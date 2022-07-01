The Gap: A Favorable Risk/Reward Play Ahead Of Earnings, A Bearish Long-Term Outlook

Summary

  • Retail stocks have seen big swings so far this earnings season.
  • The Gap reports its Q2 results Thursday night, and the options market expects a big move.
  • The company's fundamentals are highly uncertain but the chart suggests an earnings-pop could happen.
  • I spot key price levels to watch.
UK Daily Life 2021

Rob Pinney

As retail earnings season wraps up, there are growing signs that the lower-end consumer is stretched right now. Several consumer companies with exposure to low- and middle-income segments voiced caution about the coming quarters. One firm with significant exposure to the middle-income consumer reports Q2 results after the bell on Thursday.

The Low-End Wage-Earner Is Getting Squeezed

The Low-End Wage-Earner Is Getting Squeezed

Goldman Sachs Investment Research

According to Bank of America Global Research, The Gap (NYSE:GPS) sells private label merchandise through four main retail concepts, The Gap, Old Navy, Athleta, and Banana Republic. The company also sells its products through its company websites. The $3.7 billion market cap San Francisco-based Specialty Retail firm within the Consumer Discretionary sector has negative earnings over the last year, but still pays a hefty 6.1% dividend yield on a trailing 12-month basis. Importantly ahead of Thursday night’s earnings, the stock carries a high 14.7% short float according to The Wall Street Journal.

Analysts at BofA see a big markdown in earnings next year after this fiscal year’s rebound. In the years ahead, though, earnings are seen as only gradually recovering to where they might top out in 2022. BofA is more bearish on GPS than the Bloomberg consensus EPS forecast for next year. On valuation, the stock trades at a high EV/EBITDA multiple using next year’s numbers while its free cash flow yield does show some signs of life in the years ahead. Overall, the company faces many challenges as was evidenced by a recent management shakeup.

GPS Earnings, Dividend, Valuation Forecasts

GPS: Earnings, Dividend, Valuation Forecasts

BofA Global Research

Looking forward, Gap Stores has an ex-dividend date of Tuesday, October 4 before its Q3 projected earnings date of Friday, November 25, according to Wall Street Horizon.

Gap's Corporate Event Calendar

Gap's Corporate Event Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

Digging into Thursday’s earnings report and expectations, options traders currently price-in a high 12.4% stock price swing using the nearest-expiring at-the-money straddle. That’s about in-line with the past three quarters, but on the high-end of the implied earnings-related move going back a few years.

Data from Options Research & Technology Services (ORATS) shows a consensus EPS estimate of a $0.05 loss, a steep decline from a $0.70 per share profit as was reported in the same quarter a year ago. It is important to recall Gap Stores’ massive Q1 earnings miss back on May 26 – shares managed to stage a rally in the days after, but then the stock fell to a 52-week low by mid-July. Similar price action could happen this time.

Options Action: Traders See A Big Move in Gap Shares

Options Action: Traders See A Big Move in Gap Shares

ORATS

The Technical Take

Like many speculative niches of the market, GPS has rallied big off its summer lows. The stock bottomed after the S&P 500’s June 16 low, but GPS played big-time catch up to its high last week. Unfortunately, weakness in the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) has contributed to several nasty days for GPS. Shares are down nearly 20% in just six trading days. More big moves are expected, per the options market.

I see near-term support in the $9.24 to $9.66 zone, and the stock has actually broken its rate of trend to the upside. So this could be an interesting long setup with a tight stop. I see resistance, however, near $12 and just above $13. Overall, there is undoubtedly significant overhead resistance should GPS rally. I’d take profits if we indeed see a fast move to $12 to $13. Longs should certainly exit with a sell stop below $9.

GPS: Downtrend Broken, But Overhead Supply Is Robust

GPS: Downtrend Broken, But Overhead Supply Is Robust

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

GPS had a nice bounce off its July low, and the current price sets up an intriguing risk/reward long play around earnings considering the big anticipated stock price move on Thursday night and Friday as well as its high short interest. Swing traders are prudent to take profits if there’s a post-earnings pop given a very uncertain earnings picture. Long-term investors should simply window shop this one.

CFA & CMT Charterholder | Freelance Financial Writer at SoFi & Ally | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including blogs, emails, white papers, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. My CFA and CMT backgrounds demonstrate prowess in investment management and my professional experience includes extensive public speaking and communication. Moreover, my extensive university teaching and professional trading experience provide useful skills. Past roles also include heavy use of Excel modeling and chart creation as well as PowerPoint.I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe. I am a contributor to Topdown Charts.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

