established rate of return, not 49% of the profits.

Intel primarily lists the benefit from the deal as the following:

  • Adjusted FCF boost of $15 billion.
  • Accretive to EPS during construction and ramp phase.

In essence, Intel saves $15 billion in upfront construction costs and apparently splits the losses with Brookfield in the initial ramp phase. The catch is that Intel apparently has to share the profits with Brookfield during the productive phase. The following slide from the SCIP presentation highlights how Intel will generate less free cash flow during the production phase of the fab.

Financial Impacts slide

Source: Intel SCIP presentation

The deal allows the chip giant to build more plants, but Intel has to pay Brookfield a return which at 6% amounts to $900 million. Note, too much of a guaranteed return for the investment program could lead to Brookfield obtaining the vast majority of the profits in a scenario where Intel fails to catchup with TSMC and the IFS business doesn't gain momentum.

Back at the 2022 Investor Meeting, Intel had provided the below financial targets through 2026. The company has already slashed revenue targets in the near term, but this SCIP should help with the adjusted free cash flows in the short term while the long-term model will see a cut to cash flow margins with the payments to SCIP partners.

Financial targets table

Source: Intel '22 Investor Meeting

The best part of the deal is that Intel can compete better with TSMC on foundry scale and better have capacity for the IFS plan, but the company has to pay a high cost.

Saving The Dividend

The odd part of the announcement is that Intel suggests making this SCIP in order to save the dividend and hike it in future years. In essence, the chip giant is cutting future earnings potential in order to keep paying and hiking the existing dividends.

Nothing with the announcement suggests Intel is using the SCIP to match the investments of TSMC (TSM) in chip manufacturing capacity, Intel is just using the money to free up cash flow for the dividend.

The company has slowly increased the dividend over the last few years with the quarterly payout now $0.365. Intel has a cash dividend payout of $1.5 billion quarterly with an annual cost of $6.0 billion on the $1.46 per share yearly dividend.

Chart
INTC Dividend data by YCharts

Intel will spend at least $12 billion on dividends by the time these two Arizona fabs come on line in 2024. Without the dividend payouts, the chip company wouldn't need to undertake a co-investment partner to help fund chip foundries and share the profits.

Clearly, Intel investors like the dividend, but the company shouldn't be trying to pay two masters. Either invest in the future, or send current profits to shareholders. A company trying to serve both masters makes no one happy.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the SCIP definitely helps Intel build all of the new fabs without the initial cash crunch. Ultimately, the devil will be in the details of the financial terms of the agreement. The chip giant will now have the cash to cover the dividend for the next few years, but the competitive position of Intel isn't altered by an investment partnership. The company is now maintaining the dividend at the cost of additional profits.

Investors need to continue avoiding Intel until the company actually turns around the business and building new fabs doesn't necessarily turnaround the business.

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market during 2022, consider joining Out Fox The Street

The service offers model portfolios, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free, 2-week trial to start finding the next stock with the potential to generate excessive returns in the next few years without taking on the out sized risk of high flying stocks. 

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
38.44K Followers
Out Fox the market with misunderstood, high reward opportunities
Stone Fox Capital Advisors, LLC is a registered investment advisor founded in 2010. Mark Holder graduated from the University of Tulsa with a double major in accounting & finance. Mark has his Series 65 and is also a CPA.


Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.


Invest with Stone Fox Capital's model Net Payout Yields portfolio on Interactive Advisors as he makes real time trades. The site allows followers to duplicate the model portfolio in their own brokerage accounts. You can find the portfolio and more details here:

Net Payout Yields model


Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

13 Comments

Recommended For You

Comments (13)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.