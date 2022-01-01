Cheniere Energy Spells LNG

Summary

  • 100% technical buy signals.
  • 16 new highs and up 26.87% in the last month.
  • Price targets from 135.00 to 200.00 with an average of 174.05.

The Chart of the Day belongs to the energy company Cheniere Energy (LNG). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 7/25 the stock gained 21.50%.

LNG Cheniere Energy

LNG vs Daily Moving Averages

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas ('LNG') related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. It is also involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 100% technical buy signals but increasing
  • 93.61+ Weighted Alpha
  • 95.76% gain in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100-day moving averages
  • 16 new highs and up 26.87% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 75.79%
  • Technical support level at 167.43
  • Recently traded at 170.35 with 50-day moving average of 140.50

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $42.72 billion
  • P/E 16.49
  • Dividend yield .80%
  • Revenue expected to increase 78.10% this year but decrease next year by 17.60%
  • Earnings estimated to increase 193.10% this year, an additional increase again next year of 73.10% and continue to compound at an annual rate of 62.70% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying, but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock, it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts have 13 strong buy, 5 buy, 1 hold opinions on the stock
  • Analysts price targets from 135 to 200 with an average of 174.05
  • The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool disagree with the Wall Street analysts and voted 736 to 108 that the stock will beat the market, with the more experienced investors voting 83 to 19 for the same result
  • 53,380 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Hold 3.33
Wall Street Strong Buy 4.63
Quant Hold 3.40

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation F F F
Growth B B B+
Profitability C+ C- C
Momentum A C+ B+
Revisions B- D D+

Quant Ranking

Sector

Energy

Industry

Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation

Ranked Overall

1112 out of 4664

Ranked in Sector

100 out of 246

Ranked in Industry

26 out of 62

Quant ratings beat the market »

Jim Van Meerten writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LNG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

Comments

