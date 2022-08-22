gorodenkoff

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) as an investment option at its current market price. This fund is managed by Charles Schwab, and its objective is "to track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the FTSE Developed ex US Index".

When 2022 got underway, I saw some merit to owning developed markets exposure as a way to round out my portfolio and hedge against my U.S. equity positions. While this thesis still seems reasonable to a degree, the fact is that SCHF has been having a difficult year. In fact, it is almost in bear market territory since January 1, and is only a few dollars above its year-to-date low:

YTD Fund Performance (Seeking Alpha)

With this performance in mind, it could look like SCHF represents a reasonable value here. In fairness, there is definitely merit to buying-in at these levels.

However, I am opting for a "hold" rating on this particular option because I have some concerns. The central European exposure is one I have avoided in 2022, and I will continue to avoid heading into 2023 because of the Russia-Ukraine military conflict. Further, I think a more selective approach to non-U.S. developed markets is more appropriate than this fund offers because of that. Finally, dividend growth is negative year-over-year. All of these factors limit upside, in my view, and balance out some of the positive attributes that I see. I will discuss both sides of this coin in more detail below.

What Are Some Of The Challenges

To begin, let us examine some of the reasons why SCHF is down by so much this year. This is important to understanding the why, because then we can opine on how likely or unlikely it is that poor performance will continue.

On the surface, it is reasonable to acknowledge that global equities are down year-to-date. So that should manage expectations somewhat. SCHF is going to move mostly in line with the broader market. It should diverge with the S&P 500 at times (up or down), but it is not a "cure all" hedge because many of the same factors influence developed markets globally. These include inflation, supply-chain challenges, and military conflict in Ukraine. The end result has been a losing year (so far) for stocks, but SCHF is underperforming the S&P:

YTD Performance (Google Finance)

This means that there are additional factors behind the "why" for SCHF, since it is performing worse than a benchmark equity index. A clear reason for this is country exposure. While SCHF is well diversified and holds roughly 1/3 of its assets in Japanese and British companies, there is significant exposure in central Europe. This includes the economic heavy-weights of Germany and France, but also Switzerland and the Netherlands (among others):

SCHF's Country Breakdown (Charles Schwab)

My take on this is to approach this fund cautiously for the time being. There is potential in terms of valuations for this region given the uncertainty that exists. But the Russia-Ukraine conflict is showing no signs of letting up. Buying in during the war-induced sell-off has not worked out yet, and I don't see a scenario where I am comfortable owning too much exposure in this region for now. Of course, we don't want to wait until all the dust settles before buying. To generate "alpha" we need to buy in during times of uncertainty. The problem I see at these levels is that uncertainty is bound to persist into Q4, so there is no need to rush in now.

Simply, I see the Russia-Ukraine conflict deteriorating, not improving in the near term. This means better buy opportunities are likely to present themselves. Further, I think the market is underestimating how difficult the winter season is going to be for mainland Europe if conditions do not improve. Energy markets, especially gas, are reeling right now, and this is going to pressure the investment outlook for the foreseeable future. Consumers, businesses, and governments in central Europe are seeing energy costs rise significantly. This is going to impact sentiment and spending in the future:

Gas Prices in Europe (Bloomberg)

The truth on the ground is the Russia-Ukraine conflict is having a real impact on Europe's economy, even if the war doesn't spill across borders (yet). There is a lot of uncertainty on what the future holds, but the immediate impact is very negative and very certain. This is going to pressure corporate earnings and consumer discretionary buying power. Given this is a unique risk that is impacting the EU zone more than other developed countries, such as Canada, Australia, the U.K. and Ireland, and others (as well as the U.S.), I think steering positioning towards those regions and not into mainland Europe makes the most sense at the moment.

Dividend Story Is Another Concern

My next topic is a simple, but important, one. This relates to the fund's income story and the picture isn't pretty in the short term. Specifically, SCHF saw its June distribution fall by about 17% on a year-over-year comparison to 2021:

YOY Dividend Change (Charles Schwab)

Now, this is only one distribution and its significance should not be exaggerated. Dividend growth could return in December, or in 2023. On the surface, SCHF still has a yield around 3%, which compares favorably to the S&P 500. However, the drop suggests to me the underlying companies are seeing some challenges. I would overlook this metric if every other metric was bullish, but that is not the case. Therefore, I am critical of this reality, and it supports my shift to a "hold" on this fund for now.

What's The Primary Argument For Buying? Value

So far I have discussed a few of my concerns related to SCHF. But readers should recognize I am not "bearish" on this fund. This is due to a few factors. One, my primary concern relates to central Europe, and that is not the entirety of the fund. As I noted above, SCHF offers quite a bit of Japanese and British exposure, as well as other nations around Asia and across the globe. So Euro-fears are not the only factor to consider. Furthermore, the concerns about Europe have pushed down stock valuations across the continent. So this does lend some merit to buying-in for the right investor who is less concerned about the Russia-Ukraine conflict than I am, seeing potential value as actual value.

Importantly, this valuation advantage extends beyond mainland Europe. Regions like Asia, Japan, and other markets have seen their P/E ratios shrink in 2022 for a variety of reasons beyond the Russian invasion. While U.S. P/E ratios have declined as well, the relative value sits with the rest of the world:

Relative Valuations (BlackRock)

The takeaway I draw here is straightforward. For those who see Russia-Ukraine as less of a headwind, and who are also drawn to SCHF's exposure outside of the Euro-zone, then SCHF could be the right play. For value-oriented investors, it is at least worth some consideration. While I personally favor a more selective approach to non-US markets, that may not be right for everyone either, and I wanted to point out a key factor that could support a "buy" argument.

Top Sectors Bring Tailwinds, Diversification

Another area to touch on in determining why SCHF could have merit here is the portfolio breakdown in terms of sector weightings. There are two positives to SCHF's current positioning that I see at this moment. One, it offers diversification for U.S. investors in terms of exposure offered. For example, the S&P 500 is over-weight the Info Tech sector, which differs distinctly from SCHF. But it extends beyond that. The S&P 500's top three sectors are Info Tech, Health Care, and Consumer Discretionary, respectively:

S&P 500 Sector Weightings (S&P Global)

By contrast, SCHF's top two sectors are neither of those three, which are Financials and Industrials:

SCHF's Sector Weightings (Charles Schwab)

Again, this is not a cure-all for diversification. As the chart also shows, SCHF does have Health Care and Consumer Discretionary at the 3 and 4 spots, so there is some overlap. But there is almost 34% exposure to Financials and Industrials, whereas the S&P 500 has roughly half that amount to those two sectors. So there is some diversification benefit here that could pique interest.

Beyond that benefit, I see a tailwind for SCHF's top sector - Financials. This is due to the global trend of rising interest rates in the developed world. While the EU has been slower to move in this regard, and China recently cut its benchmark rate, nations like the U.S., Canada, the U.K, and others have seen their central banks raise rates consistently throughout 2022. This speaks to a global trend that has more central banks raising rates rather than lowering them, across both developed and emerging market countries:

Interest Rate Movements (IMF)

The thought here is this generally bodes well for Financials, banks, and other lenders. Of course, a rising rate climate can pose other challenges. It can suppress business activity, reduce business and consumer confidence, and push economies into slower or negative growth. But economies can often perform well during periods of rising rates too. If that is the case then Financials should see their net interest margins rise, which should also improve net profits. The result could be out-performance for Financials, which will benefit SCHF given the fund's heavy reliance on that sector.

Bottom Line

SCHF is down quite a bit, and brighter days could be ahead. My portfolio remains U.S.-centric, so I continue to look for ways to diversify outside my domestic border. At this juncture, I do favor developed markets over emerging markets for a number of reasons, which I have discussed in prior articles.

However, I don't see SCHF as the best option for that. I am getting more specific with my exposure, favoring country-focused ETFs in the regions I want to own over mainland/central Europe. Rather than using a passive approach like SCHF, which brings in that European exposure, I am going to funds that invest solely in areas like Canada, Australia, and the U.K, which are more isolated and less at risk of problems stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. While some positives certainly exist for SCHF in isolation, I generally think a more active approach is warranted and upside will be limited in the coming months. Therefore, I placed a "hold" rating on SCHF for now, and suggest readers approach this fund selectively at this time.