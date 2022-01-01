Fokusiert

By Lukas Smart

Understanding how minimum volatility ETFs can help today, and over the long term.

Key Takeaways

Given the challenging market environment we’ve had in 2022 — many investors have turned to minimum volatility strategies.

There are many reasons to favor min vol today, but there are also reasons to consider having a strategic allocation to min vol over time.

The evidence shows that investing in min vol today and over the long-term can be compelling1.

With the return of volatility in 2022, it’s probably not surprising that minimum volatility strategies are back in vogue. Equity markets were down about 20% through the first half of the year. Bonds, historically a diversifier to stocks, were down over 10%2. Some investors pivoted their portfolios towards min vol ETFs to help reduce risk in their equity allocations — especially during the second quarter when risk spiked. The iShares minimum volatility suite had more than $2.5 billion of inflows in the second quarter alone3 as investors searched for ways to lessen the pain.

There are many reasons for investors to consider min vol in today’s market — spikes of volatility due to high inflation, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, a sharp increase in energy prices, concerns over central banks’ action — to name a few. But I am hearing several questions about whether the time is still right for min vol. Not only may the time be right in this moment, we believe there is also a case for a long-term strategic allocation to minimum volatility. Let me explore below in my answers to three common questions about min vol strategies.

How Do Rising Rates Affect Min Vol?

From the end of 2021, through the first half of 2022, the yield on 10-year US Treasuries doubled from 1.5% to 3.0%4. During that same time frame, the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility Index outperformed the S&P 500 Index by 7.4%5.

Exhibit 1: Min vol performance YTD in a rising rate environment

Line chart showing the performance of the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility Index vs. the S&P 500 for the first six months of 2022. (Morningstar as of 6/30/22. Excess returns of minimum volatility are represented by the difference in performance between the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility Index and the S&P 500 Index.)

Index performance is for illustrative purposes only. Index performance does not reflect any management fees, transaction costs or expenses. Indexes are unmanaged and one cannot invest directly in an index. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Our minimum volatility ETFs are equity strategies. Like bonds, interest rates can have an impact on performance, particularly as min vol strategies often invest in rate-sensitive sectors like utilities. That said, rising rates — traditionally a signal for underperformance in bonds — does not necessarily imply a decrease in prices for equity-based min vol strategies. The market price of a stock is driven by the underlying economics of the company, the market it serves, and the needs of its investors.

One characteristic that is reasonably persistent for a company is volatility. Meaning today’s volatility can provide insight into how risky a company might be tomorrow. One need many investors have is managing the risk of their portfolio. Sometimes investors choose different asset classes to help manage risk. That can certainly work but may not be right for all circumstances. Being able to reduce portfolio volatility with stocks can be especially appealing when bonds face the structural headwinds of rising interest rates.

Will The Recent Outperformance Of Min Vol Hinder Its Ability To Reduce Risk Going Forward?

Minimum volatility strategies have historically tended to trade at a premium. Not surprisingly, investors have been willing to pay a higher price for less volatility. We have historically seen the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility Index trade at a 10% premium over the S&P 500 Index, on average, over the last 10 years6. Despite the strong relative outperformance in the first half of 2022, min vol is still priced only slightly above its trailing 10-year average at current valuations compared to the S&P 500 Index7.

Nevertheless, even if we should see min vol continue to rally, relative valuations have never prevented minimum volatility from reducing risk. As the chart below illustrates, min vol has historically had lower risk than the S&P 500, even during periods when min vol traded above its average premium.

Exhibit 2: Min Vol has consistently had lower risk than the S&P 500 Index regardless of valuations

Chart showing the price-to-earnings premium (or discount) of the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility Index vs. the S&P 500 for the past 10 years. (BlackRock, Morningstar, 7/2012 – 6/2022. Measures the P/E premium or discount of the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility Index relative to the market, as represented by the S&P 500 Index, and subsequent 1-year forward rolling excess risk. Price/Equity’ ratio is the price of the stock divided by the company’s earnings per share, aggregated to the index level.)

Index returns are for illustrative purposes only. Index performance returns do not reflect any management fees, transaction costs or expenses. Indexes are unmanaged and one cannot invest directly in an index. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Index returns do not represent actual iShares Fund performance.

Valuations have varied throughout time. What hasn’t changed — min vol’s ability to lower risk.

Will Min Vol ETFs Get Left Behind If The Market Rallies From Here?

Trying to time the market is extremely hard and can be costly. Staying fully invested may be prudent. But what happens if we see markets sustain July’s rally, the S&P 500’s best month since November 2020? Will minimum volatility be left in the dust?

This is where the “how” you capture min vol really matters. Investors may believe that if they just buy stocks in “lower risk” sectors like utilities or consumer staples, they are getting access to the min vol factor. But investors that overweight sectors that seem like safe havens may get left behind when markets rally.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV), which seeks to track the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility Index, uses sector guardrails as part of the underlying index methodology. By capping sectors at +/- 5% of the broad market8, USMV can potentially provide diversified access across all sectors to capture a potential upswing — and not diluted exposure to a few “safer” sectors.

Exhibit 3: Upside/Downside Capture over trailing 10-years

Bar chart showing the price-to-earnings premium (or discount) of the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility Index vs. the S&P 500 for the past 10 years. (Morningstar Direct. Data shows trailing 10 years (7/1/12 - 6/30/22). Up/down capture ratios for utilities, consumer staples, and min vol are compared against the S&P 500. The Consumer Staples Sector is represented by the S&P Consumer Staples Select Sector Index. The Utilities Sector is represented by the S&P Utilities Select Sector Index.)

The sector guardrails play an important role in helping the strategy capture more of a rally than what may be expected if the underlying index was built without sector caps. When looking at risk-adjusted returns, we can use the Sharpe Ratio9 to compare how much return a portfolio/investment provides for a given level of risk.

Exhibit 4: Sharpe Ratio over trailing 10-years

Caption: This table shows the risk-adjusted 10-year return of the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility Index vs. consumer staples, utilities, and the S&P 500.

Index Sharpe Ratio MSCI USA Minimum Volatility Index 0.97 Consumer Staples Sector 0.85 Utilities Sector 0.72 S&P 500 Index 0.91 Click to enlarge

Source: Morningstar Direct. Data shows trailing 10 years (7/1/12 - 6/30/22). The Consumer Staples Sector is represented by the S&P Consumer Staples Select Sector Index. The Utilities Sector is represented by the S&P Utilities Select Sector Index. The Sharpe ratio characterizes how well the return of a portfolio compensates the investor for the risk taken. A higher Sharpe Ratio indicates that the index had a higher return per unit of risk during the measurement period.

Over the last decade, as measured by the Sharpe Ratio, the MSCI USA Min Vol Index had higher returns per unit of risk compared to the consumer staples and utilities sectors, as well as the S&P 500 Index10.

Summary

Many investors have turned to minimum volatility strategies this year to help manage risk in their portfolios today. But we believe there is also a case for a long-term strategic allocation to minimum volatility. Rising rates, valuations, and the potential for a strong equity rally may not be reasons to avoid min vol today or over time. If anything, this year is a great reminder of the benefits of having a strategic allocation to minimum volatility strategies.

